Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
TAMPA — The 32nd annual Outdoors Expo and Boat Show hosted by News Channel 8 will be held March 31- April 2 at Armature Works in downtown Tampa.
The free family-friendly event will feature members of News Channel 8’s anchor team, as well as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders and Captain Fear.
With nearly 100,000 square feet of exhibits and activity space at Armature Works, the expo will display boats of all shapes and sizes, boating accessories, fishing gear, apparel, outdoor supplies, and much more. On site will be high end luxury vessels, pontoon, lake, and speed boats showcased by multiple manufacturers and dealers.
Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Sunday
Armature Works is located at 1910 N. Ola Ave.
Admission is free; parking is subject to Armature Works lots and garage rates and can be paid on site.
GOP women’s fashion show
BELLEAIR — Belleair Women’s Republican Political Committee will host a fashion show and luncheon Friday, March 31, 11:30 a.m., at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Proceeds will be used to support Republican candidates for public office. Fashions will be provided by Suzette’s Boutique of Belleair Bluffs. Cost is a suggested donation of $60.
Reservations and payment are due by March 24. Make check payable to BWRPC and mail to Carol Shea, 2903 Sunrise Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759.
Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Dance into Spring flower show
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Garden Club will hold its first flower show in five years Saturday, April 1, at club headquarters, 405 Seminole St.
The “Dance into Spring” Small Standard Flower Show is free and open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Highlights will include elegant floral design and horticulture arrangements. Large rosettes and 1st thru 4th ribbons will be awarded.
For details visit www.clearwatergardenclub.com.
Homeless Veteran Stand Down
ST. PETERSBURG — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will host their annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center.
“This event provides opportunities to address many of the immediate needs of homeless Veterans in our local communities,” said Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Director/CEO Paul M. Russo. “We have an amazing network of leaders and businesses who stand ready to work with us, and we’re proud to reflect that mutual support of Veterans through the Homeless Veteran Stand Down.”
Some two dozen community organizations and services will be available including Stand Down Court, employment support, veterinary services, suicide prevention, woman veterans programs, and a variety of medical and health related services.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, April 1, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
McGough Nature Park Community Garage Sale
LARGO — The McGough Nature Park Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Set up a table and sell some of your items or shop amongst friends. Admission is free for shoppers. Cost is $10 to rent a table. Call 727-518-3047 to reserve a table or for information.
Tampa Bay Home Show
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Home Show is returning to the Tampa Convention Center in downtown Tampa April 1-2 offering an opportunity to see, learn about and buy the latest home products and services under one roof.
The show will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
The first 300 guests each day will receive a free gift.
Register for free tickets at www.tampabayhomeshows.com.
Garden Club flower show
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Garden Club will present its first flower show since 2019 on Saturday, April 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the club’s headquarters, 405 Seminole St., Clearwater.
Highlights will include floral design and horticulture. Large rosettes and ribbons will be awarded.
The show and parking are free.
Sunday Bird Hike
TARPON SPRINGS — A Sunday Bird Hike will take place Sunday, April 2, 8 to 9:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Come out for this early morning walk in the woods with Jo and Merle to seek out the resident and visiting birds of Brooker. Beginners and all levels of birders welcome. Meet in the parking lot at 8 a.m.
This is a free hike, however space is limited. Do not register unless you plan to attend and cancel your reservation if you can no longer attend.
Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Steven Coakley Golf Tournament
LARGO — The FF Steven Coakley Foundation will host its inaugural Florida FF Steven Coakley Golf Tournament on Monday, April 3, at Bardmoor Golf & Tennis Club, 8001 Cumberland Road, Largo.
Coakley was killed on 9/11 and owned a home in Madeira Beach. He spent time and helped in the community when he was here. The foundation supports educational scholarships, funds local first responders, and hosts 9/11 memorials.
For more information, visit www.ffstevencoakley.org.
Pinellas Opera League luncheon
DUNEDIN — The Pinellas Opera League will host its next luncheon on Wednesday, April 5, at the Dunedin Golf Club, 1050 Palm Blvd., Dunedin.
