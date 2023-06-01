Genealogy Society program
The Pinellas Genealogy Society will present “DNA Basics II (Shared Matches)” on Thursday, June 1, 7 to 8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
This class focuses on how to use DNA "cousin" matching in your research. Whether it is called "Shared Matches," "In Common With," or some other title, all of the primary DNA companies have tools that allow you to analyze your matches based on the groups that have DNA in common. DNA Basics I is recommended, but not required before attending Basics II.
To register, visit www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
Line Dance Social
LARGO — A Line Dance Social will be presented Friday, June 2, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled evening of line dancing. Event organizers will have someone playing music. No instruction will be given: This will be pure dancing.
Cost is $5 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Women’s Health Forum
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Community Woman’s Club will host a Women’s Health Forum on Friday, June 2, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 2165 N.E. Coachman Road, Clearwater.
Five Bayfront OB/GYN physicians will make presentations on several aspects of women’s health including the components of a gynecologic visit, sexual health, urinary incontinence and treatment, and recommendations for health screenings.
The forum is free. No reservations are required.
Archaeology Walk and Talk
ST. PETERSBURG — An Archaeology Walk and Talk will be offered Saturday, June 3, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Enjoy a guided hike at the Weedon Island Preserve and learn about the peoples that inhabited this area thousands of years ago. The hike guide will also share information about the ongoing archaeological research being done to better understand these past cultures.
This hike is recommended for adults and youth ages 12 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. The hike will be two miles in length and will traverse uneven terrain so participants must be able to manage these conditions. Afterwards, attendees will return to the Center to complete an evaluation of the hike and explore the museum's exhibits.
Cost is $3. To register, visit Eventbrite.com.
Genealogy Society program
The Pinellas Genealogy Society will present “Family Tree Maker User Group” on Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom.
Questions, answers and demonstration of how to use the Family Tree Maker genealogical database software. This class explores the use of this popular genealogy software program and demonstrates the many features of this popular genealogy database program, from the basics of initial entry of family information to more detailed topics.
To register, visit www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
Summer Splash kickoff
CLEARWATER — The Summer Splash Pool Kickoff will take place Saturday, June 3, 1 to 5 p.m., at North Greenwood Recreation & Aquatic Complex, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater.
This free pool party will include food, music, prizes and games.
Call 727-562-4590 for more information.
Family Fun Fishing
LARGO — The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole will host the second of four Family Fun Fishing events on Saturday, June 3, 8 to 11 a.m., at Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave., Largo.
Bay First Bank is partnering with the club providing various giveaways.
The event is free for children up to 14 years of age. The Kiwanis Club provides the bait and fishing poles, but youngsters are welcome to bring their own gear if they wish. Prizes are awarded for the first fish caught, most fish caught, smallest fish caught and the first, second, and third largest fish caught.
Family Fun Fishing provides a family fun opportunity that will respect others as well as pertinent safety measures. Water or juice will be offered. Books will be given out to participants in coordination with the club’s Just 1 Book program promoting literacy.
Donations are welcome and used to help offset the cost of the bait.
For information, call Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852.
Public safety career fair
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Police Department and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will host a public safety career fair on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Police Department, 1301 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Community members interested in volunteering are also encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 727-892-5107 or email jobs@stpete.org. For more information about employment with the city of St. Petersburg, visit www.stpete.org/jobs.
The Ways of Water Hike
TARPON SPRINGS — The Ways of Water Hike will be presented Saturday, June 3, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Water is an important feature at Brooker Creek Preserve and on this hike you will learn the different ways we interact with water, the importance of wetlands and how you can make a difference in issues surrounding our water quality and quantity.
There is no cost to attend. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Friends Trail Bird Walk with Alexa
TARPON SPRINGS — The Friends Trail Bird Walk with Alexa will take place Sunday, June 4, 8 to 10 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Enjoy the preserve on a trail less travelled — the Friends Trail, located at the end of Lora Lane off Keystone. The guides and hikers will drive themselves to the location. Do not come to the main Preserve campus.
Hikers should arrive at the trailhead at the dead end of Lora Lane, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. Lora Lane is 1/2 mile west of Brooker Entrance on Keystone. You travel one mile on Lora Lane until the road ends, and park.
This is a free hike. Space is limited. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will present “The Pilgrims They Left Behind” on Monday, June 5, 1 to 2 p.m., as a hybrid meeting — online via Zoom and in person at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The 102 who got on the Mayflower are famous. But what about those who didn’t make it on to the ship for that fateful voyage? This is the little-known backstory of the heroes who allowed the pilgrims the freedom to travel.
If attending by Zoom, register in advance at www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
Pride Flag Raising Ceremony
LARGO — A Pride Flag Raising Ceremony will take place Tuesday, June 6, 5:30 p.m., at Largo City Hall, 201 Highland Ave., Largo.
Largo community members and city team members are invited to attend the ceremonial flag-raising on the side lawn of Largo City Hall prior to the City Commission meeting. Largo's 2023 Pride Month honoree, community leader Nadine Smith, who currently serves as the executive director of Equality Florida, will participate in the flag-raising and then join the City Commission meeting beginning at 6 p.m. in City Hall to receive this year's Pride Month proclamation and share a few words.
Visit Largo.com/LiveTV to watch live or on-demand.