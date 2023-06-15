North Pinellas County Democratic Club
DUNEDIN — North Pinellas County Democratic Club will meet Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m., at the Scottish Center, 917 Louden Ave.
Doors open at 6:30 for sign-in and social. Meeting begins at 7 p.m. For information, text 727-742-3797.
Read & Feed event
INDIAN SHORES — A Read & Feed event featuring Michael Connelly's “The Lincoln Lawyer” will be presented on Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m., at the Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd..
The first in a series of legal thrillers, the novel was the basis for a popular movie and the springboard for an ongoing Netflix series. The techniques used by the Lincoln Lawyer often border on unethical and should elicit lots of discussion on the justice system. Since the hero frequents the Four Green Fields Tavern (based on a Tampa favorite), the evening's menu will have an Irish pub flair.
Suggested donation for the dinner is $10. Sign up in the library on the third floor of the Indian Shores Municipal Center. For information, email library@myindianshores.com or call 727-474-7767.
Photography Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Photography Hike will be presented Thursday, June 15, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive N.E.
Grab your camera of choice and enjoy a guided tour of the trails at the Weedon Island Preserve. This guided tour may be up to 2 miles in total length and will traverse uneven, natural paths or boardwalks, so please prepare accordingly.
This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Afterwards, attendees will return to the center to complete an evaluation of the hike and explore the museum exhibits.
Cost is $3 a person. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
June Luncheon and Show
LARGO — The June Luncheon and Show will be Thursday, June 15, noon to 2 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Cost is $14 per person. The “All That Jazz” themed lunch will include dessert and entertainment.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Juneteenth Celebration
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present its Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 16, 6 to 9 p.m., at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St.
The event will feature live music and performances, craft and food vendors, and more. The event is free to attend.
Oakhurst UMC food collection
SEMINOLE — Oakhurst United Methodist Church will continue it drive-by food collection on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Stop by 13400 Park Blvd. where volunteers will unload donations.
Canned meats and vegetables, cereals, peanut butter, rice and pasta are especially desired. Fresh food, cleaning supplies and personal care items are also accepted.
Father’s Day Cookout
CLEARWATER — A Father’s Day Cookout will take place Saturday, June 17, 1 to 4 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Celebrate this special day with an old-fashioned cookout. Space is limited. Cost is $2 for recreation card holders and $3 for those without a recreation card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Hidden Wonders Nature Walk
TARPON SPRINGS — The Hidden Wonders Nature Walk will take place Saturday, June 17, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
This family-friendly nature hike will take you on an exploration of the wet and dry habitats of "our wildest place." Attendees will investigate some interesting plants and animals that call Brooker Creek Preserve home.
There is no cost to attend. Registration is required. Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will be offered on Saturday, June 17, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. The total hike length may be up to two miles. This hike may traverse uneven, natural paths or boardwalks so please prepare accordingly. Afterwards, attendees will return to the center to complete an evaluation of the hike and explore the museum's exhibits.
Cost is $3 a person. Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Nest Box Building Workshop
TARPON SPRINGS — A Nest Box Building Workshop will be presented Saturday, June 17, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
In this workshop you will learn about proper nest box placement and mounting, additional information specific to the nesting habits of Eastern screech owls, and other fun facts about this species. Attendees will be building a nest box for an eastern screech owl. This nest box should be mounted at your home or that of a friend or family member.
Registration is required. The workshop is presented by Lara Milligan, Pinellas County Natural Resources Agent for UF/IFAS Extension.
The workshop cost is $25, which includes Eventbrite's processing fees. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Florida West Coast Orchid Society sale
LARGO — Florida West Coast Orchid Society members will sell some of their plants Saturday, June 17, 8 to 11 a.m., at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
A class on general orchid care will be held at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 727-475-0750.
Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will present “How Research Plans Can Up Your Genealogy Game” on Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as a hybrid meeting — online via Zoom and in person at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Learn the steps and techniques of research planning that will save time and frustration and can even help break down brick walls. The program will be presented by Annette Burke Lyttle. In addition, a walking tour of the Genealogy Center on the second floor of the Largo Library will be conducted by Lori Coffey at 12:30 p.m.
