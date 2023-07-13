Summer Festival
SAFETY HARBOR — The city of Safety Harbor will host a Summer Festival on Friday, July 14, noon to 3 p.m. at Safety Harbor City Park, 650 Ninth Ave. S.
Games and inflatables start at 50 cents a ticket.
Morningside Dive-In Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of the Morningside Dive-In Movie Series, “Encanto” will be shown Friday, July 14, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends, and enjoy a relaxing movie. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Cost is $2 with a recreation card or $3 without a card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation titled “Fight the Bite” will take place Tuesday, July 18, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Attendees will learn the causes of too many mosquitoes, what Pinellas County does to control our mosquito population and what you can do around your home to help. The program also will discuss mosquito biology and mosquito-borne illnesses. The program will be presented by Kailey Travis, Environmental Specialist, Pinellas County Mosquito Control.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Didgeridoo Down Under
OLDSMAR — Didgeridoo Down Under will be presented Tuesday, July 18, 2 to 3 p.m., at Oldsmar Public Library, 400 St. Petersburg Drive E., Oldsmar.
This show will be an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation.
This free show is presented as part of the Children’s Summer Shows collection. Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Third Friday
SAFETY HARBOR — The Third Friday event returns to Main Street Safety Harbor on July 21 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Nine blocks of Main Street will come together to showcase the restaurants, bars, shops and nonprofits in the community. The street is wet-zoned so that patrons can purchase and enjoy alcoholic beverages from establishments within the event footprint.
For information, email info@safetyharborchamber.com.
Benefit concert
TARPON SPRINGS — The Rev. Fleming Tarver and the Original Florida Spiritualaires will perform Saturday, July 22, 6 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 the day of the event.
The concert is sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation. Proceeds support scholarships for Tarpon Springs youth.
For tickets and additional information, call 727-798-5718 or 727-645-9731
Tampa Bay Reptile Expo
LARGO — The Tampa Bay Reptile Expo will be Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Largo Event Center, 6340 126th Ave. N., Largo.
The show will feature reptiles, amphibians, and exotic mammals. General admission cost is $10. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information, visit showmesnakes.com.
Nature Photography with any Camera
TARPON SPRINGS — The program “Nature Photography with any Camera” will be presented Saturday, July 22, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Any camera can take great nature photographs. Knowing the basics of composing a photograph, and what your particular camera can do, makes your photos even better. Join nature photographers Karl and Kathleen Nichter for a program on these topics, plus nature photography dos and don'ts and tips for nature walks with photography in mind.
Although we won't be taking any photographs during this session, if you have any camera questions, bring your camera along and the event organizers will do their best to answer them.
The program is free. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Luau Pool Party
DUNEDIN — A Luau Pool Party will take place on Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Highlander Pool,
1937 Ed Eckert Drive, Dunedin.
Bring the whole family and enjoy water games, yard games, contests, relay races and raffles. Presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation, cost is $3 per person, with children 2 years old and younger admitted for free. Register online or pay at the door on the day of the event.
Call 727-298-3266.
Back to School Open House & Expo
DUNEDIN — The Back to School Open House & Expo will take place Thursday, July 27, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane, Dunedin.
Bring the whole family to get prepared for the school year. Visit with local exhibitors providing information about before/after school activities, health & wellness, safety and more. Kids will enjoy hands-on activities and games. The first 200 school-age children will receive a free backpack and school supplies.
Presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation, the event is free to attend. Vendor cost is $25, or free for nonprofit organizations.
For information, call 727-738-2920.
Mt. Moriah food giveaway
TARPON SPRINGS — Mt. Moriah AME church will host a community food giveaway Saturday, July 29, beginning at 10 a.m. at the church, 722 S. Disston Ave.
Food will be distributed as long as supplies last.
Upcoming giveaways will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 30.
Mole Patrol
CLEARWATER — Mole Patrol: Skin, Head, Neck and Oral Cancer Screenings will be offered Sunday, July 30, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Pier 60 Pavilion, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater.
Moffitt Cancer Center’s Mole Patrol and head and neck teams will provide free skin, head, neck and oral cancer screenings at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach, weather permitting. The event is open to the public. All beachgoers, passersby, etc. are welcome regardless of whether or not you have insurance coverage. Free sunscreen and education materials will be provided. Early detection is key to successful treatment of skin, head, neck and oral cancers.
For information, visit Moffit.org or email MolePatrol@Moffitt.org.
Sunset Beach Concert Series
TARPON SPRINGS — The 2023 Sunset Beach Concert Series returns Thursday, Aug. 3.
Concessions are available for purchase. Alcohol and pets are prohibited. Parking is limited onsite, so a free courtesy shuttle will deliver concertgoers to and from the beach and Tarpon Springs High School.
Concerts will also be held Sept. 7, Oct. 5, and Nov. 2.
Tarpon Springs First Friday
TARPON SPRINGS — The First Friday family event returns to historic downtown Tarpon Springs on Aug. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Merchant Association. For more information, visit tarponspringsfloridausa.com.
Purple Heart Recognition Ceremony
DUNEDIN — The city of Dunedin will present a Purple Heart Recognition Ceremony on Monday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., at Purple Heart Park, 300 Main St., Dunedin.
National Purple Heart Day is observed on Aug. 7 each year and is a time for Americans to remember and honor the brave men and women who represented our country and were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.
Join the city of Dunedin as we honor and pay tribute to all veterans with special focus on Purple Heart recipients who have earned the military tribute by virtue of their bravery and sacrifice
For information, call 727-812-4531.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation titled “Easy Plant Identification: The Big 4” will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
If you can remember four plant groups, you’ve made a big step in plant ID. Attendees will explore the Big Four and what makes a plant belong to one particular group. This program is recommended for adults and youth over 12. It will be presented by James Stevenson, Botanist, Brooker Creek Preserve.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.