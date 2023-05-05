Sunset Music Series
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Sunset Music Series on Fridays in May. The Charlie Morris Band will perform on Friday, May 5, at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. Concessions will be available. No alcohol or grills are allowed in the park. Free limited parking. Free bicycle valet service will be available at the event entrance/waterside.
First Friday Cruisin’ car and truck show
ST. PETERSBURG — The First Friday Cruisin’ car and truck show will be held May 5, 5-7:30 p.m., at Smokin’ 19, 3080 U.S. 19 N.
Registration is $5 and will begin at 4:30 p.m. No admission charge for spectators.
The show benefits the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship.
For information, text 727-459-3688 or email okayz8@knology.net.
GriefShare
ST. PETERSBURG — The next meeting of GriefShare will be May 5, 10 a.m.-noon, at Cornerstone Community Church, 6745 38th Ave. N.
Each participant can register online at GriefShare.org but it is not required. The group meets every Friday.
GriefShare is for anyone who has lost a loved one to help them through their grief. Workbooks are $20.00; scholarships are available.
Virginia McNivens will facilitate. She can be reached at 727-502-7031 or by email at vmcnivens@tampabay.rr.com.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, May 5, at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane.
Speaker will be Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala, representing District 5, which encompasses central Pinellas County.
Reservations must be received by April 28. Make your $35 check payable to BWRC and mail to Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756.
A regular meeting will be held June 2; no meetings for July or August, and then the club resumes regular meetings Sept. 8.
Orange County Choppers Invitational Bike Show
CLEARWATER — Enjoy three days of concerts, food and drinks, games, vendors, and a massive expo space with hundreds of cruisers, trikes, sport bikes, choppers, and more May 5-7 at the Orange County Choppers Invitational Bike Show.
Hosted by the OCC Road House & Museum and Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, the event will feature some of the best bike builders from across the country and around the world, as well as hundreds of individual bike owners, showcasing their creations and competing for thousands of dollars of prize money.
Admission is a $5 donation per person to benefit Bert’s Salute to America Foundation.
The event starts Friday, May 5, with a kick-off concert featuring Jackyl and special guest the Lost Boys.
The bike show will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with free concerts twice each day.
The OCC Road House & Museum / Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson is located at 10575 49th St. N, Clearwater.
New Horizons Club
LARGO — The New Horizons Club for Widowed People and Friends will meet at noon, Saturday, May 6, for the group’s annual potluck luncheon in the West Club House of Imperial Palms Rental Apartments 101, Imperial Point Drive, Largo.
Entertainment will be karaoke with Hunter Walton; a 50/50 drawing will be held.
Guests are always welcome. For membership and information, contact Ann Croce at 727-433-0212.
Mother’s Day plant sale
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Garden Club Mother’s Day plant sale is Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 405 Seminole St.
The sale will feature hundreds of plants and flowers donated by members and local friends of the Garden Club. Plants will include flowers, herbs, succulents, and vegetables. Plants will be both inside and outside the Clubhouse (weather permitting).
Admission is free.
Proceeds from the event support the club’s Building and Gardens, Community educational efforts, and other Club activities and events.
BBA Block Party in the Bluffs
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The BBA Block Party in the Bluffs will feature bands, beer, food and BBA member businesses in a street party in front of Belleair Bluffs City Hall, Saturday, May 6 from 2-6 p.m.
Featured bands will be The Guilty Pleasure playing from 2-4 p.m. and the Surfin' Raccoons from 4-6 p.m. Food vendors include Sekushi At The Plaza and the Belleair Market.
Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 the day of the event. Tickets are only available online at www.BBAstrong.com.
Chairs are welcome. No coolers or pets. Food and beer will be available for purchase.
Net proceeds will be donated to 50 Legs in 50 Days, Inc.
Rock Around the Clock
TREASURE ISLAND —Rock Around the Clock returns to the clock tower in downtown Treasure Island on Saturday, May 6, with the band No Filter.
Downtown Treasure Island businesses and restaurants will participate in the event and vendors will be set up around the clock tower.
Music will begin at 6 p.m., with DJ Dave presenting Bandingo. No Filter will perform at 8 p.m.
Traffic will be detoured during the event. East and westbound traffic can use 108th Avenue, 106th Avenue and 104th Avenue as alternate routes.
Metered parking will be available at the Treasure Island City Hall, located at 120 108th Avenue; and at the Treasure Community Center and Park located at Gulf Boulevard and 106th Avenue (behind Walgreen’s
Palm Harbor Community Chorus concert
PALM HARBOR — The Palm Harbor Community Chorus will present “Hooray For Hollywood,” a concert of award-winning and favorite songs from movies, Saturday, May 6, 2 p.m., at the Palm Harbor Public Library.
The chorus is under the direction of Ms. Anita Bona.
The library is located at: 2330 Nebraska Ave. A love offering will be accepted.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, May 6, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Bluffs Business Association Block Party
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Business Association will host the BBA Block Party in the Bluffs Saturday, May 6, from 2-6 p.m., in front of City Hall, 2747 Sunset Blvd.
Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 the day of the event. Tickets are only available online at www.BBAstrong.com.
Featured bands are Guilty Pleasure playing from 2-4 p.m. and the Surfin' Raccoons from 4-6 p.m. Food vendors include Sekushi At The Plaza and the Belleair Market.
Net proceeds will be donated to 50 Legs in 50 Days, Inc.
