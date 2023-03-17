Community Library concert
SEMINOLE — Sean Gaskell will give a performance and educational demonstration on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa, Thursday, March 16, 6 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. N., Seminole.
He will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire.
The kora is traditionally played by oral historians known as griots, often called jalis or jelis. Many songs tell stories of war, hardship, love and loss all while presenting the history and fabric of Mande society, from which the instrument originates.
Community Center Luncheon
LARGO — A luncheon will be presented Thursday, March 16, noon, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Enjoy the company of friends and family during this luncheon. A delicious lunch, dessert, and high-quality entertainment are included. Stop into the Largo Community Center to reserve a seat or table. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Cost for each show is just $14 per person.
The theme for this month’s luncheon will be “Kiss Me, I’m Irish.”
Hidden Wonders Nature Walk
TARPON SPRINGS — The Hidden Wonders Nature Walk will be presented Saturday, March 18, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
This family-friendly nature hike will take you on an exploration of the wet and dry habitats of "Our Wildest Place." Attendees will investigate some interesting plants and animals that call Brooker Creek Preserve home.
Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Third Saturdays at Pinewood
LARGO — Creative Pinellas, Florida Botanical Gardens, and Heritage Village continue Third Saturdays at Pinewood Cultural Park on March 18.
The following events are scheduled:
• Creative Pinellas (noon-5 p.m.).: Celebrate Youth Art Month in partnership with the Clearwater Arts Alliance with the latest exhibition featuring artwork created by K-8 students in Pinellas County Schools.
• Florida Botanical Gardens (7 a.m.-5 p.m.): The Florida West Coast Orchid Society hosts an informational session at 10 a.m. on orchid repotting and culture. Free to attend, all levels welcome.
• Heritage Village (10 a.m.-4 p.m.): See the exhibit “A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African American History and Culture,” a commemorative poster exhibition celebrating the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Through April 30.
Creative Pinellas is at 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Florida Botanical Gardens is at 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Heritage Village is at 11909 125th St., Largo.
Compassion & Choices program screening
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater chapter of Compassion & Choices will present a screening of “Wooden Nickels” on Saturday, March 18, 2 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalists of Clearwater, 2470 Nursery Road, Clearwater.
“Wooden Nickels” is a powerful Zoom performance that showcases a mother with early signs of dementia and her three daughters who are grappling with how to best support their mother and respect her wishes for autonomy. Barbara Coombs Lee, president emerita of C&C, joins the family for the last segment to provide consultation and an explanation of C&C’s tools and resources.
To RSVP, visit candc.link/March 18. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
Florida Archeology Month Walking History Tour
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Archeology Month Walking History Tour will be presented Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. to noon, at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
St. Petersburg has a long and rich history of aviation, including the well-known first commercial flight in 1914. But in addition to this accomplishment, the Grand Central Airport that functioned on Weedon Island during the early 20th century also led to momentous firsts for flight in St. Pete. Join archaeologists with the Florida Public Archaeology Network for a guided tour of the Preserve to learn about the Island’s history with flight and visit historic sites.
This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. The total hike length may be up to 2 miles. This hike will traverse uneven, natural paths or boardwalks so participants must be able to manage these conditions. Afterwards, attendees will return to the center to complete an evaluation of the hike and explore the museum's exhibits.
Proceeds from this program go to support FPAN in their archaeological mission.
A tour pass is $5. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Library concert
SEMINOLE — The Heedless Hoarsemen will perform at the next Sunday Musicale on March 19, 3 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. N., Seminole.
The all-male chorus has been entertaining crowds for more than 20 years with a variety of American standards including jazz, swing, and traditional pop with piano accompaniment.
While the concert is free, donations are appreciated.
Sunday Bird Hike
TARPON SPRINGS — A Sunday Bird Hike will take place Sunday, March 19, 8 to 9:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Come out for this early morning walk in the woods with Jo and Merle to seek out the resident and visiting birds of Brooker. Beginners and all levels of birders welcome. Meet in the parking lot at 8 a.m.
This is a free hike, however space is limited. Do not register unless you plan to attend and cancel your reservation if you can no longer attend.
Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Bach-a-thon 2023
LARGO — The music of composer Johann Sebastian Bach will be presented in Bach-a-thon 2023 on Sunday, March 19, 12:15 to 4 p.m., at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave., Largo.
The event will feature music for piano, organ, harpsichord, flute, choir, handbells, brass, strings, and performers age 8 to 80.
The performance, sponsored by the Clearwater Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon. Come when you can, leave when you must. An offering will be received.
Speaking of History
LARGO — “Weird and Wonderful Pinellas County” will be the topic of a discussion by writer Joshua Ginsberg, Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m., in the Pinellas Room at Heritage Village, 11909 125th St. N., Largo.
