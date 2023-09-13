Pinellas Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will host a hybrid event, “Skeletons in the Family Closet: Dealing with the Unexpected,” Thursday, Sept. 14, from 1-2 p.m. at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive.
The meeting also can be attended online via Zoom.
Event attendees must register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtc-6qpzwoG9Qg72xjKxtYqlERX8_tPcKH or go to Pinellasgenealogysociety.com.
Fish Fry for Freedom Fundraiser
MADEIRA BEACH — The Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce will host the Fish Fry for Freedom Fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 14, 5 to 9 p.m., at Holiday Isles Elks Lodge 1912, 14111 E. Parsley Drive.
Advance tickets are $20 a person. Cost is $25 on the day of the event. Proceeds will support Honor Flight and Wounded Warriors. For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.facebook.com/events/669446948376852.
Florida West Coast Orchid Society
SEMINOLE — Norman Fang of Norman’s Orchids in California will be the guest speaker at the Sept. 14 meeting of the Florida West Coast Orchid Society.
His topic will be hybridizing phalaenopsis. He will bring orchids to sell.
The meeting at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N. in Seminole, will begin at 6:45 p.m.
For information, contact parnold3@tampabay.rr.com.
Lopez Hall karaoke
PINELLAS PARK — Lopez Hall will host karaoke Friday, Sept. 14, from 5:30-8 p.m.
Food and beverages will be for sale.
The hall is located at 7177 58th St. N.
Greater Ridgecrest YMCA Block Party
LARGO — A Block Party will take place Friday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m., at the Greater Ridgecrest YMCA, 1801 119th St. N., Largo.
The event will include free food, gift card giveaways, games and much more. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
Call 727-559-0500.
Pinellas Genealogy Society program
LARGO — “The Importance of Belonging — The Role of Genealogical Societies in Your Research Plan" will be discussed Saturday, Sept. 16, at a hybrid meeting of the Pinellas Genealogy Society.
The in-person meeting will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To attend via Zoom, register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqcOuvrzkiHtbHl9fjiJlf1G3ttzDAEd9N or go to www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
This is the monthly general membership meeting with educational program. The first 15 minutes of the program will include the society meeting, which is free and open to the public.
Feline adoption event
Pet Supermarket in the South Pasadena Shopping Center will host a cat adoption event Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Save Our Strays will have friendly felines on hand for adoption. All SOS cats are vetted, microchipped and ready for forever homes.
The store’s address is 6892 Gulfport Blvd. Call SOS at 727-545-1116 for details or go to saveourstraysinc.com.
SOS cat adoptions will also be held at PetSmart in St. Petersburg at 3993 Tyrone Blvd.; same hours apply.
Mom Son Messy Madness
LARGO — The Mom Son Messy Madness event will be presented Saturday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave.
Come prepared to get messy and have fun during our Mom Son Messy Madness event. On arrival, mom and sons will have dinner and then take part in high-energy interactive messy games. Make sure to wear clothes and shoes that you don’t mind getting messy and a towel. Cost is $30 per mother and son, and $10 for each additional sibling.
Registration can only be done at Highland Recreation Center. Space is limited.
Library Friends book sale
SEMINOLE — Friends of the Seminole Library will hold a “huge” book sale through Saturday, Sept. 16, in the library lobby and Friends Shoppe.
Hours are Sunday, noon-5 p.m.; Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All book inventory is in the sale: buy two get one of lesser or equal value free.
The library is located at 9200 113th St.
UMC Oakhurst food drive
SEMINOLE — The third Saturday Food Drive at Oakhurst United Methodist Church will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16.
All food and items go to two local food banks. Foods that are especially needed are meats, cereals, vegetables, pasta, rice, and ready to eat products.
The church is located at 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole.
Seminole Community Library concert
SEMINOLE — Seminole Community Library will host a harp concert by Victoria Garcia Sunday, Sept. 17, 3-4 p.m., in the activity rooms of the library.
The concert is free.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Seminole Library.
Church events
ST. PETERSBURG — First Presbyterian Church will host a Ukrainian orchestra and a local poet in the coming weeks.
On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will present a free concert at the church at 4 p.m.
Some 30 women of KSOC are on a Hope for Ukraine Concert Tour throughout the southeastern U.S. to raise funds for humanitarian aid to widows, orphans, war victims and anyone in need of hope and physical comfort. All donations go directly to their mission.
On Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Gloria Muñoz, St. Petersburg’s poet laureate, will share what it’s like to be a poet laureate. Muñoz is also a teacher, lyricist, and all-around multi-genre writer who has garnered an impressive roster of local and national grants, fellowships, and awards.
The church is located at 701 Beach Drive NE.
Republican Club of Greater Largo
LARGO — The Republican Club of Greater Largo will meet Monday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m., at Daily News Restaurant, 1575 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
Social time will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Note: this is a new meeting site.
Keynote speaker will be Dr. William W. Urban, special advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Defense Department and author of several books.
RSVP to Jan Cox, 727-515-0163, or jansh@tampabay.rr.com no later than Sunday, Sept. 17.
Payment of $30 for dinner will be made upon check-in at the restaurant.