If attending via Zoom, register at www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
“Journey to Emancipation”
CLEARWATER — The Pinellas County African American History Museum is joining with the Youth Development Initiatives Inc. and the U.S. 2nd Infantry Regiment United States Colored Troops to present a “Journey to Emancipation.”
The event will be held Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Pinellas County African American History Museum, 1101 Marshall St.
This inaugural event will be a joint celebration of the 20th of May, Florida’s emancipation day, and Juneteenth, a national holiday. This celebratory event is to educate the community and remember with reverence those who died for the cause of freeing the enslaved.
Dunedin Pride Week 2023
DUNEDIN — Duke Energy, a leading energy company serving the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States, has been named title sponsorship of Dunedin Pride Week 2023. This annual event, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in the city of Dunedin, will take place from June 17-25.
As part of its sponsorship, Duke Energy will provide financial support for the organization and promotion of the event, as well as participate in various Pride Week activities. The company will also have a visible presence at the event.
The event includes a variety of activities, including a Pride Parade, Pride Festival, and educational and cultural events. Dunedin Pride Week is organized by the Dunedin Pride Committee, a volunteer-led organization dedicated to promoting equality and acceptance for all.
For information, visit www.dunedinpride.com.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation titled “Singing Insects: Our Overlooked Outside Chorus” will take place Tuesday, June 20, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Ever wonder about all those chirping, buzzing and rasping noises coming from the yards and woods? Learn about our often overlooked insect chorus from Liz Childress of Weedon Island Cultural and Natural History Center.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will present “AmericanAncestors.org: Searching the Databases” on Tuesday, June 20, 1 to 2 p.m., as a hybrid meeting — online via Zoom and in person at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo.
American Ancestors, the website for the New England Historic Genealogical Society, provides more than 1 billion records in over 450 databases online. Although much of the collection focuses on New England, records from around the U.S. and even some from other countries are available. This presentation will provide a brief overview of the website, and will go through the basics of searching these extensive databases.
If attending by Zoom, register in advance at www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
Spring into Summer Wedding Showcase
CLEARWATER — The Spring into Summer Wedding Showcase will take place Wednesday, June 21, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Karol Hotel, 2675 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater.
The showcase will feature a range of services including hair and makeup, wedding/bridal fashion and jewelry, entertainment and music, photography, catering and floral.
Admission and parking are free, but pre-registration is requested by June 19. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will present “Courthouse Records” on Thursday, June 22, 1 to 3 p.m., as a hybrid meeting — online via Zoom and in person at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo.
This class will cover what types of records are available, where and how to find them and their use in genealogy. The program will be presented by Damon Hostetler.
If attending by Zoom, register in advance at www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
Bingo, Bags & Bling
LARGO — GFWC Pinellas Seminole Women's Club will present "Bingo, Bags & Bling" Friday, June 23, at the Lake Seminole Resort Clubhouse, 10245 110th Ave., Largo.
The event will raise funds to send a child with medical needs to Camp Boggy Creek.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., bingo is 7-9 p.m. $15 admittance includes two bingo cards. Additional cards are $5 each.
An auction will be held between bingo games for new and gently used purses and jewelry.
RSVP to club president Marie Chouinard at 727-403-7931.
Blood drive
SEMINOLE — Curves of Seminole and Gifts by L.C.J. will host a blood drive Friday, June 23, from 8 a.m. to noon at 8992 Seminole Blvd., Seminole.
All donors will receive a $20 eGift card, water bottle and wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.
The event is free and open to the public.
Regal Railways toy train show
PINELLAS PARK — Regal Railways will hold a toy train show and sale Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., Pinellas Park.
Model trains, various hobbies, collectibles, and die cast cars will be for sale. A test track will be available and children can enjoy a running train layout.
Admission is $6 for adults; children ages 12 and under are free.
Genealogy Society program
The Pinellas Genealogy Society will present “RootsMagic User Group” on Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom.
Questions, answers and demonstrations of how to use the RootsMagic genealogy database software program. This class explores the use of this software program and demonstrates the many features of the program, from the basics of initial entry of family information to more detailed topics. The program will be presented by Bob Bryan.