Ginsberg is the author of “Secret Tampa Bay: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” (2020), “Tampa Bay Scavenger” (2021), and “Oldest Tampa Bay” (2022).
A self-declared curiosity seeker, Ginsberg seeks to understand and uncover the “secret face” of the places he travels, viewing them through multiple lenses with a focus on that which is unique and can only been seen or experienced in that specific location.
His work has appeared in numerous print and online publications and on his own blog, Terra Incognita Americanus.
Fungi lecture
PALM HARBOR — Booker Creek botanist James Stevenson will talk about fungi — and not just edible mushrooms — at a free lecture on Tuesday, March 21, 2 p.m., at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Stevenson will discuss “More than Mushrooms: The Unsung Heroes of the Fungus Kingdom.” His talk is part of a series of free lectures on garden and landscape topics hosted by Pinellas County Master Gardeners. The talks are held at the Palm Harbor Library on the third Tuesday of each month from January through October.
There is no charge to attend, but advance registration is required at eventbrite.com. Walk-ins will be seated as space is available.
Organ recital set for Lenten lunches
SEMINOLE — Shawn Thomas, organist, and Carol Murphy, flutist, will present a 30-minute recital Tuesday, March 21, noon, at St. Anne of Grace Episcopal Church, 6650 113th St., Seminole.
The performance is part of a series of lunch-time recitals being presented by the Clearwater chapter of the American Guild of Organists during the Lenten season.
Each recital is free and open to the public. An offering will be received.
PEO to host fashion show, luncheon
LARGO — The Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter DN of Largo will host a fashion show, Color Me Beautiful, and luncheon on Thursday, March 23, at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Fashions will be provided by Suzette's and Suzette's Too. There will be a silent auction, raffle, and 50/25/25 with music provided by Erica DiCeglie and Stan Collins at the piano. All proceeds will support scholarships for women.
The show is open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $50 per person. Call Gail Van Zanten at 727-595-3260 or email jparvez50@gmail.com. for tickets or information.
Center Stage Concerts
LARGO — The Sequel Band Vegas Revue will perform on Thursday, March 23, 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road, Largo.
The show is part of the Center Stage Concert series. Doors will open at 12:15 p.m. Concessions will be available starting at 12:30 p.m.
The Sequel Band Vegas Revue covers acts such as Tina Turner and Shania Twain, performing songs “Vegas style.”
Single show tickets are $15 a person. Call 727-518-3131.
Great American Grunt Hunt
MADEIRA BEACH — The 12th annual Great American Grunt Hunt will take place March 23-25, at Madeira Beach Marina, 503 150th Ave., Madeira Beach.
The event boasts more than $5,000 in cash prizes. Early registration ends March 22. The Captain’s Meeting will be Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. Weigh-in and a community fish fry will take place Saturday, March 25, at 4 p.m. A fresh fish dinner will be $15 a person.
For registration and details, visit MadeiraBeachMarina.com.
Redington Beach Garden Club
REDINGTON BEACH — Redington Beach Garden Club will be part of Redington Beach’s Town Garage Sale on March 24-25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The club’s sale table will be set up at Town Hall, 105 164th St.
Proceeds will be used to beautify the community.
Breakfast with the Bunny
LARGO — Breakfast with the Bunny will be presented Saturday, March 25, 9:30 a.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Cost is $10 a child and $4 per adult. Registration is required by March 22. To register, visit www.playlargo.com.
Hop on over to meet and have breakfast with Peter Cotton Tail. There will also be crafts, dancing, games, and a mini egg hunt outdoors all with a spring theme. Arrive with your Easter basket and your new Easter outfits.
Archeology Day
ST. PETERSBURG —Archeology Day will be presented Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This event will celebrate Florida Archeology Month. Attendees will have an opportunity to examine ancient artifacts and discover the rich history of Tampa Bay.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Alliance for Weedon Island Archaeological Research and Education, the Central Florida Gulf Coast Archaeological Society, the Florida Public Archaeology Network, and the Tampa Bay History Center will be on-site with a diverse showcase of pre-Columbian artifacts from the Tampa Bay region. Archaeological experts will also illustrate the use of these tools and their importance to native populations. Local fossil collectors are encouraged to bring in artifacts such as arrow heads, lithics, and pottery sherds for identification.
At 2 p.m., J. Michael Francis will share stories and research from St. Augustine’s Parish archive that dates from 1594 to 1821. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Native plant symposium
LARGO — The second annual Florida Native Plant Symposium will be held Saturday, March 25, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
Registration provides access to all symposium activities, including two keynote presentations, four breakout sessions, a docent-led tour of native plants in the Florida Botanical Gardens, display tables along Eco Alley, a collection of environmentally friendly organizations, a native plant sale, and a picnic lunch in the gardens.
Register online at www.flbgfoundation.org.
