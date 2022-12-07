Wading Bird Walk
ST. PETERSBURG — The Wading Bird Walk will be presented Thursday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This walk will take place during a low tide so participants will have the best chance for viewing wildlife that forage on the exposed tidal flats. Attendees will learn the identifying marks and behaviors of the most common wading birds at Weedon Island Preserve during a guided walk of the trails. Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short overview of the birds found at Weedon Island, including tips on when and where different species are most likely to be seen, before departing for the trails. The total walk distance will be approximately 1.5 miles.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Cost is $3 a person.
Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Botany Walk
TARPON SPRINGS — A Botany Walk will be presented Friday, Dec. 9, 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Participants will identify wildflowers, ferns, epiphytes, trees and more. The ecology of various plant communities will also be examined. The hike is best suited for adult participants.
Registration is required. This is a free hike, however space is limited. Visit eventbrite.com. Pets are not permitted in Pinellas County Preserves.
Attendees should meet at the main parking lot at Brooker Creek Preserve. For information, email info@FriendsOfBrookerCreekPreserve.org or 727-934-2680.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “The Grinch” will be shown Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Night Hike in the Preserve
TARPON SPRINGS — A Night Hike in the Preserve will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 to 8 p.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Join the Friends of Brooker Creek Preserve for a one-mile hiking experience along the Ed Center Trail at night. These special hikes are open to the public and limited to 20 people. A $3 per person donation is requested. Hikes are led by preserve volunteers who are knowledgeable about nocturnal wildlife. The hike is about one mile in length and will take about 1.5 hours.
Space is limited, and registration is required. Visit eventbrite.com. These hikes are for adults and families only. Children must be accompanied by parents. Pets are not permitted in Pinellas County Preserves.
Attendees should meet at the main parking lot at Brooker Creek Preserve. For information, email info@FriendsOfBrookerCreekPreserve.org or 727-934-2680.
Car show
PINELLAS PARK — A car show to benefit the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship and the victims of Hurricane Ian will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2-5 p.m. at Joto’s Pizza, 9119 Belcher Road.
Advance registration is $10, $15 day of show. To register, email okayz8@knology.net or text 727-459-3688. Include your name, phone number, vehicle makes, model and year.
The show also will collect nonperishable food and new unwrapped toys for the victims of Hurricane Ian.
Peace Memorial concert
CLEARWATER — The Suncoast Bronze Ringers will present the December program at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m.
Under the direction of Michael Lamb, the bell choir has been entertaining Tampa Bay area audiences since 2014. The 18-member ensemble plays intricate arrangements using both regular handbells and tone chimes.
The church is located at 110 S. Fort Harrison Ave.
Florida Suncoast Chorus concert
SEMINOLE — The Florida Suncoast Chorus will perform at the Seminole Community Library Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
The event is free, but donations are appreciated.
The concert is made possible by the Friends of the Seminole Library.
Ikebana International
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg chapter of Ikebana International will meet Monday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m., at the Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Drive S., St. Petersburg.
Guest Marcia Borel will host a demonstration. A potluck lunch by members will follow.
The event is free for first-time guests and members. For information, visit www.ikebanastpetersburg.com.
North Greenwood Bike Rodeo
CLEARWATER — The North Greenwood Bike Rodeo will take place Tuesday, Dec. 13, 4 to 6 p.m., at North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater.
The Clearwater Police Department and the North Greenwood Recreation will present the Bike Safety Rodeo. Students will learn bike safety and participate in a bike safety obstacle course, get bike helmets, listen to a DJ and eat yummy food. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit the North Greenwood Recreation Center or call 727-562-4590. A parent must sign waiver for child to receive a helmet.
Holiday music organ recital
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater chapter of the American Guild of Organists presents a recital series of Advent and Christmas music Tuesdays at noon. Each 30-minute recital is free and open to the public. An offering will be collected.
The Dec. 13 performance will be by Peggy Beville and Edwin Taylor at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2001 Rainbow Drive, Clearwater
The Dec. 20 performance will be by Mark Prater and Sandra Rogers at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave., Largo.
