Wading Bird Walk
ST. PETERSBURG — The Wading Bird Walk will be presented Thursday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This walk will take place during a low tide so participants will have the best chance for viewing wildlife that forage on the exposed tidal flats. Attendees will learn the identifying marks and behaviors of the most common wading birds at Weedon Island Preserve during a guided walk of the trails.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short overview of the birds found at Weedon Island, including tips on when and where different species are most likely to be seen, before departing for the trails. The total walk distance will be approximately 1.5 miles.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
SHINE volunteer orientation
SAFETY HARBOR — The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas is seeking individuals to become volunteers with the SHINE program (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders). A volunteer orientation will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Safety Harbor Library, 101 Second St. N.
SHINE is a statewide volunteer program offering seniors, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers free, unbiased counseling on Medicare and health insurance. SHINE volunteers are not affiliated with any insurance company and do not sell insurance but assist seniors in making informed healthcare decisions.
To learn more, call 727-570-9696, ext. 234, or visit floridashine.org/jointhe-team.aspx to complete an application.
St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show
ST. PETERSBURG — The annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show returns to downtown St. Pete Jan.19-22 with a comprehensive display of vessels from fishing boats to luxury yachts and a 40,000-square-foot tent housing all types of marine gear.
The show will be at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater Yacht Basin and Albert Whitted Park, 400 First St. S.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19-20; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased online at stpeteboatshow.com. General admission is $21 for adults; children ages 15 and under attend free. Veterans and active-duty military show proof of military service for a free ticket.
The Annapolis School of Seamanship and sponsor Progressive Insurance will provide on-the-water boater training programs for free to a select few attendees who pre-register through the website. Additional seminars are updated continually on the website, including the Kids Fishing Clinic. Presented by Hook the Future, the clinic takes place at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for children ages 4-16.
Library Friends book sale
SEMINOLE — The Friends of Seminole Library is holding its first ever inventory-wide book sale Jan. 19-22.
Buy two books and get a free book of equal or lesser value!
For four days the Friends’ entire book inventory will be available for sale in the lobby of the Seminole Community Library during library hours. All books in the Friends Shoppe, including current titles and antiquarian books, are included. Youth and children’s books are excluded from the sale; they are on sale every day at 3/$1 or 50 cents each.
The Friends Shoppe is located in the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St.
Touch-a-Truck
LARGO — A Touch-a-Truck event will be presented Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Get up close and personal with local trucks, cars and vehicles from city departments and local businesses by climbing, exploring, honking the horns and learning from the drivers. Sensory-friendly hour of no horn honking will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon. Make it a family day and enjoy the STEM Exploration Fest as well. For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Food drive
SEMINOLE — Oakhurst United Methodist Church is continuing its monthly food drives on the third Saturday of every month. On Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon volunteers from the church and local food banks will be collecting food in front of the church, 13400 Park Blvd. All food and household supplies are welcome. Canned meats, beans, cereals and vegetables are especially welcomed.
Car & truck show
ST. PETERSBURG — Smokin 19 will host the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship to SPC Car and Truck Show, Saturday Jan. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 3080-3090 U.S.19 N.
There will be door prizes, 50/50, music and trophies, 10% to MVPs and a silent auction. Food will be available for purchase.
Pre-registration $10/$15 day of show. Email: okayz8@knology.net or text 727-459-3688; include: name, phone number, vehicle make, model and year.
No charge to donate or check out the show.
All proceeds will be given to the Scholarship to SPC.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Feline adoptions
SOUTH PASADENA — Save Our Strays, a no-kill cat rescue organization, will have friendly felines ready for adoption on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the PetSuperMarket in the South Pasadena Shopping Center, 6892 Gulfport Blvd.
SOS feline adoptions will also be offered at the PetSmart located at 3993 Tyrone Blvd. in St. Petersburg on the same date and time.
Raised in foster homes, all SOS kitties are vetted, microchipped and ready for forever homes.
Call SOS at 727 545-1116 for details or go to saveourstray-sinc.com.
Festival of Praise concert
ST. PETERSBURG — The 36th Annual Festival of Praise free concert will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, 4 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church,701 Beach Drive NE.
One City Chorus will join First Presbyterian Church’s Chancel Choir in the concert. One City Chorus and director Jon Arterton are a local tour-de-force for social justice through vocal music. The concert is a musical celebration of diversity and community.
Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas
CLEARWATER — The Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas will meet Monday, Jan. 23, noon to 1:30 p.m., at the Clearwater East Library.
The library is located on the campus of St. Petersburg College at the corner of Drew and Old Coachman.
Guest speaker will be Jennifer Griffith, who chairs the Pinellas County Democratic Executive Committee.
Lunch will not be provided but snacks will be available. Attendees are asked to bring their own beverages.
For information, contact president, Karen Mullins at 727-222-0417.
Tampa Bay Job Fair
ST. PETERSBURG — Looking for a new job? How about a new career? Come to the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair Monday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 pm, at the St. Petersburg Coliseum.
More than 50 local companies will be present with immediate employment needs from entry-level positions to skilled trade, health care and even top managerial positions. Hundreds of positions will be available.
Several of the area's top schools for continuing education, local universities and vocational/technical institutes will be on hand.
For additional information contact Dave LaBell, 727-893-8523.
Pre-registration is not required. Admission and parking are free.
Friends of Largo Library book sale
LARGO — Friends of Largo Library will hold a book sale running from Jan. 25 to Feb. 4 in the library of Largo Public Libray, 120 Central Park Drive.
Bookstore hours will be from 10 a.m. top 5 p.m. daily.
Fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, cook books, paperbacks, CDs and DVDs will
be available at the special price of $1 for three items. Purchases must be made by cash or check only.
Orchid Society annual show
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will hold its annual show Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, at the Seminole Rec Center, 9100 113th St. N.
Admission is $5, with children ages 15 and under admitted free.
For information, visit www.FWCOS.org/event-info.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, Jan. 28, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
‘Bounce The Mall’
ST. PETERSBURG — “Bounce the Mall” is bringing a bounce house festival to Tyrone Square Mall.
The inflatable festival, comprised of eight unique bouncy attractions, will premier Saturday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Feb. 19.
The assortment of bounce houses includes a 600-foot-long obstacle course; a bottomless ball pit; a silent disco dome with live DJs, lights, and special effects; Sports Slam, a customized sports arena; and several selfie stations to capture the bouncy spectacle.
All-access tickets start at $23 for a 90-minute pass. Visit BounceTheMall.com for tickets and more information.
Seminole Gardens Ladies fundraiser
SEMINOLE GARDENS —Seminole Gardens Ladies Club has announced its first fundraising event since 2019 — a White Elephant sale set for Saturday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m.-noon.
The flea market will be held in the Seminole Gardens event center, located at 8324 112th St.
Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, Feb. 3, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane.
Speaker will be Mike Twitty, Pinellas County Property Appraiser.
A mailed check for $35 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Jan. 27. Annual dues of $25 can be included in the same check. Please specify that annual dues were included. Send to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. Walkups cannot be accommodated.
Arise & Run 5K
LARGO — The first Arise & Run 5K will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m., at Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave.
The run will benefit Selah Place, Empowered to Change, Inc., and Isaiah Village, which provide housing, support, and hope for vulnerable men, women, and children of Pinellas County.
For information, visit https://ariserun.com.
Raptor Fest
ST. PETERSBURG — One of Boyd Hill Nature Preserve's largest events brings an up close and personal experience with birds of prey, as the Raptor Fest returns to the preserve on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m.
Experience birds of prey in action while enjoying environmental exhibits, trained raptors in free flight, activities for kids and families, photo opportunities with live birds of prey, bird walks and more.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Admission is free.
Parking is available at the preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., with a handicap permit only. Additional parking is available at Lake Vista Recreation Center, 1401 62nd Ave. S., and at Lakewood High School, 1400 54th Ave. S., where free shuttles at both locations will take attendees to the event.
For more information regarding the event or to adopt a bird of prey, visit www.raptorfest.org or contact Boyd Hill Nature Preserve at 727-893-7326.
Beaches Chamber annual dinner
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. This year’s theme is “Rising to Resilience.”
The event kicks off with a Business Expo at 5 p.m. Program and awards will follow. Cost to attend the dinner is $75 per person.
Purchase tickets at www.tampabaybeaches.com/annualevents.
Sponsorships and Business Expo tables are available.
Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center fundraiser
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center presents its annual fundraiser, A Night of Hope, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., featuring Beside Myself with the music of Billy Joel and Elton John, at St. Nicholas Community Center, 348 N. Pinellas Ave.
Single tickets are $45. Visit tscenter.org/events to purchase tickets or sponsor the event.
