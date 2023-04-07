SHINE Medicare programming
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco & Pinellas. Its services are free, unbiased, and confidential; counselors do not sell anything.
Counselors will be available at various places and times:
• Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m.: Pinellas Park Library, 7770 52nd St. N. For information call 727-369-0669.
• Wednesday, April 19, 1 p.m.: Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. For information, call 727-893-1074.
First Presbyterian Easter Week services
ST. PETERSBURG — First Presbyterian Church will begin celebrating Easter weekend with a covered dish dinner and communion on Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m., in the fellowship hall.
The church will hold two services on Easter Sunday: 9 a.m., with a casual worship service led by a praise team; and 11 a.m., with a traditional Easter service in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service will feature the pipe organ, brass ensemble and Handel’s “Hallelujah!” chorus.
First Presbyterian is located at 701 Beach Drive N.E.
Blessed Sacrament Holy Week events
SEMINOLE — Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 11565 66th Ave. N., has scheduled several Holy Week events that will culminate in an Easter Sunday celebration.
• Thursday April 6, 6:30 p.m. — Mass of the Lord's Supper
• Good Friday, April 7, 3 p.m. — The Lord's Passion with Living Stations
• Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m. — Slavic tradition of blessing the Easter baskets in the main church.
• Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m. — Easter Vigil Mass
• Sunday, April 9, 8, 10, and 11:30 a.m. — Easter Sunday services
For more information, visit www.bscchurch.com or call 727-391-4661.
Good Friday service
LARGO — Suncoast Community Church, 12855 110th Ave., will present a depiction of the last hours of Jesus' life on earth at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7.
The service will include music and dramatic readings as well as an opportunity to share in holy communion. Child care is not provided.
Doors open at 7:15 p.m. For information, call 727-595-1739.
Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival
CLEARWATER — The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival will run from April 7-23, at Pier 60, 7 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater Beach.
Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is a 17-day sand sculpting festival that pays tribute to Tampa Bay’s two most valuable assets: sugar sands and sunsets.
Head to the beach and enjoy free activities for all ages, including a children’s play area, street performers, artisans, live entertainment, fireworks, sand sculpting classes, speed sand demonstrations and the master sand sculpting competition.
The showcase of the Sugar Sand Festival is the main attraction: The Sugar Sand Walk Exhibit. This ticketed exhibit can only be seen once a year, and no two years are alike. Stroll through a 21,000 square-foot tent filled with sand sculpted art crafted by world-class sculptors using Clearwater’s internationally famous sugar sand. These aren’t sandcastles — they’re premiere works of art.
General admission to the sculpture exhibit will be $14 per person and free for children 3 and younger. Discounted tickets for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, teachers and healthcare workers can be purchased for $10 each on “Frontline Fridays” April 7, April 14 and April 21. These discounted tickets will be available at the gate only with proper identification. Tickets may be purchased in advance. You may also purchase tickets onsite at the exhibit tent.
For information, visit www.sugarsandfestival.com.
First Friday Line Dance Socials
LARGO — A First Friday Line Dance Social will take place Friday, April 7, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled evening of line dancing. Music will be provided. No instruction will be given: This is just a night of pure line dancing.
Cost is $5 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more questions.
VFW community art market
DUNEDIN — VFW Post 2550 will host a community art market Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 360 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
The market will include local artists and artisans at this indoor/outdoor pop-up event, in a variety of media including photo art, canvas, prints, multimedia and high-end crafts. Breakfast, raffles and games will be available.
Proceeds will benefit veterans and family services. Vendors that want to reserve a spot can email DunedinVFWcommunityArtMarket@gmail.com.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, April 8, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Spring Festival, Easter Egg hunt
ST. PETERSBURG — Kick off spring with family fun events at the St. Pete Pier’s Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt April 8-9.
During the Spring Festival, attendees can enjoy free family-friendly entertainment acts, including Silly Sam, a Bubble Sphere Show, DJ performances, Kid Bands and more. On Easter Sunday, attendees can help the Easter Bunny collect more than 20,000 eggs filled with candy and toys.
The Rockin Roller Rink will also be open during the festival.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit https://stpetepier.org/event/st-pete-pier-spring-festival-easter-egg-hunt/.
Egg hunt at Grace Lutheran
CLEARWATER — A community Easter Egg Hunt will be conducted Saturday, April 8, 1-3 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 1812 N Highland Ave, Clearwater. There will be games, prizes, crafts, face painting, refreshments, and the egg hunt for children 11 and under.
North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association
CLEARWATER — The North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association will meet Tuesday, April 11, 11 a.m., for lunch and a general meeting at the Clearwater Golf Club, 525 N. Betty Lane.
The guest speaker will be Anne Marie Fiallos from the Pinellas County Consumer Protection Department.