Social time will be at 11 a.m. and the business meeting at 11:30 a.m.
The music program by singer, actor and songwriter Hannah Zazzaro, tenor Christopher Romeo and pianist, conductor and composer Tom Sivac will begin at 11:45 a.m. Lunch, consisting of salad/rolls, pecan chicken, rice pilaf, broccoli, and hot caramel bread pudding, will be served at 12:30 p.m.
Price of the luncheon is $30 for members and $35 for non-members; first-time attendees, $25. Checks are preferred, made payable to Pinellas Opera League.
If paying in cash, please have exact change.
Reservations are required no later than Sunday, April 2, to Ursula Wignall, 727-796-7260, or rwignall@tampabay.rr.com.
SHINE Medicare programming
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco & Pinellas. Its services are free, unbiased, and confidential; counselors do not sell anything.
Counselors will be available at various places and times:
• Wednesday, April 5, noon: Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. For information call 727-587-6715.
• Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m.: Pinellas Park Library, 7770 52nd St. N. For information call 727-369-0669.
• Wednesday, April 19, 1 p.m.: Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. For information, call 727-893-1074.
Passover Seder community event
OLDSMAR – A Passover Seder community event will be held Wednesday, April 5, 6 p.m., at Eastlake Woodlands Country Club, 1055 East Lake Woodlands Pkwy. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Temple New Jerusalem: A Messianic Synagogue will be the host.
The Seder will be led by Rabbi Michael Stepakoff, who will read the Haggadah. A full course meal and Davidic Dance will follow.
Tickets must be purchased in advance: adults $35, children 5-12 years $20 if purchased by March 28. After March 28: adults $40 and children $25.
For information visit www.TempleNJ.org or call 727-900-1756.
Belleair Garden Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Garden Club will present a program by the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary — Shore Birds and Rehabilitation — on Wednesday, April 5, 1 p.m., at the Belleair Garden Club House, 903 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Belleair.
The program is open to the public and free of charge.
Seaside Seabird Sanctuary presenter Sydney Horvat will bring two “ambassador” birds to the meeting and discuss the mission and history of the sanctuary, various seabird and rehabilitation procedures. The lecture will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Participants are asked to bring a donation for the sanctuary. Suggested items include laundry detergent pods, bleach, towels and blankets, and apple and grapes. Monetary donations are welcome and support the outdoor clinic and rehabilitation site.
For information, visit belleairgardenclub.com.
Grace Presbyterian Easter Week services
ST. PETERSBURG — First Presbyterian Church will begin celebrating Easter weekend with a covered dish dinner and communion on Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m., in the fellowship hall.
The church will hold two services on Easter Sunday: 9 a.m., with a casual worship service led by a praise team; and 11 a.m., with a traditional Easter service in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service will feature the pipe organ, brass ensemble and Handel’s “Hallelujah!” chorus.
First Presbyterian is located at 701 Beach Drive NE.
First Friday Line Dance Socials
LARGO — A First Friday Line Dance Social will take place Friday, April 7, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled evening of line dancing. Music will be provided. No instruction will be given: This is just a night of pure line dancing.
Cost is $5 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more questions.
VFW community art market
DUNEDIN — VFW Post 2550 will host a community art market Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 360 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
The market will include local artists and artisans at this indoor/outdoor pop-up event, in a variety of media including photo art, canvas, prints, multimedia and high-end crafts. Breakfast, raffles and games will be available.
Proceeds will benefit veterans and family services. Vendors that want to reserve a spot can email DunedinVFWcommunityArtMarket@gmail.com.
Saturday Guided Hike
Spring Festival, Easter Egg hunt
ST. PETERSBURG — Kick off spring with family fun events at the St. Pete Pier’s Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt April 8-9.
