Florida West Coast Orchid Society
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will meet Thursday, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N.
The featured speaker will be Pam Waters from Orchids in Bloom. She will bring orchids to sell.
For information, email parnold3@tampabay.rr.com, call 727-475-0750, or visit www.FWCOS.org.
North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association
PALM HARBOR — The North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association will meet Thursday, Aug. 10, 8-11 a.m., at Tiffany's Family Restaurant, 35000 Hwy US 19.
All retired educators are invited to join.
Please bring school supplies for the Mattie Williams Family Center “Stuff the Bus” project. For more information, email npcrea@gmail.com
Snow Sharks kick-off party
CLEARWATER — Snow Sharks will hold their annual kickoff party on Friday, Aug. 11, 5 to 7 p.m., at Feather Sound Country Club, 2201 Feather Sound Drive.
The open house event will reveal details of the club’s 2024 ski trips and non-ski adventures. Door prizes will be given away and a 50/50 raffle will benefit the Bay Pines Disabled Veterans.
Clearwater Aquarium Aquatic Luau
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Marine Aquarium will hold an Aquatic Luau on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. as part of the Aquarium's new after-hours series.
Guests can enjoy live entertainment, Hawaiian cuisine and marine life in an atmosphere overlooking Clearwater Bay, while supporting the Aquarium’s mission of rescue, rehabilitate and release.
Entertainment will include a Samoan traditional fire knife dance and traditional dancers from the Polynesian, Hawaiian, Samoan and Tahitian cultures. Hawaiian hula dance lessons will be offered.
The Aquatic Luau will provide exclusive access to underwater views of the Aquarium's rescued dolphins, sea turtles, stingrays, and other resident animals. Guests will have the opportunity to explore a number of marine life habitats, viewable during evening hours until 8:30 p.m.
General admission tickets are $45 for adults and $35 for children. VIP tickets are $75 and $55 for children. CMA members receive 10% off any ticket and will receive early admission at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at www.cmaquarium.org/aquatic-luau.
Tickets include private dining with a catered buffet included from 6-8 p.m. and one alcoholic/non-alcoholic drink ticket. Cash bars will be available.
Illuminate Festivals
Illuminate Festivals will host two holistic wellness and arts festivals Aug. 12 and 13 in the Tampa Bay area.
The events will feature vetted intuitive readers, aura photography, crystals, essential oils, energy healing including Reiki, crystal jewelry, luxurious spa products, handmade gifts, free workshops, and more.
Illuminate Wesley Chapel will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hyatt Place Tampa Wesley Chapel, 26000 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz.
Illuminate Clearwater Beach will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort, 1160 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach.
For more information, go to www.illuminatefestivals.com or www.facebook.com/illuminatefestivals.
Library concert
SEMINOLE — The Just Us Duo will perform Sunday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. N.
The wife and husband team, with Edi on vocals and Richard on keyboard, will present a new show featuring an eclectic mix of American standards, popular hits, and Broadway classics. They also take requests.
Retired Employees of Pinellas County
PINELLAS PARK — Retired Employees of Pinellas County will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St., Pinellas Park.
Rui Farias, executive director of the St. Petersburg Museum of Art, will talk. REPCO meets the second Monday of each month. Retirees and guests are welcome.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Easy Plant Identification: The Big 4” will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
If you can remember four plant groups, you’ve made a big step in plant ID. Attendees will explore the Big Four and what makes a plant belong to one particular group. This program is recommended for adults and youth over 12. It will be presented by James Stevenson, Botanist, Brooker Creek Preserve.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
August Luncheon and Show
LARGO — The August Luncheon and Show will be Thursday, Aug. 17, noon to 2 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Cost is $14 per person. The “Wild Wild West” themed lunch will include dessert and entertainment.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
North Pinellas County Democratic Club meeting
DUNEDIN — The North Pinellas County Democratic Club will conduct its monthly meeting Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Scottish Center in Dunedin, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for sign in, social and more. The meeting is from 7-8:30. There will be a cash bar.
Astro Skate fundraiser
TARPON SPRINGS — Astro Skate of Tarpon Springs will hold a “skate and donate” fundraiser Friday, Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m., at the rink at 875 Cypress St., Tarpon Springs.
One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Pace Center for Girls, Pasco.
The $8 entrance fee includes skate rentals.
Please consider bringing a donation of school supplies.
Oakhurst Methodist food drive
SEMINOLE — Oakhurst Methodist, 13400 Park Blvd., in Seminole, will host a drive-through food collection on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon.
These items are always in need: meats, ready-to-eat meals, cereals, rice, beans, and sauces.
FWCOS sale
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will conduct its annual orchid auction Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Fellowship Hall of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd St. N.
A preview will be at 9 a.m. with the auction beginning at 9:45 a.m. Admission and parking are free.
