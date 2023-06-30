Roller derby exhibition
PALM HARBOR — Revolution Roller Derby will host an exhibition Saturday, July 1, at Sunderman Hockey Rink in Palm Harbor.
Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Entry is $10 at the gate, with children 12 and under free. Bring a donation and a beach chair for track-side seating.
The team will host a women’s, mixed gender and rookie scrimmage.
The event will collect school supplies for the Boys & Girls Club. Please bring donations of backpacks, pencils and other items. A bake sale will be conducted and local vendors will be present.
For more information and/or how to join, ref or volunteer, visit http://www.RevolutionRollerDerby.com.
Line Dance Social
LARGO — A Line Dance Social will be presented Friday, July 7, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled evening of line dancing. Event organizers will have someone playing music. No instruction will be given: This will be pure dancing.
Cost is $5 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Midnight Madness
LARGO — Midnight Madness will run from Friday, July 7, 8 p.m., to Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Children will be supervised while they play sports, make crafts, play games, and enjoy time with their friends. Attendees should bring socks, a bathing suit, a towel, a change of clothes, and a pillow and blanket. A registration waiver form required. Cost is $50 per child. Call 727-518-3016.
Life on Mars program
TARPON SPRINGS — The program “Exploring the Possibility of Microbial Life on Mars” will be presented Saturday, July 8, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Are we alone in the Universe, or is there life outside of Earth? Learn about the possibility of finding signs of extinct or present life on Mars. Listen to how researchers expose Earth micro-organisms to Mars-like conditions to learn more about what could have lived on Mars in the distant past, or what may still be lying dormant under the surface today.
The program is geared towards an adult audience and will be presented by Adam Robinson, astrobiologist. Robinson is a researcher with St. Petersburg College and the Origins and Habitability Lab at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He grows salt-loving microbes in Mars-like conditions to understand more about the possibility of finding life on Mars. Additionally, Robinson is a biological scientist at the Florida Department of Health Bureau of Public Health Labs. He is also a longtime volunteer at Brooker Creek Preserve.
This program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Sinatra tribute concert
SEMINOLE — Dave DeLuca’s Perfectly Frank — A Sinatra Tribute will be presented Sunday, July 9, 3 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library.
Songs include Fly Me to the Moon, The Summer Wind, Come Fly with Me, The Lady is a Tramp, One for My Baby, The Way You Look Tonight, and I get a Kick Out of You.
Donations are appreciated.
Peace Concert Series
CLEARWATER — The Peace Concert Series will continue Sunday, July 9, 3 p.m., with young pianists participating in the Rebecca Penneys International Piano Festival.
The concert will be at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Fort Harrison Ave.
Tickets are not required, and seating is first come first served. An offering will be taken. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
For more information, see peacememorialpresbyterian.org or call the church office at 727-446 3001.
Suncoast Church Bible school
LARGO — Suncoast Community Church will hold Vacation Bible School July 10-14 at the church, 12855 110th Ave.
Classes will run 9:30 a.m. to noon each day.
Lessons will be reinforced through live drama, crafts, experiments, music and games.
To register, call 727-595-1739 or email suncoastchurchoffice@gmail.com.
Up, Up and Away!
OLDSMAR — MAD Science will present “Up, Up and Away!” on Tuesday, July 11, 2 to 3 p.m., at Oldsmar Public Library, 400 St. Petersburg Drive E., Oldsmar.
Come experience a whirl of vortex, make a hot air balloon, watch a beach ball fly, and even get the chance to ride a hovercraft. The program is for all ages.
This free show is presented as part of the Children’s Summer Shows collection. Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Morningside Dive-In Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of the Morningside Dive-In Movie Series, “Encanto” will be shown Friday, July 14, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends, and enjoy a relaxing movie. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Cost is $2 with a recreation card or $3 without a card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Trivia Challenge Night
LARGO — Trivia Challenge Night will be presented Friday, July 14, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Grab your friends and get ready to squash the competition at the Largo Community Center’s Music Trivia Nights. Play as a single or a group to win fun prizes. There will be dancing in aisles between trivia sets to get you moving and a grooving. Beer and wine will be sold.
Cost is $7 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Trade Day Summer '23
LARGO — Trade Day Summer '23 will be Sunday, July 16, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Cost is free to attend and free to be a vendor.
