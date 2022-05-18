100 Women Who Care
The next 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County meeting will be Thursday, May 19, 7-8 p.m., at Cove Cay Golf Club, 2612 Cove Cay Drive. Social time will be from 6-7 p.m. at the Cove Cay restaurant, where drinks and snacks may be purchased.
100 Women Who Care provides an avenue for women to join together to make an impact on local charities. Members commit to attending only four meetings a year, and they pledge to donate $100 directly to an elected charity at each meeting.
For more information, contact Brenda George at 727-515-1868 or Julie Webster at 813-760-4749 or email info@100WomenPinellas.org. For more details, go to www.100womenpinellas.org.
Democratic women to meet
CLEARWATER – The Democratic Women's Club of Upper Pinellas will meet Monday, May 23, noon-1:30 P.M., at the Clearwater East Library on the campus of St. Petersburg College, 2465 Drew St.
Speaker will be Yolanda Russell, co-chair for diversity, equity, inclusion of the Democratic Women’s Club of Florida.
For information, contact club president Karen Mullins, at 727-222-0417.
Lunch will not be provided. Personal food or drink can be brought to the meeting.
ClearPath Health free screenings
CLEARWATER – ClearPath Health will offer free mental health screenings Wednesday, May 25, from 3-7 p.m. at their facility at 2963 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Suite 320.
Screenings will be available for stress, depression, grief from loss of a loved one, ADHD, or bipolar disorder.
No appointment is necessary.
For more information call 727-241-7700 or visit www.clearpathhealthllc.com.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.