Clearwater Christian Women’s Club
CLEARWATER — Penny Zee will speak to members of the Clearwater Christian Women’s Club Wednesday, Dec. 14, 11:30 a.m., at Banquet Masters, 13355 49th St., Clearwater.
Zee will speak about “The Different Kinds of Love and the Love that Makes a Difference.
RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 7, to Mary, 461-4521; or Ruth, 797-5922.
Luncheon and show
LARGO — A luncheon and show will be presented Thursday, Dec. 15, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
This month’s show will be themed “Sprucing Up The Holidays.” Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $14. Register at the center. For more information, call 727-518-3131.
Christmas concerts
CLEARWATER — The Dunedin Music Society will present a pair of “Winter Strings” family-friendly Christmas concerts Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 at local churches.
The Dec. 15 concert will be performed at 8 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 3240 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The Dec. 22 concert will be presented at 8 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2001 Rainbow Dr, Clearwater.
Admission to each concert is $15; $10 for DMS members.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit https://dunedinmusicsociety.org.
Hidden Wonders Nature Walk
TARPON SPRINGS — The Hidden Wonders Nature Walk will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
This family-friendly nature hike will take visitors on an exploration of the wet and dry habitats of "our wildest place." Hikers will investigate some interesting plants and animals that call Brooker Creek Preserve home. Shorter days and cooler weather reveal new natural wonders to enjoy.
Registration is required. Visit eventbrite.com.
Attendees should meet at the main parking lot at Brooker Creek Preserve. For information, email info@FriendsOfBrookerCreekPreserve.org or 727-934-2680.
Night Hike in the Preserve
TARPON SPRINGS — A Night Hike in the Preserve will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, 6 to 8 p.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Join the Friends of Brooker Creek Preserve for a one-mile hiking experience along the Ed Center Trail at night. These special hikes are open to the public and limited to 20 people. A $3 per person donation is requested. Hikes are led by preserve volunteers who are knowledgeable about nocturnal wildlife. The hike is about one mile in length and will take about 1.5 hours.
Space is limited, and registration is required. Visit eventbrite.com. These hikes are for adults and families only. Children must be accompanied by parents. Pets are not permitted in Pinellas County Preserves.
Attendees should meet at the main parking lot at Brooker Creek Preserve. For information, email info@FriendsOfBrookerCreekPreserve.org or 727-934-2680.
Righteous Brothers tribute
LARGO — Join Clint Shepherd and company for an afternoon of smooth singing and beautiful harmonies Sunday, Dec. 18, 1-2:30 p.m. as they pay tribute to the Righteous Brothers.
Cost is $12 per person and tickets can be purchased at the Largo Community Center. For more information, call 727-518-3131.
The Largo Community Center is located at 400 Alt. Keene Road in Largo.
GFWC Woman’s Club blood drive
CLEARWATER — GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club has partnered with OneBlood to host a blood drive on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bealls parking lot at 2122 Gulf to Bay Blvd.
Donors will receive a $20 eGift card, a OneBlood plush blanket, and a free Wellness Checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. An ID is required.
Appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, visit oneblood.org/donate-now, enter sponsor code 68125 and select Dec. 17 as the date. Click Search. On the Donations Locations page, click the Club’s name and select a time slot.
Oakhurst UMC food drive
SEMINOLE — A drive-through food drive will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to noon, at Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 N. Park Blvd., Seminole.
All food collected will go to local food banks. Needed are canned meats, peanut butter, cereals, pasta meals and other non-perishable food. Personal care items and baby items are also needed.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Dunedin Concert Band
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Concert Band will present a holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 18, 3-4:15 p.m., at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin.
Tickets are $15 in advance; $10 for DMS members, who receive a 33% discount if they register in advance.
To purchase tickets, visit https://dunedinmusicsociety.org.
Photography Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A photography hike will be presented Thursday, Dec. 22, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Grab your camera of choice and enjoy a guided tour of the trails at the Weedon Island Preserve. This program will begin with a brief classroom session to highlight the seasonal features of the preserve, as well as specific wildlife behaviors, which will help participants capture the natural beauty of the area.