To register, visit www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will be offered on Saturday, June 24, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. The total hike length may be up to two miles. This hike may traverse uneven, natural paths or boardwalks so please prepare accordingly. Afterwards, attendees will return to the center to complete an evaluation of the hike and explore the museum's exhibits.
Cost is $3 a person. Visit www.eventbrite.com.'
Lights by the Bay
CLEARWATER — “Lights by the Bay,” a drone light show, will be presented Saturday, June 24, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater.
Tickets are $55, $35 for children ages 3-12. The event includes access to select areas of Clearwater Marine Aquarium, including the Ruth & J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex and Visitor Center. Tickets are available at cmaquarium.org.
Net proceeds will benefit Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s ongoing mission to rescue, rehab, and release more marine life.
‘Rumpelstiltskin’
OLDSMAR — Atlantic Coast Theatre for Youth will present “Rumpelstiltskin” on Tuesday, June 27, 2 to 3 p.m., at Oldsmar Public Library, 400 St. Petersburg Drive E., Oldsmar.
This classic uses Commedia Del’Arte plus audience participation to tell the story of the magical little man who can spin straw into gold. This free show is presented as part of the Children’s Summer Shows collection. Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Genealogical Society program
The Pinellas Genealogy Society will present “DNA Interest Group” on Tuesday, June 27, 1 to 3 p.m., via Zoom.
The program will cover a variety of intermediate to advanced DNA topics utilizing guest speakers, selected books and videos. Learn how to interpret your DNA test results and apply those results to your current family history research.
To register, visit www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
Dunedin Library author event
DUNEDIN — New York Times best-selling author Kristin Harmel will talk about her new book, “The Paris Daughter,” on Thursday, June 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Tickets are $30, which includes a copy of the book. Purchase tickets on eventbrite.com.
“The Paris Daughter” is described in a press release as “a gripping historical novel about two mothers who must make unthinkable choices in the face of the Nazi occupation.”
Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will present “Bringing Your Ancestors to Life: Going Beyond the Facts” on Thursday, June 29, 1 to 2 p.m., as a hybrid meeting — online via Zoom and in person at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Using a case study approach, this presentation will explore how you can use traditional resources such as vital records, census records, land records, newspapers, and more to uncover the lives, experiences, and even personalities of our ancestors. The program will be presented by Karen Fortin.
If attending by Zoom, register in advance at www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
Revolution Roller Derby exhibition
PALM HARBOR — Revolution Roller Derby will host an exhibition Saturday, July 1, at Sunderman Hockey Rink in Palm Harbor.
Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Entry is $10 at the gate, with children 12 and under free. Bring a donation and a beach chair for track-side seating.
The team will host a women’s, mixed gender and rookie scrimmage.
The event will collect school supplies for the Boys & Girls Club. Please bring donations of backpacks, pencils and other items. A bake sale will be conducted and local vendors will be present.
For more information and/or how to join, ref or volunteer, visit http://www.RevolutionRollerDerby.com.
Line Dance Social
LARGO — A Line Dance Social will be presented Friday, July 7, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled evening of line dancing. Event organizers will have someone playing music. No instruction will be given: This will be pure dancing.
Cost is $5 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Midnight Madness
LARGO — Midnight Madness will run from Friday, July 7, 8 p.m., to Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Children will be supervised while they play sports, make crafts, play games, and enjoy time with their friends. Attendees should bring socks, a bathing suit, a towel, a change of clothes, and a pillow and blanket. A registration waiver form required. Cost is $50 per child. Call 727-518-3016.
Life on Mars program
TARPON SPRINGS — The program “Exploring the Possibility of Microbial Life on Mars” will be presented Saturday, July 8, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Are we alone in the Universe, or is there life outside of Earth? Learn about the possibility of finding signs of extinct or present life on Mars. Listen to how researchers expose Earth micro-organisms to Mars-like conditions to learn more about what could have lived on Mars in the distant past, or what may still be lying dormant under the surface today.
The program is geared towards an adult audience and will be presented by Adam Robinson, astrobiologist. Robinson is a researcher with St. Petersburg College and the Origins and Habitability Lab at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He grows salt-loving microbes in Mars-like conditions to understand more about the possibility of finding life on Mars. Additionally, Robinson is a biological scientist at the Florida Department of Health Bureau of Public Health Labs. He is also a longtime volunteer at Brooker Creek Preserve.
