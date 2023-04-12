Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival
CLEARWATER — The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival runs from April 7-23, at Pier 60, 7 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater Beach.
Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is a 17-day sand sculpting festival that pays tribute to Tampa Bay’s two most valuable assets: sugar sands and sunsets.
Head to the beach and enjoy free activities for all ages, including a children’s play area, street performers, artisans, live entertainment, fireworks, sand sculpting classes, speed sand demonstrations and the master sand sculpting competition.
The showcase of the Sugar Sand Festival is the main attraction: The Sugar Sand Walk Exhibit. This ticketed exhibit can only be seen once a year, and no two years are alike. Stroll through a 21,000 square-foot tent filled with sand sculpted art crafted by world-class sculptors using Clearwater’s internationally famous sugar sand. These aren’t sandcastles — they’re premiere works of art.
General admission to the sculpture exhibit will be $14 per person and free for children 3 and younger. Discounted tickets for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, teachers and healthcare workers can be purchased for $10 each on “Frontline Fridays” April 7, April 14 and April 21. These discounted tickets will be available at the gate only with proper identification. Tickets may be purchased in advance. You may also purchase tickets onsite at the exhibit tent.
For information, visit www.sugarsandfestival.com.
Largo Live on Your Block
LARGO — A Largo Live on Your Block event will take place Friday, April 14, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and come out to enjoy live music, food vendors, yard games and check city of Largo outreach booths. Entertainment will be provided by the Bus Stop Band.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Botany Walk
TARPON SPRINGS — A Botany Walk will be presented Friday, April 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Attendees will learn about wildflowers, ferns, epiphytes, trees and more. The ecology of various plant communities will also be examined. The walk is best suited for adult participants.
This is a free hike, however space is limited. Do not register unless you plan to attend and cancel your reservation if you can no longer attend.
Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Walk for Willa
CLEARWATER — The ninth annual Walk for Willa will take place Saturday, April 15, 8 a.m. to noon, starting at Pavilion B, Crest Lake Park, 1108 MLK Ave., Clearwater.
This event will raise money and awareness for the Willa Carson Health and Wellness Center and its mission in providing health care to the uninsured and underserved persons and communities of Pinellas County.
Whether you are an avid runner or leisure walker, this 5K event is for everyone. Registration is $30 per participant or $10 for participants 15 and younger. Register online for the event at RunSignUp.com. The 5K will start at 8 a.m. and the Fun Walk will get underway at 9 a.m.
SPCA Pet Walk
LARGO — The 32nd annual SPCA Tampa Bay Pet Walk will be Saturday, April 15, at North Straub Park in downtown St. Petersburg.
The Pet Walk directly benefits more than 8,000 animals and injured wildlife that come through the doors of SPCA Tampa Bay each year.
To register for the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1469984726868464.
Earth Day Celebration
TREASURE ISLAND — The city of Treasure Island will hold its fifth annual Community Appreciation and Earth Day Celebration Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Treasure Island Community Center and Park, One Park Place at 106th Avenue.
The event is free to the public.
A Bicycle Rodeo will be held with free helmets to all participants, who should bring their own bicycles. There also will be drawings for bicycles.
Additional activities will include a showcase of the city’s various departments and community organizations; a petting zoo with pony rides; a vehicle extrication demo; Touch-A-Truck; inflatable Atomic Obstacle Course; arts and crafts projects and music provided by EMCEE Johnnie G.
Kona Ice and other food and beverage concessions will be available.
Third Saturdays at Pinewood
LARGO — Creative Pinellas, Florida Botanical Gardens, and Heritage Village will continue the next Third Saturdays at Pinewood on April 15. This is a free event with free parking.
At Creative Pinellas (noon-5p.m.): Enjoy environmentally friendly art projects. Last weekend to see Yolanda Sanchez’s “Out of Eden” exhibition. Free
At the Florida Botanical Gardens (7 a.m.-5 p.m.): Create a garden-style arrangement while learning basic floral design principles. Includes all materials, as well as a private docent-led tour of the Florida Botanical Gardens. Purchase tickets at ww.flbgfoundation.org/thirdsaturday
At Heritage Village (10 a.m.-4 p.m.): See the exhibit “A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African American History and Culture,” a commemorative poster exhibition celebrating the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Through April 30.
Block Party
LARGO — A Block Party is set for Friday, April 15, 6 to 8 p.m., at Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.
Have you ever wondered what Southwest Recreation Complex has to offer? Now is your chance to check them out during this block party and open house, featuring Largo Live. There will be free hotdogs while supplies last, facility tour, live music, yard games and good times with your neighbors.
