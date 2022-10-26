Patchington’s Party with a Purpose
BELLEAIR BLUFFS – The Patchington store in Belleair Bluffs is offering a special event to bring attention to the problem of domestic violence.
As part of a company-wide campaign, the store at 280 Indian Rocks Road N. is taking part in Patchington’s “Party with a Purpose” Oct. 25-31. In exchange for a $10 donation, non-perishable food or new personal care items, customers will receive 20% off their purchase during the event. The Belleair Bluffs store is partnering with Hope Villages of America in support of the campaign.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in every four women will become a victim of domestic violence in her lifetime. For more than 23 years, Patchington has partnered with local communities to bring awareness to domestic violence.
Author event
GULFPORT — Local author Deb Carson will present her multimedia “The FLO Show” at the Gulfport Public Library, Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m.
The presentation is based on her book “Becoming Flo,” which tells the real-life story of her Uncle Albert, who ran away from his homophobic father at age 16, joined the circus and became one of Ringling’s most famous clowns.
Some 40 years after her uncle’s death Carson learned of Flo.
For those who similarly struggle, Flo’s story illuminates a way out. It is a story that has held readers and audiences enthralled for its dazzling images, laughter, tears, joy and emotional punch.
Blessed Sacrament Fall Festival
SEMINOLE — Blessed Sacrament Catholic School will hold its 2022 Fall Festival Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11501 66th Ave. N.
There will be rides, live music, food, games, face painting, raffles, and bingo.
Hours are Friday 3-11 p.m., Saturday noon-11 p.m., and Sunday noon-7 p.m. Bingo is Saturday and Sunday 1-4 p.m.
Coastal Market 607 outdoor event
LARGO — Coastal Market 607 will hold its fifth annual Outdoor Market, Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 607 Clearwater Largo Road N., Largo.
Some 30 vendors will offer plants, jewelry, hand painted furniture, decorative accessories, apparel, shell art, resin art, and original artwork, as well as local jams, jellies, salsas, honey and more. Food trucks and local entertainment will be present.
Costume contests for children and adults will be held Sunday.
Cars and Candy
PALM HARBOR — A Cars and Candy event will be offered Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Palm Harbor University High School, 1900 Omaha St.
Admission for the public is free. Car entries are $5 with candy or $10 without candy.
All car clubs and individual car entries are welcome.
The family-friendly event will include a DJ, costume contest, food vendors and candy. Awards will be given for Best in Show and Fan Favorites vehicles, and for the scariest, funniest and most original costumes.
Presented by the Kiwanis Greater Palm Harbor Foundation, proceeds benefit the Key Club of Palm Harbor University High School and other children’s programs in the Tarpon Springs and Palm Harbor schools.
For additional information, contact PalmHarborKiwanis.org, or 727-647-3365.
Barktoberfest
TREASURE ISLAND — Cool weather is around the corner, and so is the annual Barktoberfest!
The festival for humans’ best friends will be held Sunday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the John Morroni Memorial Dog Park at Rosselli Park, 12000 Capri Circle S.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will host Tim Bryce, author, freelance writer, management consultant located in Tampa Bay, and radio co-host of “Senior Voice America” as speaker on Friday, Nov. 4, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
A mailed check for $32 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Oct. 28. Send to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. Walkups cannot be accommodated.
Clearwater Sangria Festival
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Sangria Festival will be presented Saturday, Nov. 5, noon to 11 p.m., at 600 Cleveland St, Clearwater.
This Cleveland Street Block Party will feature live entertainment, food vendors and street vendors. Visit www.clearwatersangriafestival.com.
Empty Bowls
CLEARWATER — Together with Empty Bowls Pinellas and Highwater Clays of Florida, St. Petersburg College is hosting Empty Bowls from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the SPC Clearwater Campus, Room 104, 2465 Drew St.
Guests choose a bowl — handmade and donated by local potters — and enjoy a meal of soup and bread with friends and guests. The souvenir bowls can be taken home as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world. In addition, artwork donated by local artists and additional bowls will be available for purchase.
Empty Bowls is an international project to fight hunger, personalized by artists and art organizations on a community level. The money raised is donated to soup kitchens, food banks, and other organizations fighting hunger locally.
All proceeds will go to Harbor Dish, this year's benefiting organization.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empty-bowls-for-harbor-dish-fundraiser-tickets-407767973987?
Veteran’s Day Golf Tournament
DUNEDIN — The 29th Annual Veteran’s Day Golf Tournament will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Dunedin Golf Club.
The tournament, which will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start, costs $75 a person and includes a free lunch at Norton’s on Main Street in Dunedin.
For an entry form, stop by Flooring America, 100 Patricia Ave., Dunedin, visit www.rocketsports-ent.com or email krzeddie@aol.com.
Proceeds from this year’s tournament benefit the Dunedin Children’s Christmas Fund.
The fund has brought Christmas to 7,175 children over the 21 years of its existence. Now its funds are low. In 2021, the fund spent about $1.87 for every dollar raised.
Knights of Columbus car show
CLEARWATER — The Knights of Columbus will host their fifth annual car show Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1955 S. Belcher.
Spectator admission is free.
Early online registration for exhibition vehicles is $15; $20 the day of the show. Trophies will be presented to the top 35 vehicles, five best in show, and father’s choice.
A blessing of the cars will occur at 9:30 a.m.
To register, or for more information, visit http://kofc3580.org.
Redington wine, food gala
REDINGTON BEACH — The Redington Beach Wine and Food Gala returns Saturday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m., at Friendship Park.