Lunch will include a salad, ham with pineapple garnish, scallop potatoes and dessert. The cost is $18. Please RSVP before April 6 to npcrea@gmail.com. Guests are welcome.
Dunedin Newcomers Club
DUNEDIN — Interested in the challenges facing metro newspapers, how the Tampa Bay Times is responding and the skinny behind some of the region’s biggest stories? Join the Dunedin Newcomers Club on April 13 for a conversation with Tampa Bay Times Editor Mark Katches, who is leading the news organization through its evolution from a seven-day print product to a print-and-digital enterprise.
Doors open at 11 a.m. Reservations are required by Sunday, April 9. Lunch costs $23. To attend, call Rosemary O’Hara at 813-468-0633.
Photography Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Photography Hike will be offered Thursday, April 13, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Grab your camera of choice and enjoy a guided tour of the trails at the Weedon Island Preserve. This guided tour may be up to 2 miles in total length and will traverse uneven, natural paths or boardwalks so please prepare accordingly.
This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Afterwards, attendees will return to the Center to complete an evaluation of the hike and explore the museum exhibits.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Largo Live on Your Block
LARGO — A Largo Live on Your Block event will take place Friday, April 14, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and come out to enjoy live music, food vendors, yard games and check city of Largo outreach booths. Entertainment will be provided by the Bus Stop Band.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Botany Walk
TARPON SPRINGS — A Botany Walk will be presented Friday, April 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Attendees will learn about wildflowers, ferns, epiphytes, trees and more. The ecology of various plant communities will also be examined. The walk is best suited for adult participants.
This is a free hike, however space is limited. Do not register unless you plan to attend and cancel your reservation if you can no longer attend.
Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Walk for Willa
CLEARWATER — The ninth annual Walk for Willa will take place Saturday, April 15, 8 a.m. to noon, starting at Pavilion B, Crest Lake Park, 1108 MLK Ave., Clearwater.
This event will raise money and awareness for the Willa Carson Health and Wellness Center and its mission in providing health care to the uninsured and underserved persons and communities of Pinellas County.
Whether you are an avid runner or leisure walker, this 5K event is for everyone. Registration is $30 per participant or $10 for participants 15 and younger. Register online for the event at RunSignUp.com. The 5K will start at 8 a.m. and the Fun Walk will get underway at 9 a.m.
Earth Day Celebration
TREASURE ISLAND — The city of Treasure Island will hold its fifth annual Community Appreciation and Earth Day Celebration Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Treasure Island Community Center and Park, One Park Place at 106th Avenue.
The event is free to the public.
A Bicycle Rodeo will be held with free helmets to all participants, who should bring their own bicycles. There also will be drawings for bicycles.
Additional activities will include a showcase of the city’s various departments and community organizations; a petting zoo with pony rides; a vehicle extrication demo; Touch-A-Truck; inflatable Atomic Obstacle Course; arts and crafts projects and music provided by EMCEE Johnnie G.
Kona Ice and other food and beverage concessions will be available.
Third Saturdays at Pinewood
LARGO — Creative Pinellas, Florida Botanical Gardens, and Heritage Village will continue the next Third Saturdays at Pinewood on April 15. This is a free event with free parking.
At Creative Pinellas (noon-5p.m.): Enjoy environmentally friendly art projects. Last weekend to see Yolanda Sanchez’s “Out of Eden” exhibition. Free
At the Florida Botanical Gardens (7 a.m.-5 p.m.): Create a garden-style arrangement while learning basic floral design principles. Includes all materials, as well as a private docent-led tour of the Florida Botanical Gardens. Purchase tickets at ww.flbgfoundation.org/thirdsaturday
At Heritage Village (10 a.m.-4 p.m.): See the exhibit “A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African American History and Culture,” a commemorative poster exhibition celebrating the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Through April 30.
Block Party
LARGO — A Block Party is set for Friday, April 15, 6 to 8 p.m., at Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.
Have you ever wondered what Southwest Recreation Complex has to offer? Now is your chance to check them out during this block party and open house, featuring Largo Live. There will be free hotdogs while supplies last, facility tour, live music, yard games and good times with your neighbors.
For more information call 727-518-3125.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, April 15, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
International Tree Day
LARGO — International Tree Day will be presented Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Attendees can celebrate Arbor Day with a free plant or tree giveaway as well as scheduled nature hikes. Admission is free.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
PEO to offer Spring Bunco
LARGO — PEO chapters EF and HK will hold a Spring Bunco on Saturday, April 15, 2 to 5 p.m., at the Bayou Club, 7979 Bayou Club Blvd., Largo.
Tickets are $40. All proceeds go to women's scholarships. Refreshments will be served. There will be a silent auction and other opportunities.
For information, email Jean Campbell at dcampy55@gmail.com or call 727-871-0325.