For more information call 727-518-3125.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, April 15, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
International Tree Day
LARGO — International Tree Day will be presented Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Attendees can celebrate Arbor Day with a free plant or tree giveaway as well as scheduled nature hikes. Admission is free.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
PEO to offer Spring Bunco
LARGO — PEO chapters EF and HK will hold a Spring Bunco on Saturday, April 15, 2 to 5 p.m., at the Bayou Club, 7979 Bayou Club Blvd., Largo.
Tickets are $40. All proceeds go to women's scholarships. Refreshments will be served. There will be a silent auction and other opportunities.
For information, email Jean Campbell at dcampy55@gmail.com or call 727-871-0325.
PawFest 2023
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas will host its annual Kids and Canine Carnival — PawFest 2023 on Sunday, April 16, from noon to 4 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The carnival will include a 50th anniversary celebration of the Largo Police K9 unit. The event will also include a car show. Sign up to participate at LargoKiwanisCarShow.com.
One City Chorus concert
ST. PETERSBURG — One City Chorus will present a free concert Sunday, April 16, 4 p.m., at Allendale United Methodist Church, 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg.
A freewill collection will be taken. Proceeds will benefit the Woodson Warriors Scholarship Fund for African American youth in St. Petersburg.
Ten scholarships have been awarded annually since 2019. In 2022 the Fund awarded $200,000 in college scholarships to 30 returning and 11 new scholars. Two of the graduating scholars will be speaking at the concert.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Pinellas Plants: A Natural History” will take place Tuesday, April 18, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Attendees will learn the history of the flora around us and see how our plants have changed and progressed through time. This program is sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas Council and will be facilitated by Steve Robinson, Pinellas County Commercial Horticulture Agent. The event is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Sacred Heart spring festival
PINELLAS PARK — Sacred Heart Parish will hold its Spring Festival Wednesday, April 19, through Sunday, April 23, at 7981 46th St. N. in Pinellas Park.
This annual family event offers an affordable and safe environment for adults and children and is one of Sacred Heart's largest fund-raisers of the year. A midway will offer a variety of kiddie rides, standard rides and spectacular rides by Arnolds Amusement. Children can enjoy a variety of games such as try your luck, duck pond, can toss and many more.
Parking, admission and entertainment are free. Prices of rides, games and food and drink will vary.
Festival hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
SHINE Medicare programming
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco & Pinellas. Its services are free, unbiased, and confidential; counselors do not sell anything.
Counselors will be available at various places and times:
• Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m.: Pinellas Park Library, 7770 52nd St. N. For information call 727-369-0669.
• Wednesday, April 19, 1 p.m.: Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. For information, call 727-893-1074.
Community Center Luncheon
LARGO — A luncheon will be presented Thursday, April 20, noon, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Enjoy the company of friends and family during this luncheon. A delicious lunch, dessert, and high-quality entertainment are included. Stop into the Largo Community Center to reserve a seat or table. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Cost for each show is just $14 per person.
The theme for this month’s luncheon will be “That’s Amore.”
John Elias Memorial Golf Tournament
SEMINOLE — The Rotary Club of Seminole will be presenting the 36th annual John Elias Memorial Golf Tournament on Thursday, April 20, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start, at Seminole Lake Country Club, 6100 Augusta Blvd., Seminole.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with a $10,000 hole in one prize. All of the revenue from the event goes to benefit the Rotary Club of Seminole’s continuing yearly support for local youth education and charitable programs as well as to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
For information and to register, visit seminolerotary.org or call Roger Edelman at 727-455-2261 or Paul King 813-245-7023.
Largo Live on Your Block
LARGO — A Largo Live on Your Block event will take place Friday, April 21, 6 to 8 p.m., at Northwest Park, 1599 Sixth Ave. NW, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and come out to enjoy live music, food vendors, yard games and check city of Largo outreach booths. Entertainment will be provided by the Guilty Pleasure.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Dunedin Family FunFest
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will host the Dunedin Family FunFest on Friday, April 21, 6 to 10 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. The family event will feature activities, games, inflatables, music, talent showcase and a family-friendly movie to end the night. The movie will begin at dark and is shown on a large, outdoor movie screen.
Health & Wealth Expo
SAFETY HARBOR — The Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce will present the eighth annual Health & Wealth Expo on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at NOVA Southeastern University, 3460 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Safety Harbor.
Vendor opportunities are available for businesses related to medical, aging, fitness, wellness, nutrition, finance, banking, insurance, estate planning, animal, family activities, spiritual health, and more.