Advance registration is required. General admission is $75 per person, and members of the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation receive discounted admission of $50 per person.
Event check-in is located on the southeast end of the gardens.
Toy train show & sale
PINELLAS PARK — Regal Railways will present a toy train show and sale Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., Pinellas Park.
Vendors will be selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles, and die cast cars. Children will be able to enjoy a running train layout, and a test track will be available.
Admission is $6 for adults. Children ages 12 and younger are free. Credit cards will be accepted at the entrance.
Pennsylvania Dutch Picnic
TARPON SPRINGS — The 44th annual Pennsylvania Dutch Picnic will take place Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m., in Shelter No. 4 at Fred Howard Park, 1700 Sunset Drive, Tarpon Springs.
The public is welcome to attend as the group celebrates its connections to the Pennsylvania Dutch area. Bring your own lunch and beverage. A “traditional” dish to pass and a grab bag gift are optional.
For further details, call Cyndi Kowalski at 727-934-1669 or Linda Bonanno at 727-364-0225.
‘Painted Garden’ exhibit
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The “Painted Garden” exhibit will be presented Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Provence Art and Antiques, 2620 Jewel Road, Belleair Bluffs.
The exhibit will include select artisans and vendors and will be selling decorative accessories for home, garden and you.
Button collectors shop & swap
PINELLAS PARK — A Shop & Swap for button collectors and those just curious will be held Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Park Station (Pinellas Chamber of Commerce), 5851 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.
The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Pam Davis, 727-742-5584.
Enchanted Garden Fest
SAFETY HARBOR — Enchanted Garden Fest will take place on Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Folly Farm Nature Preserve, 1538 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., Safety Harbor.
Like past events, it will include plant, garden and art vendors, enchanted performances, fairy doors and gnome villages to search for, and a character costume contest. Additionally, artist Chris Dotson and local contractor Sean Carbery will be constructing a wooden “Gnomeo” onsite.
The Enchanted Garden Fest is a free family-friendly event. There is a $40 fee for vendors, who can apply at www.cityofsafetyharbor.com, or call 727-724-1530, ext. 3307, for more information.
Onsite parking during the event is for handicapped visitors only, but parking will be available at the corner of Cedar and Elm streets, with a shuttle to and from Folly Farm.
Three programs will be presented:
• Backyard Composting, 10:30-11:15 a.m., free.
• Vertical Garden Workshop, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., $15.
• DIY Rain Barrel Workshop, 1:45-3 p.m., $55.
Pre-register online in advance by visiting www.safetyharborrecreation.com.
Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas
CLEARWATER — The Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas will meet Monday, March 27, noon to 1:30 p.m., at the Clearwater East Library, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater.
Rob Lorei, this month’s speaker, is one of the founders of WMNF 88.5FM and the host of Florida This Week on WEDU TV. He’s interviewed numerous political figures and has moderated political debates
Lunch will not be provided but snacks will be available. Bring a drink or water.
For information, call Donna Dennis at 313-443-2587.
Condo legislation update
CLEARWATER — Realtor Dimitri Karides with Sand Key Realty will offer an update on new legislation impacting condo owners on Tuesday, March 28, 6-8 p.m., at the Island Way Grill, 20 Island Way, Clearwater Beach.
Topics to be discussed include the legislative aftermath of the Surfside condo collapse, new requirements for condo associations, the fiduciary role of condo associations, and expected special assessments.
A complimentary dinner will be offered.
Space is limited. Reservations are required. To RSVP, call 813-470-889.
Organ recital for Lenten lunches
PALM HARBOR — Linda Pointer, organist, and a baroque recorder ensemble will present a 30-minute recital Tuesday, March 28, noon, at St. Alfred Episcopal Church, 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor.
The performance is part of a series of lunch-time recitals being presented by the Clearwater chapter of the American Guild of Organists during the Lenten season.
Each recital is free and open to the public. An offering will be received.
Baby Diapers Happy Hour Drive
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Belleair Rotary Club will host its Baby Diapers Happy Hour Drive on Wednesday, March 29, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Seaweed Restaurant, 2819 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs.
All donors will receive free gourmet-style appetizers. A cash bar will be available. Call or text 727-265-6658 for reservations.
Proceeds and diapers will be donated to Babycycle, Pinellas County’s only community diaper bank. For more information, visit www.babycyclefl.org.
GOP women’s fashion show
BELLEAIR — Belleair Women’s Republican Political Committee will host a fashion show and luncheon Friday, March 31, 11:30 a.m., at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Proceeds will be used to support Republican candidates for public office. Fashions will be provided by Suzette’s Boutique of Belleair Bluffs. Cost is a suggested donation of $60.
Reservations and payment are due by March 24. Make check payable to BWRPC and mail to Carol Shea, 2903 Sunrise Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759.
Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, April 1, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.