Doors open 6 p.m., with a silent auction, raffle items and drinks available for purchase.
For more information, call Liz Robb and 727-580-8237 or via email at bonjourliz@yahoo.com.
Ikebana International
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg chapter of Ikebana International will meet Monday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m., at the Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Drive S., St. Petersburg.
June Colburn will present a demonstration. A potluck lunch by members will follow. Afternoon workshops using fabric in Ikebana will be presented. The event is free for first-time guests and members. For information, visit www.ikebanastpetersburg.com.
Knights car show
SEMINOLE — Knights of Columbus council 17162 will present a Cruz in for Christ Car Show Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11501 66th Ave. Seminole.
Registration is open online at http//car show pro.com/event/1164 for $20. To register and pay with check, pick up a registration form at the church office.
The car show will benefit the Aid and Support After Pregnancy Program, which helps women with financial, pre- and post-natal training and community support before and after pregnancy.
Localtopia
ST. PETERSBURG — Localtopia, an event known as “A Community Celebration of All Things Local,” will be held Satruday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Williams Park in downtown St. Petersburg.
Rain date will be Feb. 25.
“Localtopia 2023 will be the biggest one ever staged by the Independent Business Alliance, Keep Saint Petersburg Local (KSPL), with over 300 vendors, which makes the event the largest-ever showcase of St. Pete’s small businesses,” organizers said. The size of the event has caused the closure of several adjacent streets, including:
• Second Avenue between Second and Fourth Streets North.
• Third Street between First and Third Avenues North. First Avenue North westbound will be open, but parking spaces next to the park will not be available.
• The old bus lane on Fourth Street North will also be closed. Fourth Street North heading south will still be open.
Calvary Episcopal Church Winterfest
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 First St., will host its 18th annual Winterfest on the Rocks on Saturday, Feb.18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fundraising event will be held inside the church and outside on its large property.
Largo Car Show
LARGO — The fifth annual Largo Car Show will be presented Sunday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The annual car show is back and bringing trophy prizes for the area’s best cars. Preregistration is not required. Register the day of the event. Cost is $15 to display your car, jeep, or motorcycle.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, for event details.
Spring Fest Car Show
CLEARWATER — Registrations and sponsorships are being accepted for the fourth annual Spring Fest Car Show Sunday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N. All show cars are welcome.
The show will include music, vendors, trophies and cash prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Florida Wildlife Turtle Rescue.
The show is presented by Jesse James Law Firm. Register at www.springfestcarshow.com.
Champa Bay Elimination Dinner
CLEARWATER — GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club will hold its second Champa Bay Elimination Dinner Saturday, March 4, to support programs for human-trafficking victims.
The sports-themed event will be held at The Conmy Center in Dunedin. The evening will include chances to win signed sports memorabilia from Tampa Bay teams and other prizes. The night will include great food, silent/live auctions, sports trivia, a photo booth and much more.
For tickets and sponsorship details, visit ccwcFlorida.org or contact Nita Cole at 2ndVP@ccwcFlorida.org.
Artspring
SOUTH PASADENA — The city of South Pasadena will host its annual Artspring Exhibition Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at City Hall, 7047 Sunset Drive S.
The city’s annual Block Party will be held March 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bay View Park, 7054 Sunset Drive S.
Florida native plant talk
LARGO — The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation will host a symposium on Florida native plants Saturday, March 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The symposium will be held at two separate but nearby locations: 12520 Ulmerton Road, and 12211 Walsingham Road.
Admission is $75 or $50 for Foundation members. Registration begins Jan. 15.
The event will include two keynote presentations, choice of breakout sessions, and a docent-led tour of native plants in the Florida Botanical Gardens
Environmentally friendly organizations will have display tables, native plants will be for sale, and a picnic lunch will be served in the gardens.
VFW community art market
DUNEDIN — VFW Post 2550 will host a community art market Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The market will include local artists and artisans at this indoor/outdoor pop-up event, in a variety of media including photo art, canvas, prints, multimedia and high-end crafts. Breakfast, raffles and games will be available.
Proceeds will benefit veterans and family services.
Vendors that want to reserve a spot can email DunedinVFWcommunityArtMarket@gmail.com.
The VFW post is located at 360 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
Playcon
LARGO — The fourth annual Playcon, a gaming and comic convention, will be presented Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Admission is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Ages 11 and younger will be admitted for free.
The event is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture. Featured will be vendors catering to these interests that include toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels. This is a family-friendly event.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