The free event includes free health screenings, free workshops on topics such as sleep health, dermatology, weight loss, and how to access dental and physical therapy care affordably at NOVA Southeastern University.
For more information or to be a sponsor or vendor, visit www.safetyharborchamber.com or call the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce at 727-726-2890.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church concerts
LARGO — Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the installation of the Austin Pipe Organ, opus 2089 with a weekend of concerts.
Parish musician Dr. Shawn Thomas will perform music for organ and 16-person chamber orchestra, and the Prince of Peace Festival Choir will present an oratorio titled “A New Creation,”
The concerts will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23.
The church is located at 455 Missouri Ave., Largo.
The organ was originally built for the Central Methodist Church in Stockton, Calif., but in 2000 became available for purchase. It took more than three years to rebuild and install at Prince of Peace. It includes nearly 2,000 pipes.
Earth Day at Moccasin Lake Nature Park
CLEARWATER — In celebration of Earth Day, Moccasin Lake Nature Park will host activities about protecting our environment Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium, plant societies, and reptile and bird clubs will be some of the groups present. Crafters will offer their wares, and face painting will be on site. The GE Sassani Band will perform and food trucks will available.
Moccasin Lake Nature Park is at 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater.
Earth Day at Gardens
LARGO — The Florida Botanical Gardens will mark Earth Day weekend April 22 and 23 with several events.
A Spring Orchid and Plant Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at McKay Creek Plaza.
A tour of public and private gardens around Pinellas County will be Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also on Sunday the Professional Association of Visual Artists will host live painting exhibitions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Florida Botanical Gardens is at 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
Art in the Park
SEMINOLE — The seventh annual Art in the Park will be Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole.
Area artists and fine crafters will exhibit and sell their work. The Seminole Historical Society will be open.
Sound of Spring Festival
KENNETH CITY — The Sound of Spring Festival will take place Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at James Ernst Park, 4600 58th St. N., Kenneth City.
The free event will feature hot dogs, popcorn, and a bounce house. For information, visit www.kennethcityfl.org.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, April 22, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
All-breed Cat Show
CLEARWATER — The Skyway Cat Club of Tampa Bay will host the International Cat Association All-breed Cat Show on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Banquet Masters, 13355 49th St. N.
Judges will evaluate cats both days. The event will include feline education and welfare, and attendees will have an opportunity to learn about different breeds of cats and how to care for them.
The show will feature more than 25 breeds of cats. Vendors will have unique cat items, cat artwork, cat furniture, jewelry, cat beds, blankets, toys and more.
Cats and kittens will be available for adoption from local shelters. Food will be available for purchase.
Parking is free. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children and free for children aged 5 and younger.
For information, visit www.skywaycatclub.com or call 727-289-1989.
Coldwell Banker CARES 5K run/walk
TAMPA — A 5K run/walk hosted by Coldwell Banker Realty CARES will be held Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to noon at Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave.
Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.
The event will benefit Tunnels to Towers, which honors first responders and military.
Entry fees are $30 for adults and $20 for youth ages 4-11, $20 for military and first responders, and $15 for youth ages 4-11 of military or first responders.
To register, visit https://events.org/e/Coldwell-Banker-Realty-CARES-Tampa-Bay-5K-Run-FQJCKEUZT2.
Garden Club Spring Fantasy Gala
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Garden Club, in partnership with Dance It Studies, will produce Clearwater’s first Spring Fantasy-Dance Showcase and Dinner Gala.
The show will be Saturday, April 22, 6 p.m., at the Garden Club, 405 Seminole St.
Tickets for the show can be purchased by contacting Dance It Studios at 407-730-6996.
Earth Day at Florida Botanical Gardens
LARGO — The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, when it hosts a variety of events and activities at the Florida Botanical Gardens and throughout Pinellas County.
The Spring Orchid & Plant Sale will be held that weekend from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The sale is open to the public. Suggested donation is $5 per person, FBGF members enter for free. Shop from local vendors, including orchids, tropical plants, honey, and more. Concessions will be available on-site, provided by St. Pete Concessions.
On Sunday, April 23, visit public and private gardens in Pinellas County at the 7th Annual Tour of Public & Private Gardens. Docents will lead small group tours of the Florida Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m. to noon. From noon to 5 p.m., exceptional private gardens will be open for touring via a self-guided map and using your personal transportation.
General admission to the garden tours is $25 per person; FBGF $15. Advance registration is available at www.flbgfoundation.org/gardentour. Event check-in is located on McKay Creek Plaza, at 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
Artists will be scattered throughout the gardens on April 23, between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. allowing the public to see first-hand how the artists create their artwork, ask questions about their individual techniques, and learn about what inspires them.