Tickets, which are $50, include food, wine, beer, and live music by Magic (formerly known as Fencewalk).
Tickets can be purchased at Redington Beach Citgo, Bronze Lady, Beach Hardware, and at the gate.
Proceeds benefit the annual Redington Beach Scholarship Awards.
Indoor Garage Sale
LARGO — An Indoor Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Cost to rent a table is $10. There is no cost to shop. Clean out your closets and garages and find your gently used items a new home at this annual indoor event.
Table sales begin Sept. 1. More than 30 tables are available. Call 727-518-3131 for event questions.
Tampa Bay Sax Quartet
SEMINOLE — The Tampa Bay Sax Quartet will play at the Seminole Community Library on Nov. 6. The 3 p.m. performance will include a variety of pop songs, big band classics and American standards arranged for saxophone.
North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association
CLEARWATER — Retired educators and school personnel are invited to attend the November luncheon and general meeting for the North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association.
The event is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m., at the Clearwater Golf Club, 525 N. Betty Lane, Clearwater. This month’s speaker will be Friends of Brooker Creek. They will share the many programs available to residents at the preserve. A collection of non-perishable and canned foods will also be collected for the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center food pantry.
The fee of $18 includes a tip. RSVP will be accepted until Nov. 2 at npcrea@gmail.com.
Largo Community Center Veterans Celebration
LARGO — The Largo Community Center, in conjunction with The Palms of Largo, is inviting area veterans to a Veterans Celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 10:30 a.m. This yearly event, which includes a full breakfast and entertainment, salutes the men and women of the armed forces.
The event is free for veterans and one guest. Space is limited and advanced tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, or The Plaza at the Palms, 385 Alt. Keene Road.
For more information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Frozen II” will be shown Friday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Toy train show, sale
PINELLAS PARK — Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., Pinellas Park, will host a toy train show and sale Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vendors will be selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles, and die cast cars. A train layout will be set up and running.
Admission is $5 for adults; children aged 12 and under are free.
For information, call 727-244-1341.
Largo Community Center Luncheon and Show
LARGO — Tickets are now on sale for the Nov. 17 Luncheon and Show at the Largo Community Center. The “Harvest Fest” themed lunch will include dessert and high-quality entertainment for $14 per person.
Doors will open at 11:45am.
Purchase tickets at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. No returns or exchanges.
For more information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Festival of Trees
CLEARWATER — The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation will present its Festival of Trees Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18-20, at the Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Road, Clearwater.
Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event showcases hundreds of beautifully decorated trees and wreaths, local vendors, and live performances. All tree and wreath sales benefit those with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation.
For information, visit thearctbfoundation.org/event/festival-of-trees.
Tampa Bay Boat Show
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Boat Show has been rescheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301, in Tampa
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free.
The show offers a way to see and compare all available makes and models in one location: Pontoons, Cruisers, Center Consoles, Jet Skis, exhibits and more. The Florida Fishing School Seminars Series will be conducted each day. Take part in a series of presentations by the area’s top fishing guides and local experts…great tips, secrets, and fun!
Lopez Hall Thanksgiving dinner
PINELLAS PARK — A Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Lopez Inc. will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N, Pinellas Park.
Cost is $10 a person. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The meal will include turkey or ham and all the trimmings plus dessert.
Reservations are required; contact Wynette at 727-244-1859 or Belinda at 727-215-3530.
Proceeds will benefit local charities.
Orchid society to host sale
LARGO — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will host an orchid sale Saturday, Nov. 19, 8-11 a.m. at Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
A class on general orchid care will be presented at 11:30 a.m.
For information, call Corinne Arnold, 727-475-0750.
Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra
PINELLAS PARK — Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra will present four concerts this season at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave.
The concerts are all Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. They will be Nov. 20, Jan. 15, Feb. 2 and April 16.
On the program for the Nov. 20 performance is Symphony No. 1 by Robert Schumann.
All concerts are free; a $10 donation is suggested.
For information, visit PinellasParkCivicOrchestra.org.
Shopapalooza
ST. PETERSBURG — More than 50 local businesses are expected at Shopapalooza Festival 2022 Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-27, at Vinoy Park.
Designed to make holiday shopping fun and easy, the event will draw a large number of vendors including artists, makers, food trucks and nonprofits. Special sections and activities will include shopping spree giveaways, holiday decor, beer and wine stations, food halls, live music, and aerial performances.
The main stage will feature live entertainment throughout the weekend, and pop-up entertainment will be scattered throughout the park. Santa and Mrs. Claus will both be there throughout the weekend, of course. Admission is free and open to the public.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will hold its annual holiday celebration on Friday, Dec. 2, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
A mailed check for $32 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Nov. 25. Send to BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. Walkups cannot be accommodated.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “The Grinch” will be shown Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Christmas concerts
CLEARWATER — The Dunedin Music Society will present a pair of “Winter Strings” family-friendly Christmas concerts Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 at local churches.
The Dec. 15 concert will be performed at 8 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 3240 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The Dec. 22 concert will be presented at 8 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2001 Rainbow Dr, Clearwater.
Admission to each concert is $15; $10 for DMS members.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit https://dunedinmusicsociety.org.
Concert band concert
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Concert Band will present a holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 18, 3-4:15 p.m., at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin.
Tickets are $15 in advance; $10 for DMS members, who receive a 33% discount if they register in advance.
To purchase tickets, visit https://dunedinmusicsociety.org.
To submit event announcements, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.