This program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Up, Up and Away
OLDSMAR — MAD Science will present “Up, Up and Away!” on Tuesday, July 11, 2 to 3 p.m., at Oldsmar Public Library, 400 St. Petersburg Drive E., Oldsmar.
Come experience a whirl of vortex, make a hot air balloon, watch a beach ball fly, and even get the chance to ride a hovercraft. The program is for all ages.
This free show is presented as part of the Children’s Summer Shows collection. Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Morningside Dive-In Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of the Morningside Dive-In Movie Series, “Encanto” will be shown Friday, July 14, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends, and enjoy a relaxing movie. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Cost is $2 with a recreation card or $3 without a card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Trivia Challenge Night
LARGO — Trivia Challenge Night will be presented Friday, July 14, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Grab your friends and get ready to squash the competition at the Largo Community Center’s Music Trivia Nights. Play as a single or a group to win fun prizes. There will be dancing in aisles between trivia sets to get you moving and a grooving. Beer and wine will be sold.
Cost is $7 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Trade Day Summer '23
LARGO — Trade Day Summer '23 will be Sunday, July 16, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Cost is free to attend and free to be a vendor.
The event is hosted by a group that organizes retro video game community meetups with the intent of buying, selling, and trading games. This group is collector-, gamer-, and reseller-friendly. This is a co-sponsored event with the city of Largo's Recreation Department, organized and run by The Tampa Bay Trade Day group.
For general information on the group and vending, visit www.facebook.com/groups/tampabaytradeday. Vendor tables are limited so it is highly recommended that an RSVP is placed with the group's administrator to secure a table on this day.
For updates on this specific event located at Highland Recreation, visit www.facebook.com/events/234238642585862.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Fight the Bite” will take place Tuesday, July 18, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Attendees will learn the causes of too many mosquitoes, what Pinellas County does to control our mosquito population and what you can do around your home to help. The program also will discuss mosquito biology and mosquito-borne illnesses. The program will be presented by Kailey Travis, Environmental Specialist, Pinellas County Mosquito Control.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Didgeridoo Down Under
OLDSMAR — Didgeridoo Down Under will be presented Tuesday, July 18, 2 to 3 p.m., at Oldsmar Public Library, 400 St. Petersburg Drive E., Oldsmar.
This show will be an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation.
This free show is presented as part of the Children’s Summer Shows collection. Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
July Luncheon and Show
LARGO — The July Luncheon and Show will be Thursday, July 20, noon to 2 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Cost is $14 per person. The “60 Years and Counting — NASA” themed lunch will include dessert and entertainment.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Tampa Bay Reptile Expo
LARGO — The Tampa Bay Reptile Expo will be Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Largo Event Center, 6340 126th Ave. N., Largo.
The show will feature reptiles, amphibians, and exotic mammals. General admission cost is $10. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information, visit showmesnakes.com.
Nature Photography with any Camera
TARPON SPRINGS — The program “Nature Photography with any Camera” will be presented Saturday, July 22, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Any camera can take great nature photographs. Knowing the basics of composing a photograph, and what your particular camera can do, makes your photos even better. Join nature photographers Karl and Kathleen Nichter for a program on these topics, plus nature photography dos and don'ts and tips for nature walks with photography in mind.
Although we won't be taking any photographs during this session, if you have any camera questions, bring your camera along and the event organizers will do their best to answer them.
The program is free. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Adaptive Swim Family Luau
LARGO — The Adaptive Swim Family Luau will take place Friday, July 28, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Cost is $3 a person.
This Hawaiian luau is for families with children and adults with disabilities. Attendees will enjoy games, music, and dancing. Concessions will be available for purchase. Bring your leis and hula skirts for this fun-filled family night.
Everyone entering the pool deck ages 1 and older must pay regardless of swimming. One caretaker is free with every paid admission.
For information, visit playlargo.com.
Moth Mania
ST. PETERSBURG — Moth mania will be presented Saturday, July 29, 9 to 10 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Learn about the fascinating world of our “other butterflies,” the moths. Find out about their secret nocturnal lifestyles, their fuzziness, why they are attracted to lights, and maybe even find a few on the exterior windows of the Cultural and Natural History Center.
