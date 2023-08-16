Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.