The event is hosted by a group that organizes retro video game community meetups with the intent of buying, selling, and trading games. This group is collector-, gamer-, and reseller-friendly. This is a co-sponsored event with the city of Largo's Recreation Department, organized and run by The Tampa Bay Trade Day group.
For general information on the group and vending, visit www.facebook.com/groups/tampabaytradeday. Vendor tables are limited so it is highly recommended that an RSVP is placed with the group's administrator to secure a table on this day.
For updates on this specific event located at Highland Recreation, visit www.facebook.com/events/234238642585862.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation titled “Fight the Bite” will take place Tuesday, July 18, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Attendees will learn the causes of too many mosquitoes, what Pinellas County does to control our mosquito population and what you can do around your home to help. The program also will discuss mosquito biology and mosquito-borne illnesses. The program will be presented by Kailey Travis, Environmental Specialist, Pinellas County Mosquito Control.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Didgeridoo Down Under
OLDSMAR — Didgeridoo Down Under will be presented Tuesday, July 18, 2 to 3 p.m., at Oldsmar Public Library, 400 St. Petersburg Drive E., Oldsmar.
This show will be an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation.
This free show is presented as part of the Children’s Summer Shows collection. Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
July Luncheon and Show
LARGO — The July Luncheon and Show will be Thursday, July 20, noon to 2 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Cost is $14 per person. The “60 Years and Counting — NASA” themed lunch will include dessert and entertainment.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Tampa Bay Reptile Expo
LARGO — The Tampa Bay Reptile Expo will be Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Largo Event Center, 6340 126th Ave. N., Largo.
The show will feature reptiles, amphibians, and exotic mammals. General admission cost is $10. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information, visit showmesnakes.com.
Nature Photography with any Camera
TARPON SPRINGS — The program “Nature Photography with any Camera” will be presented Saturday, July 22, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Any camera can take great nature photographs. Knowing the basics of composing a photograph, and what your particular camera can do, makes your photos even better. Join nature photographers Karl and Kathleen Nichter for a program on these topics, plus nature photography dos and don'ts and tips for nature walks with photography in mind.
Although we won't be taking any photographs during this session, if you have any camera questions, bring your camera along and the event organizers will do their best to answer them.
The program is free. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Adaptive Swim Family Luau
LARGO — The Adaptive Swim Family Luau will take place Friday, July 28, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Cost is $3 a person.
This Hawaiian luau is for families with children and adults with disabilities. Attendees will enjoy games, music, and dancing. Concessions will be available for purchase. Bring your leis and hula skirts for this fun-filled family night.
Everyone entering the pool deck ages 1 and older must pay regardless of swimming. One caretaker is free with every paid admission.
For information, visit playlargo.com.
Moth Mania
ST. PETERSBURG — Moth mania will be presented Saturday, July 29, 9 to 10 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Learn about the fascinating world of our “other butterflies,” the moths. Find out about their secret nocturnal lifestyles, their fuzziness, why they are attracted to lights, and maybe even find a few on the exterior windows of the Cultural and Natural History Center.
This program will take place inside the auditorium of the Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, but will also go outside briefly to observe wild moths. This program is recommended for adults and youth ages 10 and older.
The program is free. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Morningside Dive-In Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of the Morningside Dive-In Movie Series, “Minions: Rise of Gru” will be shown Friday, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends, and enjoy a relaxing movie. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Cost is $2 with a recreation card or $3 without a card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Line Dance Social
LARGO — A Line Dance Social will be presented Friday, Aug. 4, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled evening of line dancing. Event organizers will have someone playing music. No instruction will be given: This will be pure dancing.
Cost is $5 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Easy Plant Identification: The Big 4” will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
If you can remember four plant groups, you’ve made a big step in plant ID. Attendees will explore the Big Four and what makes a plant belong to one particular group. This program is recommended for adults and youth over 12. It will be presented by James Stevenson, Botanist, Brooker Creek Preserve.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
August Luncheon and Show
LARGO — The August Luncheon and Show will be Thursday, Aug. 17, noon to 2 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Cost is $14 per person. The “Wild Wild West” themed lunch will include dessert and entertainment.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.