To learn more, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/earthday or contact administrative assistant Allie Fisher at allie@flbgfoundation.org.
Library concert
SEMINOLE — Honey Boy and Mr. Jones, known to their families as Rick Hart and Ken Jones, will perform Sunday, April 23, at the Seminole Library, 9200 113th St. N., Seminole.
The duo will play rhythm and blues songs with acoustic guitar, vocals, and harmonica. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated.
State of the Beaches
MADEIRA BEACH — Mayors of Pinellas County beach communities will address the “State of the Beaches” in a town hall discussion Thursday, April 27, 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
The moderator will be Al Ruechel, former Bay News 9 anchor. Mayors will share what is happening in their respective cities and how each city is affected by the current legislative session.
The meeting is sponsored by the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce and St. Petersburg College Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions. The session will be followed by a reception.
To attend, register at isps.spcollege.edu/events/state-of-the-beaches-mayors-town-hall-2/.
Largo Live on Your Block
LARGO — A Largo Live on Your Block event will take place Friday, April 28, 6 to 8 p.m., at Datsko Park, 3099 Whitney Road, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and come out to enjoy live music, food vendors, yard games and check city of Largo outreach booths. Entertainment will be provided by the Bus Stop Band.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Playcon
LARGO — The fourth annual Playcon, a gaming and comic convention, will be presented Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Admission is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Ages 11 and younger will be admitted for free.
The event is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture. Featured will be vendors catering to these interests that include toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels. This is a family-friendly event.
Sunset Music Series
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Sunset Music Series on Fridays in May. The Charlie Morris Band will perform on Friday, May 5, at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. Concessions will be available. No alcohol or grills are allowed in the park. Free limited parking. Free bicycle valet service will be available at the event entrance/waterside.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, May 5, at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane.
Speaker will be Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala, representing District 5, which encompasses central Pinellas County.
Reservations must be received by April 28. Make your $35 check payable to BWRC and mail to Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756.
A regular meeting will be held June 2; no meetings for July or August, and then the club resumes regular meetings Sept. 8.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, May 6, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Hog Hustle 5K Run
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Hog Hustle 5K Run on Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m., at the Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Dunedin’s signature 5K event returns. All ages, groups and families are welcome. The course begins at the Hale Senior Activity Center, across from TD Ballpark, and follows a scenic route along the waterfront of Edgewater Drive, through downtown Dunedin, and ends back at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
The registration fee is $25 through May 3 and $30 as of May 4. Online registration is available at www.Active.com. In-person registration is available at the Dunedin Community Center, MLK Jr. Recreation Center, and Hale Senior Activity Center. Race day registration is open from 7 to 7:45 a.m. only. Packet pick-up will be Thursday, May 4, 7 to 8 a.m., at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road.
For information, call 727-812-4530 or email choban@dunedinfl.net.
Sunset Music Series
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Sunset Music Series on Fridays in May. Zendaddy will perform on Friday, May 12, at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. Concessions will be available. No alcohol or grills are allowed in the park. Free limited parking. Free bicycle valet service will be available at the event entrance/waterside.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, May 13, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Rain Gardens” will take place Tuesday, May 16, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Rain gardens are a fun and easy way to return water to our aquifer, prevent erosion and help reduce stormwater runoff. Rain gardens can be beneficial and an attractive addition to your landscape. Attendees will learn how to plan and create your own rain garden. While learning how this landscape asset can add beauty, you may also invite wildlife to your yard. The program will be presented by Melissa West, Florida Friendly Landscaping Educator.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Sunset Music Series
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Sunset Music Series on Fridays in May. More is More will perform on Friday, May 19, at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. Concessions will be available. No alcohol or grills are allowed in the park. Free limited parking. Free bicycle valet service will be available at the event entrance/waterside.
Float-In Movie
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present a Float-In Movie on Friday, May 19, at Highlander Pool, 1937, Ed Eckert Drive, Dunedin.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The movie will begin at dark.
The featured film will be “The Big Green.” Attendees will enjoy games, trivia, and a poolside movie. Single person pool floats are allowed. Concessions will be available. Cost is $6 a person. Children 2 and younger are free.
To register, visit www.dunedingov.com/?navid=669.
Living the Culture: Taste of Ethnicity
CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater is launching an events series called “Living the Culture” which will celebrate the beauty of cultural diversity and promote the value of embracing living together in harmony.