This program will take place inside the auditorium of the Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, but will also go outside briefly to observe wild moths. This program is recommended for adults and youth ages 10 and older.
The program is free. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Morningside Dive-In Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of the Morningside Dive-In Movie Series, “Minions: Rise of Gru” will be shown Friday, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends, and enjoy a relaxing movie. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Cost is $2 with a recreation card or $3 without a card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Line Dance Social
LARGO — A Line Dance Social will be presented Friday, Aug. 4, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled evening of line dancing. Event organizers will have someone playing music. No instruction will be given: This will be pure dancing.
Cost is $5 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Easy Plant Identification: The Big 4” will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
If you can remember four plant groups, you’ve made a big step in plant ID. Attendees will explore the Big Four and what makes a plant belong to one particular group. This program is recommended for adults and youth over 12. It will be presented by James Stevenson, Botanist, Brooker Creek Preserve.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
August Luncheon and Show
LARGO — The August Luncheon and Show will be Thursday, Aug. 17, noon to 2 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Cost is $14 per person. The “Wild Wild West” themed lunch will include dessert and entertainment.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Trivia Challenge Night
LARGO — Trivia Challenge Night will be presented Friday, Sept. 8, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Grab your friends and get ready to squash the competition at the Largo Community Center’s Music Trivia Nights. Play as a single or a group to win fun prizes. There will be dancing in aisles between trivia sets to get you moving and a grooving. Beer and wine will be sold.
Cost is $7 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
McGough Nature Park Community Garage Sale
LARGO — The McGough Nature Park Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Clean out your closet and sell your items during this community garage sale. For information, visit playlargo.com.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Florida-Friendly Landscaping Essentials” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
This informative class will provide an overview of the nine principles of Florida-friendly Landscaping.
Doris Heitzmann, Pinellas County’s FFL program manager, will present each principle with emphasis on “Right Plant, Right Place” and watering efficiently. Attendees will take away suggestions for changing their landscape design and gardening practices that can lead to enjoyable and low-maintenance landscapes, water conservation and a healthier environment. This class is suitable for homeowners new to our area and for experienced gardeners alike.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
2nd Infantry Division reunion
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 100th annual reunion in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from Sept. 20-24, visit www.2ida.org/product/reunion/10 on the web, send an email to 2ida.pao@charter.net or call Mike Davino at 919-356-5692.
Crop 'Til You Drop
LARGO — The Crop 'Til You Drop event will run Friday through Sunday, Sept. 22-24, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Hours will be Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost to attend the full weekend with meals is $130 until Sept. 1 and $150 after Sept. 1. Other ticket options are available.
This will be a weekend of cropping, eating and socializing. This quiet, roomy space features electrical outlets at every table and dining areas away from your crafting. No refunds will be given two weeks prior to the event date. Any requests to refund or change dates will result in a $20 processing fee.
Call 727-518-3131 for questions.
Library Pop-Up Book Sale
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Friends of the Library will host a Pop-Up Book Sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Meeting Room B at Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Books will be priced at 50 cents or less. Only cash and check will be accepted. For information, call 727-298-3080 or email dunedinlibrary@dunedinfl.net.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Garden Weed Identification” will take place Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Get to know the plants that arrive and thrive uninvited in our gardens. This is a chance to learn interesting information about many weeds — including some that are beneficial — a well as how to manage and prevent weed intrusion. Participants may join in by bringing fresh weed samples from their garden. The program is presented by Liza Ryan, Master Gardener.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Owl-O-Ween
LARGO — Owl-O-Ween will be presented Friday, Oct. 27, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Cost is $5 per person. Kids 2 and younger are free.
Come enjoy the spooky nature trail, animal shows, candy and a scavenger hunt. Pre-registration is recommended.
For information, visit playlargo.com.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 3, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Community Garage Sale
LARGO — A Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Clean out your closets and garages and find your gently used items a new home at this annual indoor event. Free admission to shop. Cost is $10 per table for sellers. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
McGough Nature Park garage sale
LARGO — The McGough Nature Park Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Clean out your closet and sell your items during this community garage sale. For information, visit playlargo.com.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 10, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 17, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
To submit event announcements, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.