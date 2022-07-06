Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “The Lion King” (2019) will be shown Friday, July 8, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, July 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
The speaker will be Wilton Simpson, president of the Florida Senate.
A check for $32 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by July 1. Mail the check to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. No walkups can be accommodated.
Midnight Madness
LARGO — Midnight Madness will be offered Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., and Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.
Midnight Madness is for grades K-5 at Highland; and grades 4-8 at Southwest. Cost is $50 a person, and $40 per sibling. Registration is required. Children will be supervised while they play sports, make crafts, play games, and enjoy time with their friends. Participants should bring socks, bathing suit, and pillow and blanket.
Blues performance
SEMINOLE — Musicians from the Suncoast Blues Society will perform Saturday, July 9, 3 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library.
Learn about the history of the blues, listen to personal stories from the musicians, participate in a Q&A, and hear some iconic pieces.
Tampa Bay Home Show
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Home Show is returning to the Tampa Convention Center on July 9-10. Visitors will have the opportunity to see, learn about and buy the latest home products and services under one roof.
The first 300 guests each day will receive a free gift.
Register for free tickets at www.tampabayhomeshows.com.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
‘Polynesian Adventure’
SEMINOLE — The Seminole Community Library will host “FATU & NANI'S Polynesian Adventure” presented by Waikiki Dancers and Musicians at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
The performance offers a taste of island paradise without the cost of airfare as the troupe performs a variety of songs and dances from Hawaii, Fiji, and other islands in the South Pacific.
Woman’s Club blood drive
CLEARWATER –The Clearwater Community Woman’s Club will host a blood drive Monday, July 11, 1-6 p.m., to help address the critical shortage of blood in the Tampa Bay area.
The CCWC has partnered with OneBlood and the Church of the Good Samaritan for this drive. The church is located at 2165 NE Coachman Road.
Donors will receive a $20 e-gift card, a beach towel, and a mini-physical.
To schedule an appointment to donate, visit https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123522.
Clearwater Christian Women’s Club
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Christian Women’s Club will meet Tuesday, July 12, 11:30 a.m., at Banquet Masters, 13355 49th St. Speaker Nada Decker will talk about “Getting My Marbles Together.”
Cost is $20. To make a reservation, call Mary, 461-4521, or Ruth 727-5922.
Pasco Coin Club
The Coin Club of Pasco County holds its monthly meeting the second Thursday of each month. The next meeting is scheduled for July 14. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 pm. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments are served.
The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome. The location is the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson (use side entrance). For information call Chuck 727 534-7597 or www.PascoCoinClub.com
Largo Fire Rescue hurricane expo
LARGO — Largo Fire Rescue will host a free hurricane preparedness expo Saturday, July 16, 9-11 a.m., in the Jenkins Wing of the Largo Public Library. The expo will share information on how to be prepared before, during and after a storm with information including disaster kits and where to find shelter. Chief Meteorologist Denis Philips of ABC Action News Tampa Bay will join the event for a meet-and-greet with attendees, along with various agencies and businesses on site to share preparedness tips.
The first 200 attendees will receive a free hurricane prep starter kit and can also enter to win hurricane preparedness raffle prizes.
Ice Cream Day
ST. PETERSBURG — Waffle or sugar cone? National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17, and to celebrate, the St. Pete Pier will host the inaugural Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival at Pier Plaza.
From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy ice cream and other frozen goodies from dozens of local vendors serving up creations from soft serve to craft scoop ice cream, gelatos, popsicles, and more.
Guests will have the opportunity to judge and vote for the first ever Best Ice Cream in Tampa Bay award.
This event is free to attend and open to the public.
Luncheon and show
LARGO — A luncheon and show will be presented Thursday, July 21, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
This month’s show will be themed “It’s All Greek to Me.” Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $14. Register at the center. For more information, call 727-518-3131.
Largo Palooza
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, Make ’Em Laugh will perform Friday, July 22, 7 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Orchid sale
LARGO — Florida West Coast Orchid Society members will sell plants Saturday, July 23, 8-11 a.m. at 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. The members will be able to answer questions about their plants. Come early for the best selection. A variety of orchid plants and supplies will be offered. Free parking and admission. Please park in marked parking spaces.
For information call 727-475-0750.
Back to School event
DUNEDIN — A Back-to-School Open House & Expo will be presented Thursday, July 28, 6 to 8 p.m., at MLK Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane, Dunedin.
Bring the whole family to get prepared for the school year. Visit with local exhibitors providing information about school resources and information including before/after school activities, health, wellness, safety and more. Kids will enjoy hands-on activities and games.
The first 200 school-age children will receive a free backpack.
