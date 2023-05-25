Sunset Music Series
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Sunset Music Series on Fridays in May.
The Cats Band will perform on Friday, May 26, at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. Concessions will be available.
No alcohol or grills are allowed in the park. Free limited parking. Free bicycle valet service will be available at the event entrance/waterside.
HCA Florida Northside Hospital hiring event
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital will host a hiring event Thursday, May 25, 2-7 p.m., at HCA Florida Northside Hospital Medical Office Plaza, 6006 49th St. N.
The event will include same-day offers to qualified candidates. The hospital is looking to hire a wide range of candidates including experienced, inexperienced and new graduate registered nurses for the cardiovascular operating room, operating room, catheterization laboratory and neurology interventional radiology services.
There also are opportunities for licensed practical nurses, nurse externs, registered respiratory therapists, patient care technicians, monitor technicians, imaging technologists and in surgical services.
Registration is preferred. RSVP at https://careerevents.hcahealthcare.com/b440425d. Walk-ins can also be accommodated.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, May 27, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive N.E., St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Morningside Summer Kickoff Party
CLEARWATER — A Summer Kickoff Party will be presented Saturday, May 27, 1 to 4 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Celebrate summer, cool off in the pools and enjoy a cookout. Space is limited. Cost is $2 for recreation holders and $3 for those without a recreation card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Bay Pines Memorial Day event
ST. PETERSBURG — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System and the Bay Pines National Cemetery will host their annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. The event will take place near the monument at the entrance of the Bay Pines National Cemetery, which is located at 10000 Bay Pines Blvd.
Veterans, their loved ones, and the local community are welcome to attend this event. The Bay Pines National Cemetery is the only one in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties and the largest public observance of Memorial Day in the area, with more than 2,000 people attending annually.
Former VA Deputy Secretary Thomas Bowman will serve as the keynote speaker for this year's event. Bowman is a retired colonel in the United States Marine Corps and has dedicated his life to supporting veterans and their families.
Memorial Day Ceremony
LARGO — A Memorial Day Ceremony will take place Monday, May 29, 11 a.m. to noon, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Honor our fallen service men and women during the annual Memorial Day Ceremony in Largo Central Park. Live music will be performed as well as readings and presentations from local veterans.
For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Parade honoring Dunedin WWII vets
DUNEDIN — A parade honoring six of Dunedin’s remaining World War II veterans will be conducted by VFW Post 2250 Monday, May 29, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The parade will include motorcycles, military vehicles and golf carts carrying the veterans to VFW Zachary Shannon Post 2550 followed by a traditional Memorial Day Ceremony at 2 p.m. The ceremony will feature the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Dunedin High School Honor Guards and speeches by commanders from VFW Post 2550 and American Legion Post 7 from Clearwater.
Reading of the names of Dunedin's fallen soldiers from all wars will be conducted by Gold Star Mothers followed by ringing of the bell, bagpipes and taps.
The ceremony will be followed by a reception at the Dunedin VFW Post 2550, which is located at 360 Douglas Ave.
Curlew Hills Memorial Day service
PALM HARBOR — Curlew Hills Memory Gardens will host a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, 9:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be retired Maj. Kerry Roberts. The free event will also feature a presentation of colors and the Palm Harbor United Methodist Choir.
The Gardens are at 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. For more information, call 727-789-2000 or visit CurlewHIlls.com.
Line Dance Social
LARGO — A Line Dance Social will be presented Friday, June 2, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled evening of line dancing. Event organizers will have someone playing music. No instruction will be given: This will be pure dancing.
Cost is $5 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Women’s Health Forum
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Community Woman’s Club will host a Women’s Health Forum on Friday, June 2, from 3-5 p.m., at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 2165 NE Coachman Road.
Five Bayfront OB/GYN physicians will make presentations on several aspects of women’s health including the components of a gynecologic visit, sexual health, urinary incontinence and treatment, and recommendations for health screenings.
The forum is free. No reservations are required.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet June 2 for luncheon at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane.
Reservations must be received by May 26. A $35 check payable to BWRC should be mailed to Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756.
Walk-ups cannot be accommodated.
Speaker for the meeting will be Florida State Sen. Ed Hooper, currently serving his third term in the State Senate, now representing FL District 21. Before his election to the Senate, he served on the Clearwater City Commission, 1996-2000. Hooper is a retired firefighter and resides in Trinity with his wife, Lee.
North Greenwood Summer Splash Pool Kickoff
CLEARWATER — The Summer Splash Pool Kickoff will take place Saturday, June 3, 1 to 5 p.m., at North Greenwood Recreation & Aquatic Complex, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater.
This free pool party will include food, music, prizes and games.
Call 727-562-4590.
Public safety career fair
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Police Department and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will host a public safety career fair on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Police Department, 1301 First Ave. N.
Community members interested in volunteering are also encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 727-892-5107 or email jobs@stpete.org. For more information about employment with the city of St. Petersburg, visit www.stpete.org/jobs.