During the Spring Festival, attendees can enjoy free family-friendly entertainment acts, including Silly Sam, a Bubble Sphere Show, DJ performances, Kid Bands and more. On Easter Sunday, attendees can help the Easter Bunny collect more than 20,000 eggs filled with candy and toys.
The Rockin Roller Rink will also be open during the festival.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit https://stpetepier.org/event/st-pete-pier-spring-festival-easter-egg-hunt/.
Egg hunt at Grace Lutheran
CLEARWATER — A community Easter Egg Hunt will be conducted Saturday, April 8, 1-3 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 1812 N Highland Ave, Clearwater. There will be games, prizes, crafts, face painting, refreshments, and the egg hunt for children 11 and under.
Dunedin Newcomers Club
DUNEDIN — Interested in the challenges facing metro newspapers, how the Tampa Bay Times is responding and the skinny behind some of the region’s biggest stories? Join the Dunedin Newcomers Club on April 13 for a conversation with Tampa Bay Times Editor Mark Katches, who is leading the news organization through its evolution from a seven-day print product to a print-and-digital enterprise.
Doors open at 11 a.m. Reservations are required by Sunday, April 9. Lunch costs $23. To attend, call Rosemary O’Hara at 813-468-0633.
Photography Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Photography Hike will be offered Thursday, April 13, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Grab your camera of choice and enjoy a guided tour of the trails at the Weedon Island Preserve. This guided tour may be up to 2 miles in total length and will traverse uneven, natural paths or boardwalks so please prepare accordingly.
This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Afterwards, attendees will return to the Center to complete an evaluation of the hike and explore the museum exhibits.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Largo Live on Your Block
LARGO — A Largo Live on Your Block event will take place Friday, April 14, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and come out to enjoy live music, food vendors, yard games and check city of Largo outreach booths. Entertainment will be provided by the Bus Stop Band.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Botany Walk
TARPON SPRINGS — A Botany Walk will be presented Friday, April 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Attendees will learn about wildflowers, ferns, epiphytes, trees and more. The ecology of various plant communities will also be examined. The walk is best suited for adult participants.
This is a free hike, however space is limited. Do not register unless you plan to attend and cancel your reservation if you can no longer attend.
Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Earth Day Celebration
TREASURE ISLAND — The city of Treasure Island will hold its fifth annual Community Appreciation and Earth Day Celebration Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Treasure Island Community Center and Park, One Park Place at 106th Avenue.
The event is free to the public.
A Bicycle Rodeo will be held with free helmets to all participants, who should bring their own bicycles. There also will be drawings for bicycles.
Additional activities will include a showcase of the city’s various departments and community organizations; a petting zoo with pony rides; a vehicle extrication demo; Touch-A-Truck; inflatable Atomic Obstacle Course; arts and crafts projects and music provided by EMCEE Johnnie G.
Kona Ice and other food and beverage concessions will be available.
Third Saturdays at Pinewood
LARGO — Creative Pinellas, Florida Botanical Gardens, and Heritage Village will continue the next Third Saturdays at Pinewood on April 15. This is a free event with free parking.
At Creative Pinellas (noon-5p.m.): Enjoy environmentally friendly art projects. Last weekend to see Yolanda Sanchez’s “Out of Eden” exhibition. Free
At the Florida Botanical Gardens (7 a.m.-5 p.m.): Create a garden-style arrangement while learning basic floral design principles. Includes all materials, as well as a private docent-led tour of the Florida Botanical Gardens. Purchase tickets at ww.flbgfoundation.org/thirdsaturday
At Heritage Village (10 a.m.-4 p.m.): See the exhibit “A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African American History and Culture,” a commemorative poster exhibition celebrating the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Through April 30.
Block Party
LARGO — A Block Party is set for Friday, April 15, 6 to 8 p.m., at Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.
Have you ever wondered what Southwest Recreation Complex has to offer? Now is your chance to check them out during this block party and open house, featuring Largo Live. There will be free hotdogs while supplies last, facility tour, live music, yard games and good times with your neighbors.
For more information call 727-518-3125.
Saturday Guided Hike