For information, call or text 312-493-4629 or visit www.FWCOS.org.
Dunedin Windlasses Sailing Club
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Windlasses Sailing Club will host its annual “Welcome New Members Coffee” on Thursday, Aug 24, at 9 a.m. at The First Presbyterian Church, 455 Scotland St., Dunedin.
Potential members must have basic sailing skills to join. For questions, call or text Margo Currey at 305-793-7574 or Paula Dulin at 727-215-3975.
Pollinator Walk
ST. PETERSBURG — A Pollinator Walk will be presented Friday, Aug. 25, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE.
Learn about the weird world of pollination from a center naturalist, then go on a walk to see the pollinators doing their thing at the Weedon Island Preserve. Bring your camera of choice to capture these interesting observations.
This walk is recommended for adults and youth ages 10 and older. All youth must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program.
The program is free. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Midnite Madness
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation and the Youth Advisory Committee will present Midnite Madness on Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. to midnight, at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane.
Designed for ages 9 to 14, attendees will have an opportunity to skate, scooter, and play until midnight as well as test their skills on extreme inflatables or the games truck. The fun also includes mini scooter/skate jams, music, giveaways and a snack food buffet.
Cost is $20 before Aug. 24 and $25 the day of the event. Call 727-738-2920.
Regal Railways toy train show, sale
PINELLAS PARK — Regal Railways will hold a toy train show and sale Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N.
Admission is $6 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger.
Vendors will be on hand selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles, and die cast cars. There will be a running train layout for the children to enjoy and a test track.
For information, call 727-244-1341.
City of Refuge luncheon
CLEARWATER — The City of Refuge, which works with recently released incarcerated women by providing a safe living environment, will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a Aug. 27 luncheon and auction at the Rusty Pelican Restaurant, 2425 N. Rocky Point Drive, in Tampa.
The event will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Visit www.cityofrefugeclearwater.org or call 727-530-3350 for tickets.
KoC prayer service
SEMINOLE — Knights of Columbus Council 17162 of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will host a special prayer service Aug. 27, 1 p.m., to celebrate the Silver Rose in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The service will be held at 11501 66th Ave.
The Silver Rose is on a nine-month pilgrimage sponsored by the Knights of Columbus ending on Dec.12 at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico. During this time the Rose travels town to town in eight routes through North America. The Silver Rose pilgrimage demonstrates the unity between the Knights of Columbus in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
North Pinellas County Democratic Club picnic
SAFETY HARBOR — The North Pinellas County Democratic Club will host a picnic Saturday, Sept. 2, at Philippi Park Shelter 2, from noon to 3 p.m.
Catering is by Ozona Pig.
Tickets are on sale through Aug. 20. To pay by personal check, send your check for the total amount of your order to North Pinellas County Democratic Club, PO Box 415, Dunedin, FL 34697.
Contact npinellasdemspicnic@yahoo.com with questions.
Trivia Challenge Night
LARGO — Trivia Challenge Night will be presented Friday, Sept. 8, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Grab your friends and get ready to squash the competition at the Largo Community Center’s Music Trivia Nights. Play as a single or a group to win fun prizes. There will be dancing in aisles between trivia sets to get you moving and a grooving. Beer and wine will be sold.
Cost is $7 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, Sept. 8, a week later than usual due to Labor Day.
Speaker will be Bill Urban, a professor of economics and a former special advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Pentagon. His program, “America Under Siege,” will highlight Chinese land control of ports of call here in the U.S. and other important concerns with China.
Payment for the luncheon at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair, Florida, will serve as your reservation, and must be received by Sept. 1.
Make your $35 check payable to BWRC and mail to Treasurer Marilu Baker, 9347 89th Ave., Seminole, FL 33777. Unfortunately, walk-ups cannot be accommodated.
Highland Rec's 10th Birthday
LARGO — Highland Rec's 10th Birthday will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave.
The celebration will include prizes, music, games, free popsicles, cake, and a visit from Captain Play.
Florida West Coast Orchid Society
SEMINOLE — Norman Fang of Norman’s Orchids in California will be the guest speaker at the Sept. 14 meeting of the Florida West Coast Orchid Society.
His topic will be hybridizing phalaenopsis. He will bring orchids to sell.
The meeting at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N. in Seminole, will begin at 6:45 p.m.
For information, contact parnold3@tampabay.rr.com.
Daddy Daughter Date Night
LARGO — Daddy Daughter Date Night will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Dads, take your daughters out of a special night of dinner, dancing and dessert during the fabulous Daddy Daughter Date Night. The theme this year is "Hollywood Glam."
Cost is $45 per father and daughter, and $15 for each additional daughter. Ticket sales will run July 3 through Aug. 31. For information, visit the Largo Community Center or call 727-518-3131.