The first event in the Living the Culture series, “Taste of Ethnicity,” is taking place Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the 600 Block of Cleveland Street, Downtown Clearwater. This inaugural culture festival, hosted in collaboration with the city of Clearwater’s Office of Diversity and Equity Services, will be held annually to commemorate World Diversity Day.
The goal is to celebrate the vast array of cultures and heritages represented in Clearwater through art, food, and performances, and to bring awareness, education and fun for all ages to Downtown Clearwater. The event will begin with a short foot parade from East Avenue to Garden Avenue and promises to celebrate and showcase all cultures. Throughout the day, the event will feature various cultural cuisine offerings, amazing performances, a world of art displays and other vendors for everyone to explore and enjoy.
Living the Culture: Taste of Ethnicity is free to attend, and free parking is available throughout Downtown Clearwater.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, May 20, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Sunset Music Series
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Sunset Music Series on Fridays in May. The Cats Band will perform on Friday, May 26, at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. Concessions will be available. No alcohol or grills are allowed in the park. Free limited parking. Free bicycle valet service will be available at the event entrance/waterside.
Dunedin Rotary Sprint Triathlon
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Rotary Club will present the Dunedin Rotary Sprint Triathlon on Sunday, May 21, with a 7 a.m. start, at Honeymoon Island State Park & Causeway, 1 Causeway Blvd., Dunedin.
This sprint triathlon starts at Honeymoon Island State Park with a quarter-mile swim, then a 12-mile bike ride course down the causeway to Gary Circle, and back to a 3-mile run inside the State Park.
For more information, visit www.DunedinTriathlon.com or call 352-637-2475.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, May 27, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Juneteenth Celebration
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present its Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 16, 6 to 9 p.m., at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin.
The event will feature live music and performances, craft and food vendors, and more. The event is free to attend.
Dunedin Pride Week 2023
DUNEDIN — Duke Energy, a leading energy company serving the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States, has been named title sponsorship of Dunedin Pride Week 2023. This annual event, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in the city of Dunedin, will take place from June 17-25.
As part of its sponsorship, Duke Energy will provide financial support for the organization and promotion of the event, as well as participate in various Pride Week activities. The company will also have a visible presence at the event.
The event includes a variety of activities, including a Pride Parade, Pride Festival, and educational and cultural events. Dunedin Pride Week is organized by the Dunedin Pride Committee, a volunteer-led organization dedicated to promoting equality and acceptance for all.
For information, visit www.dunedinpride.com.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Singing Insects: Our Overlooked Outside Chorus” will take place Tuesday, June 20, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Ever wonder about all those chirping, buzzing and rasping noises coming from the yards and woods? Learn about our often overlooked insect chorus from Liz Childress of Weedon Island Cultural and Natural History Center.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Fight the Bite” will take place Tuesday, July 18, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Attendees will learn the causes of too many mosquitoes, what Pinellas County does to control our mosquito population and what you can do around your home to help. The program also will discuss mosquito biology and mosquito-borne illnesses. The program will be presented by Kailey Travis, Environmental Specialist, Pinellas County Mosquito Control.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Easy Plant Identification: The Big 4” will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
If you can remember four plant groups, you’ve made a big step in plant ID. Attendees will explore the Big Four and what makes a plant belong to one particular group. This program is recommended for adults and youth over 12. It will be presented by James Stevenson, Botanist, Brooker Creek Preserve.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Florida-Friendly Landscaping Essentials” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
This informative class will provide an overview of the nine principles of Florida-Friendly Landscaping. Doris Heitzmann, Pinellas County’s FFL program manager, will present each principle with emphasis on “Right Plant, Right Place” and watering efficiently. Attendees will take away suggestions for changing their landscape design and gardening practices that can lead to enjoyable and low-maintenance landscapes, water conservation and a healthier environment. This class is suitable for homeowners new to our area and for experienced gardeners alike.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
2nd Infantry Division reunion
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 100th annual reunion in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from Sept. 20-24. Visit www.2ida.org/product/reunion/10 on the web, send an email to 2ida.pao@charter.net or call Mike Davino at 919-356-5692.
Library Pop-Up Book Sale
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Friends of the Library will host a Pop-Up Book Sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Meeting Room B at Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Books will be priced at 50 cents or less. Only cash and check will be accepted. For information, call 727-298-3080 or email dunedinlibrary@dunedinfl.net.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Garden Weed Identification” will take place Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Get to know the plants that arrive and thrive uninvited in our gardens. This is a chance to learn interesting information about many weeds — including some that are beneficial — a well as how to manage and prevent weed intrusion. Participants may join in by bringing fresh weed samples from their garden. The program is presented by Liza Ryan, Master Gardener.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
To submit event announcements, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.