Photographers of all skill levels are welcome.
This hike is roughly 2 miles in total length on a combination of boardwalks and unimproved, natural paths. This program is best suited for adults.
Cost is $3. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Noon Year’s Party
LARGO — The Noon Year’s Party will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
The event will feature dancing, entertainment, door prizes and light refreshments. The party won't stop until the ball drops. Enjoy a champagne toast at noon. Cost is $14 a person. Please call 727-518-3131 for questions.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — Pinellas County Property Appraiser Mike Twitty will address the Belleair Women’s Republican Club Friday, Jan. 6, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, 1 Country Club Lane, Belleair.
To reserve a seat for the luncheon, mail a check for $35 by Dec. 30 to Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair.
Walk-ups cannot be accommodated.
Cops & Kids Kickball Game
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Police Department and the North Greenwood Recreation Center will host a Cops & Kids Kickball Game Friday, Jan. 6, 6 to 8 p.m., at Jack Russell Stadium, 800 Phillies Drive, Clearwater.
The teams will be half police half children to keep the game fair. For information, call 727-562-4590.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, Jan. 7, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Florida West Coast Orchid Society
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole.
The group’s meetings are open to the public. Attendees may bring blooming orchids for the Bloom Table. A member of the board will show your orchid and talk about the blooms and the lineage of the orchid.
For information, visit www.FWCOS.org.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Ikebana International
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg chapter of Ikebana International will meet Monday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m., at the Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Drive S., St. Petersburg.
Polly Curran will be the featured guest. Dale Leifeste will present a workshop on photographing arrangements. A potluck lunch by members will follow. The event is free for first-time guests and members. For information, visit www.ikebanastpetersburg.com.
Wading Bird Walk
ST. PETERSBURG — The Wading Bird Walk will be presented Thursday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This walk will take place during a low tide so participants will have the best chance for viewing wildlife that forage on the exposed tidal flats. Attendees will learn the identifying marks and behaviors of the most common wading birds at Weedon Island Preserve during a guided walk of the trails.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short overview of the birds found at Weedon Island, including tips on when and where different species are most likely to be seen, before departing for the trails. The total walk distance will be approximately 1.5 miles.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Touch-a-Truck
LARGO — A Touch-a-Truck event will be presented Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Get up close and personal with local trucks, cars and vehicles from city departments and local businesses by climbing, exploring, honking the horns and learning from the drivers. Sensory-friendly hour of no horn honking will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon. Make it a family day and enjoy the STEM Exploration Fest as well. For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Florida West Coast Orchid Society show
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will hold its annual show Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, at the Seminole Rec Center, 9100 113th St. N.
Admission is $5, with children ages 15 and under admitted free.
For information, visit www.FWCOS.org/event-info.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, Jan. 28, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Ikebana International
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg chapter of Ikebana International will meet Monday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m., at the Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Drive S., St. Petersburg.
June Colburn will present a demonstration. A potluck lunch by members will follow. Afternoon workshops using fabric in Ikebana will be presented. The event is free for first-time guests and members. For information, visit www.ikebanastpetersburg.com.
Cruz in for Christ Car Show
SEMINOLE — Knights of Columbus council 17162 will present a Cruz in for Christ Car Show Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11501 66th Ave. Seminole.
Registration is open online at http//car show pro.com/event/1164 for $20. To register and pay with check, pick up a registration form at the church office.
The car show will benefit the Aid and Support After Pregnancy Program, which helps women with financial, pre- and post-natal training and community support before and after pregnancy.
Largo Car Show
LARGO — The fifth annual Largo Car Show will be presented Sunday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The annual car show is back and bringing trophy prizes for the area’s best cars. Preregistration is not required. Register the day of the event. Cost is $15 to display your car, jeep, or motorcycle.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, for event details.
Playcon
LARGO — The fourth annual Playcon, a gaming and comic convention, will be presented Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Admission is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Ages 11 and younger will be admitted for free.
The event is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture. Featured will be vendors catering to these interests that include toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels. This is a family-friendly event.
