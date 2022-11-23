Nov. 25
“Nutcracker,” Nov. 25-26, at the Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
I Prevail, Friday, Nov. 25, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
“The Night Before,” Nov. 25 through Dec. 24, at freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg. Visit freefalltheatre.com.
Julie Williams, Friday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Nov. 26
Mountain Holler and the New Dawn, Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m., at the Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg. Visit www.floridiansocialclub.live.
Daniel Tosh, Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 and 10 p.m., at the Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
The Hip Abduction, Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
Patterson Hood, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Nov. 27
Dayglow, Sunday, Nov. 27, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
Allman Family Revival, Sunday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Ongoing
“Miracle on South Division Street,” through Dec. 18, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
“The Colored Museum” by George C. Wolfe, through Nov. 27, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, St. Petersburg. Visit Americanstage.org.