Mom Son Messy Madness
LARGO — The Mom Son Messy Madness event will be presented Saturday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave.
Come prepared to get messy and have fun during our Mom Son Messy Madness event. On arrival, mom and sons will have dinner and then take part in high-energy interactive messy games. Make sure to wear clothes and shoes that you don’t mind getting messy and a towel. Cost is $30 per mother and son, and $10 for each additional sibling.
Registration can only be done at Highland Recreation and begins on Aug. 1. Space is limited.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Florida-Friendly Landscaping Essentials” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
This informative class will provide an overview of the nine principles of Florida-friendly Landscaping.
Doris Heitzmann, Pinellas County’s FFL program manager, will present each principle with emphasis on “Right Plant, Right Place” and watering efficiently. Attendees will take away suggestions for changing their landscape design and gardening practices that can lead to enjoyable and low-maintenance landscapes, water conservation and a healthier environment. This class is suitable for homeowners new to our area and for experienced gardeners alike.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
2nd Infantry Division reunion
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 100th annual reunion in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from Sept. 20-24, visit www.2ida.org/product/reunion/10 on the web, send an email to 2ida.pao@charter.net or call Mike Davino at 919-356-5692.
Crop 'Til You Drop
LARGO — The Crop 'Til You Drop event will run Friday through Sunday, Sept. 22-24, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Hours will be Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost to attend the full weekend with meals is $130 until Sept. 1 and $150 after Sept. 1. Other ticket options are available.
This will be a weekend of cropping, eating and socializing. This quiet, roomy space features electrical outlets at every table and dining areas away from your crafting. No refunds will be given two weeks prior to the event date. Any requests to refund or change dates will result in a $20 processing fee.
Call 727-518-3131 for questions.
Library Pop-Up Book Sale
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Friends of the Library will host a Pop-Up Book Sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Meeting Room B at Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave.
Books will be priced at 50 cents or less. Only cash or checks will be accepted. For information, call 727-298-3080 or email dunedinlibrary@dunedinfl.net.
McGough Nature Park garage sale
LARGO — The McGough Nature Park Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N.
Clean out your closet and sell your items during this community garage sale. For information, visit playlargo.com.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Garden Weed Identification” will take place Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
Get to know the plants that arrive and thrive uninvited in our gardens. This is a chance to learn interesting information about many weeds — including some that are beneficial — a well as how to manage and prevent weed intrusion. Participants may join in by bringing fresh weed samples from their garden. The program is presented by Liza Ryan, Master Gardener.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Concert Series on the Breezeway
LARGO — Concert Series on the Breezeway will be presented Friday, Oct. 20, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road.
Live entertainment will be presented on the Breezeway featuring live music, beer, food and relaxation. Food trucks will be on-site.
For more information, call 727-518-3024.
Pint Sized Halloween Party
LARGO — The Pint Sized Halloween Party will take place Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m., at the Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road.
Kids will participate in a variety of games and crafts. Arriving dressed in costume is highly encouraged. Cost is $10 per child and $4 per adult. The program is for children 7 and younger. Registration will open Sept. 11. Registration is required by Oct. 20.
Trick or Treat Trail
LARGO — A Trick or Treat Trail will be presented Friday, Oct. 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., at the Largo City Hall complex, 201 Highland Ave.
Dress in your Halloween best and trick or treat around the perimeter of the Largo City Hall. The event will feature decorated booths, costumed characters, and performers. Parking is available at the Highland Recreation Complex.
For the safety of all guests, personal bags or buckets are not permitted to enter the Trick or Treat Trail. This includes purses, backpacks, diaper bags. Trick or Treat bags will be passed out to every child in line. The line to the Trick or Treat Trail will close at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Adults can also Trick or Tree and take a tree home at the end of the Trick or Treat Trail while supplies last.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014 for more details.
Owl-O-Ween
LARGO — Owl-O-Ween will be presented Friday, Oct. 27, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N.
Cost is $5 per person. Kids 2 and younger are free.
Come enjoy the spooky nature trail, animal shows, candy and a scavenger hunt. Pre-registration is recommended.
For information, visit playlargo.com.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 3, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Community Garage Sale
LARGO — A Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Clean out your closets and garages and find your gently used items a new home at this annual indoor event. Free admission to shop. Cost is $10 per table for sellers. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 10, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Veterans Day Ceremony
LARGO — A Veterans Day Ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
Honor local veterans during this free event. Live music will be performed as well as readings and presentations from local veterans. There also will be a mini service vehicle Touch-a-Truck. Attendees will have an opportunity to talk to various service groups.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 17, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Concert Series on the Breezeway
LARGO — Concert Series on the Breezeway will be presented Friday, Nov. 17, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road.
Live entertainment will be presented on the Breezeway featuring live music, beer, food and relaxation. Food trucks will be on-site.
For more information, call 727-518-3024.