Admission is free. Vendor cost is $25.
For information, visit www.DunedinGov.com.
Purple Heart Day
DUNEDIN — Purple Heart Recognition Day will take place Sunday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., at Purple Heart Park
300 Main St., Dunedin.
Join the city of Dunedin as it honors and pays tribute to all veterans with special focus on Purple Heart recipients who have earned the military tribute by virtue of their bravery and sacrifice. The event is presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation. Admission is free.
For information, visit www.DunedinGov.com/events.
Dunedin transit expo
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation and the Committee on Aging will host a transportation expo Wednesday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to noon.
Admission is free. Organizers seek to bring awareness about the many local transportation services available to the community. Vendors will showcase current transit options, emerging possibilities, trends and future projects.
Get a free ride to the event. Call Neighborly Care Services at 727-571-4384 at least 24 hours in advance and mention this event. For information, visit www.DunedinGov.com.
Float-In Movie
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present a Float-In Movie Friday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m., at Highlander Pool, 1937 Ed Eckert Drive, Dunedin.
Cost is $6 a person. Ages 2 and younger will be admitted free. The event will feature games, trivia and a movie shown poolside. The movie will be “Remember the Titans.” Single person pool floats are allowed. Concessions will be available.
To register, visit www.DunedinGov.com/events.
Angel Outreach vendors
ST. PETERSBURG — Angel Outreach Ministry is inviting vendors to participate in a “Craft and Treasure Sale” Saturday, August 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th St. S.
Cost of an 8-foot table with two chairs is $35. Vendors keep all proceeds. The event will be indoors with concessions and free parking.
To reserve a table, call Susan, 727-565-9482 or email housernfl@gmail.com, or Barbara, 727-381-2499, ext. 214.
A completed registration form and full payment are required in advance to guarantee a table.
Angel Outreach supports local vulnerable families.
Midnite Madness
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present Midnite Madness Friday, Aug. 26, 7 to midnight, at MLK, Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane, Dunedin.
Skate, scooter, play ’til midnight and test your skills on extreme inflatables or the games truck. The fun also includes mini scooter/skate jams, music, giveaways and a snack food buffet. Presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation and hosted by the Youth Advisory Committee.
Fishing Tournaments
CLEARWATER — The Make a Difference Fishing Tournaments for Adults will be presented Saturday, Sept. 10, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pier 60, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater.
Give back to your community and enjoy a beautiful day of fishing on Pier 60. The Make a Difference Fishing Tournament relies on caring volunteers who want to help special-needs adults have a fun-filled day on the water and learn how to fish.
For information and to register, visit www.makeadifferencefishing.com.
Hooter's Boat Races
CLEARWATER — The Hooter's Clearwater Offshore National Boat Races will run Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23-25, on Clearwater Beach.
Spectators can see all the race action from the beach or Pier 60. No chairs or coolers are allowed on the pier. The main race events will be on Sunday. Parking may be a challenge on Clearwater Beach. Some parking options to consider are the North Beach Parking Plaza, the Jolley Trolley and the Clearwater Ferry.
For event information, visit www.clearwaternationals.com.
City to host ShredFest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host a ShredFest event Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, or until full capacity has been reached. This easy, drive-through event allows residents to bring up to five boxes of documents for free and secure on-site shredding and recycling. All patrons are to remain in their cars during the event.
The Starkey Road Recycling Center is also a 24-hour facility where residents can drop off their mixed recycling at no cost, recycle used cooking oil, and pick up free, recycled mulch all year-round. ShredFest is part of the city of Largo’s sustainability initiatives. To learn more about ShredFest or other upcoming events, visit OurFutureLargo.com.
Outdoor Coastal Market
LARGO — Coastal Market will hold its third annual outdoor market Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the store, 607 Clearwater-Largo Road N.
The market will include 30 local vendors specializing in arts, crafts, plants, holiday items and food vendors. There also will be costume contests.
For information, call 727-587-6607 or email coastalmarket607@gmail.com.
Clearwater Sangria Festival
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Sangria Festival will be presented Saturday, Nov. 5, noon to 11 p.m., at 600 Cleveland St, Clearwater.
This Cleveland Street Block Party will feature live entertainment, food vendors and street vendors. Visit www.clearwatersangriafestival.com.
Festival of Trees
CLEARWATER — The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation will present its Festival of Trees Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18-20, at the Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Road, Clearwater.
Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event showcases hundreds of beautifully decorated trees and wreaths, local vendors, and live performances. All tree and wreath sales benefit those with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation.
For information, visit thearctbfoundation.org/event/festival-of-trees.