Pride Flag Raising Ceremony
LARGO — A Pride Flag Raising Ceremony will take place Tuesday, June 6, 5:30 p.m., at Largo City Hall, 201 Highland Ave., Largo.
Largo community members and city team members are invited to attend the ceremonial flag-raising on the side lawn of Largo City Hall prior to the City Commission meeting. Largo's 2023 Pride Month honoree, community leader Nadine Smith, who currently serves as the executive director of Equality Florida, will participate in the flag-raising and then join the City Commission meeting beginning at 6 p.m. in City Hall to receive this year's Pride Month proclamation and share a few words.
Visit Largo.com/LiveTV to watch live or on-demand.
Pinellas Opera League
DUNEDIN — Pinellas Opera League will meet June 7 for a luncheon at the Dunedin Golf Club, 1050 Palm Blvd.
Social time will begin at 11 a.m., with the business meeting at 11:30 a.m.
The musical program will be provided by VOICExperience, a group consisting of Sherrill Milnes, baritone; Maria Zouves, soprano; Chad Sonka, baritone, Congcong Wang, soprano; Minghao Liu, tenor; and Brent Douglas, pianist.
Lunch is $30 for members and $35 for non-members; first-time attendees are $25.
Reservations are required by Sunday, June 4; cancellations by noon Monday, June 5. Call Ursula Wignall, 727-796-7260 or email rwignall@tampabay.rr.com.
Pride Splash Party
LARGO — The city of Largo will hold a Pride Splash Party on Friday, June 9, at the Highland Family Aquatic Center to celebrate Pride Month and come together for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. The event will be held from 7-9 p.m. and features a live DJ, food, games, a clothing swap and contests!
Cost is $5 per person and wristbands will be sold at the door. All ages are welcome.
For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5017.
The Highland Family Aquatic Center is located at 400 Highland Ave NE.
Morningside Dive-In Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of the Morningside Dive-In Movie Series, “The Little Mermaid” will be shown Friday, June 9, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends, and enjoy a relaxing movie. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Cost is $2 with a recreation card or $3 without a card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Pride Splash Party
LARGO — A Pride Splash Party will take place Friday, June 9, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Attendees will celebrate Pride Month and come together for the LBTQ+ community and allies. The event will feature a live DJ, food, games, a clothing swap and contests. The cost is $5 per person and wristbands will be sold at the door. All ages are welcome.
For information, call 727-518-3016. For more information on Pride events, visit Largo.com/Pride.
Beach Drive Forums
ST. PETERSBURG — Dr. Kelli Cross of Complete Wellness Pediatrics will speak on “Food is Medicine” Wednesday, June 14, 6-8 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Drive NE.
Cross has been caring for children for more than 24 years. She completed her pediatric residency at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. She and her husband, a Pinellas County educator, are parents of a teenage son and a sassy goldendoodle.
Her discussion is part of the Beach Drive Forums offered by First Presbyterian. For information on other topics in the forum series, visit www.fpcstpete.com/events. All are open to the public.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Come to the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave, on Wednesday, June 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. to learn about Kiwanis and giving back to the greater Palm Harbor children.
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Palm Harbor is looking for volunteers that want to make a difference in our community.
For more information, go to https://K19611.site.Kiwanis.org or GreaterPalmHarborKiwanis.
June Luncheon and Show
LARGO — Tickets are on sale for the June Luncheon and Show Thursday, June 15, at the Largo Community Center. Cost is $14 per person.
The “All That Jazz” themed lunch will include dessert and entertainment.
Tickets can be purchased at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
For more information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Juneteenth Celebration
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present its Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 16, 6 to 9 p.m., at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin.
The event will feature live music and performances, craft and food vendors, and more. The event is free to attend.
Father’s Day Cookout
CLEARWATER — A Father’s Day Cookout will take place Saturday, June 17, 1 to 4 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Celebrate this special day with an old-fashioned cookout. Space is limited. Cost is $2 for recreation card holders and $3 for those without a recreation card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Florida West Coast Orchid Society sale
LARGO — Florida West Coast Orchid Society members will sell some of their plants June 17, 8-11 a.m., at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road.
A class on general orchid care will be held at 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call 727-475-0750.
Dunedin Pride Week 2023
DUNEDIN — Duke Energy, a leading energy company serving the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States, has been named title sponsorship of Dunedin Pride Week 2023. This annual event, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in the city of Dunedin, will take place from June 17-25.
As part of its sponsorship, Duke Energy will provide financial support for the organization and promotion of the event, as well as participate in various Pride Week activities. The company will also have a visible presence at the event.
The event includes a variety of activities, including a Pride Parade, Pride Festival, and educational and cultural events. Dunedin Pride Week is organized by the Dunedin Pride Committee, a volunteer-led organization dedicated to promoting equality and acceptance for all.
For information, visit www.dunedinpride.com.