The event is sponsored by: Belleair Coins/Silver Queen, Village Inn, BayFirst, Powered by Belltech and Valley Bank.
Osceola HS golf tourney
SEMINOLE — Golfers can register to play in the ninth annual Osceola Fundamental High School Golf Tournament, which will be held May 6 at Bardmoor Golf Club.
The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.
To register, visit the website for Osceola Fundamental High School.
Proceeds benefit the school’s Future Business Leaders of America club.
Festival of the Chariots and Ratha Yatra Parade
CLEARWATER — The annual Festival of the Chariots and Ratha Yatra Parade will be held Saturday, May 6, at the Pier 60 Pavilion at Clearwater Beach.
Free lunch will be available for everyone from noon to 1 p.m. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. from the pavilion and ends there at 3:30 p.m. Parade-goers will pull a highly-decorated chariot with 100-foot-long ropes. The chariot will be decked out with a blue, red and yellow canopy decorated with swans, lotus flowers, flags, Hanuman and a brass chakra on top.
At the parade’s conclusion, the festival will begin with live music, singing, classical dance, books and a bazaar.
Admission is free.
St. Petersburg public works job fair
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg's Public Works Department will host a job fair on Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lake Vista Recreation Center, 1401 62nd Ave. S.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about and apply for available jobs on the spot. Employment opportunities include water facility plant operator, maintenance technician, construction inspector, equipment operator, apprenticeship opportunities, management-level roles, and more.
Representatives from the Water Resources Department, Stormwater, Pavement, and Traffic Operations Department, Fleet Department, and Human Resources Department will be available to meet with prospective applicants and answer questions.
For more information, visit www.stpete.org/jobs.
Hog Hustle 5K Run
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Hog Hustle 5K Run on Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m., at the Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Dunedin’s signature 5K event returns. All ages, groups and families are welcome. The course begins at the Hale Senior Activity Center, across from TD Ballpark, and follows a scenic route along the waterfront of Edgewater Drive, through downtown Dunedin, and ends back at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
The registration fee is $25 through May 3 and $30 as of May 4. Online registration is available at www.Active.com. In-person registration is available at the Dunedin Community Center, MLK Jr. Recreation Center, and Hale Senior Activity Center. Race day registration is open from 7 to 7:45 a.m. only. Packet pick-up will be Thursday, May 4, 7 to 8 a.m., at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road.
For information, call 727-812-4530 or email choban@dunedinfl.net.
North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association
CLEARWATER — The North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association will meet Tuesday, May 9, 11 a.m., at the Clearwater Golf Club for lunch and their annual “County Fair” to raise scholarship funds.
Donated prizes will be available for a chance to win with a $10 per ticket donation.
Lunch will include barbeque chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, desert and a beverage. The cost is $18. RSVP by May 1 to npcrea@gmail.com. All retired educations and supports of education are invited.
Wine & Tapas at the Bluffs
BELLAIR BLUFFS — Join the Belleair Rotary Club at the annual Wine & Tapas at the Bluffs on Tuesday, May 9, between 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Belleair Bluffs Plaza,100 Indian Rocks Road.
The event will have tapas from the participating restaurants: E&E Stakeout Grill, Sekushi at the Plaza, Sages Bistro, Seaweed, Venus Restaurant, Belleair Coffee and others. Wine is provided by Bella Vino.
There will also be live music, raffles and a silent auction.
Tickets are $40 in advance; $50 at door. For tickets text or call 727-265-6658. All proceeds benefit local charities and organizations.
Sunset Music Series
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Sunset Music Series on Fridays in May. Zendaddy will perform on Friday, May 12, at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. Concessions will be available. No alcohol or grills are allowed in the park. Free limited parking. Free bicycle valet service will be available at the event entrance/waterside.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, May 13, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Rain Gardens” will take place Tuesday, May 16, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Rain gardens are a fun and easy way to return water to our aquifer, prevent erosion and help reduce stormwater runoff. Rain gardens can be beneficial and an attractive addition to your landscape. Attendees will learn how to plan and create your own rain garden. While learning how this landscape asset can add beauty, you may also invite wildlife to your yard. The program will be presented by Melissa West, Florida Friendly Landscaping Educator.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
‘Science, Faith, and Reality’
ST. PETERSBURG — Dr. Harry W. Ellis, Eckerd College professor emeritus of physics, will speak about “Science, Faith, and Reality: The View from the Cosmos” Wednesday, May 17, 6 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Drive NE.
This free seminar is one of the Beach Drive Forums, a series of conversations on thought-provoking topics.
For information on additional Beach Drive Forums go to www.fpcstpete.com.
100 Women Who Care
CLEARWATER —The group 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County will meet Thursday, May 18, 7-8 p.m., in the restaurant at Cove Cay Golf Club, 2612 Cove Cay. Social time is from 6-7 p.m.
For more information, contact Brenda George at 727-515-1868 or Julie Webster at 813-760-4749 or email them at info@100WomenPinellas.org. For more details, go to www.100womenpinellas.org.
100 Women Who Care provides an avenue for women to join together to make an impact on local charities. Members commit to attending only four meetings per year and pledge to donate $100 directly to an elected charity at each meeting. The charities are nominated and then voted on by the members.
Sunset Music Series
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Sunset Music Series on Fridays in May. More is More will perform on Friday, May 19, at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. Concessions will be available. No alcohol or grills are allowed in the park. Free limited parking. Free bicycle valet service will be available at the event entrance/waterside.