For information, call Sirena Pellarolo, 619-389-8939, or Betsy Shreero, 727-418-6122.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Florida-Friendly Landscaping Essentials” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
This informative class will provide an overview of the nine principles of Florida-friendly Landscaping.
Doris Heitzmann, Pinellas County’s FFL program manager, will present each principle with emphasis on “Right Plant, Right Place” and watering efficiently. Attendees will take away suggestions for changing their landscape design and gardening practices that can lead to enjoyable and low-maintenance landscapes, water conservation and a healthier environment. This class is suitable for homeowners new to our area and for experienced gardeners alike.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
2nd Infantry Division reunion
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 100th annual reunion in Colorado Springs, Colo., from Sept. 20-24, visit www.2ida.org/product/reunion/10 on the web, send an email to 2ida.pao@charter.net or call Mike Davino at 919-356-5692.
Rotary Music Bingo Night
OLDSMAR — The Oldsmar/East Lake Rotary Club will sponsor Music Bingo Night Thursday, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m., at Stix’s Billiards, 13918 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa.
The event is hosted by Big Trophy Trivia.
North Pinellas County Democratic Club
DUNEDIN — The North Pinellas County Democratic Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.
Doors open with a cash bar at 6:30 p.m.
For information, text Beth at 727-742-3797 or email Northpinellasdems@gmail.com.
Largo library book sale
LARGO — The Friends of the Largo Library will conduct its semi-annual book sale Sept. 22-23 and Sept. 25-30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the library’s lobby.
Fiction, non-fiction, hardbacks, paperbacks, CDs, DVDs, children’s books will be available; one item for 50 cents or three items for $1. Cash or checks only.
The library is at 120 Central Park Drive.
Crop 'Til You Drop
LARGO — The Crop 'Til You Drop event will run Friday through Sunday, Sept. 22-24, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Hours will be Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost to attend the full weekend with meals is $150. Other ticket options are available.
This will be a weekend of cropping, eating and socializing. This quiet, roomy space features electrical outlets at every table and dining areas away from your crafting. Any requests to refund or change dates will result in a $20 processing fee.
Call 727-518-3131 for questions.
Library Pop-Up Book Sale
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Friends of the Library will host a Pop-Up Book Sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Meeting Room B at Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave.
Books will be priced at 50 cents or less. Only cash or checks will be accepted. For information, call 727-298-3080 or email dunedinlibrary@dunedinfl.net.
Car and truck show
SEMINOLE — The Suncoast Corvette and open car and truck show is seeking classic cars and rare models for a Sept. 23 show at Seminole City Center.
To register cars for participation and judging, visit https://premiumcarshows.com/wppremium/events/seminole-city-center-corvettes-vs-all-makes-models-show-2/
Premium Productions will be awarding 108 Best of Show trophies and 26 Overall Best of Shows and Club Participation.
Entry fees are $25 or $30 day of the show.
The show will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is free to the viewing public.
Pinellas Genealogy Society class
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will hold a free virtual class, “RootsMagic User Group,” Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to noon.
This virtual meeting will be held online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/upMpf-2rqT4uDsD_bqYog2joIPrnT_FVqg or go to http://www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
McGough Nature Park garage sale
LARGO — The McGough Nature Park Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N.
Clean out your closet and sell your items during this community garage sale. For information, visit playlargo.com.
Wags & Whiskers
ST. PETERSBURG — Friends of Strays Animal Shelter will hold its annual “Wags & Whiskers: Totally Pawsome Prom” Saturday, Oct. 7, at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg.
This year’s theme will be an 80s-themed night to remember, with food, drink, and entertainment. Dressing on-theme is not just encouraged but applauded!
Ticket purchase, sponsorship opportunities and more information can be found at friendsofstrays.org/wags2023.
Dunedin UMC Trunk to Treasure sale
DUNEDIN — First United Methodist Church will hold a Trunk to Treasure sale in the parking lot of the church Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8:30 a. m. to 1:30 p.m.
Deadline for applications is Oct. 12.
For details, visit https://dunedinfumc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1871616.
Proceeds fund the church’s local mission projects.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
Rotary blood drive
OLDSMAR — The Oldsmar/Eastlake Rotary Club will host a blood drive Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Walmart Supercenter, 3801 Tampa Road, Oldsmar.
All donors will receive a $20 eGift card, a Halloween T-shirt and a wellness checkup.
Appointments are encouraged; visit oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #62034.
Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Garden Weed Identification” will take place Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
Get to know the plants that arrive and thrive uninvited in our gardens. Learn interesting information about many weeds — including some that are beneficial — as well as how to manage and prevent weed intrusion. Participants may join in by bringing fresh weed samples from their garden. The program is presented by Liza Ryan, Master Gardener.
The program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Concert Series on the Breezeway
LARGO — Concert Series on the Breezeway will be presented Friday, Oct. 20, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road.
Live entertainment will be presented on the Breezeway featuring live music, beer, food and relaxation. Food trucks will be on-site.
For more information, call 727-518-3024.
Pint Sized Halloween Party
LARGO — The Pint Sized Halloween Party will take place Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m., at the Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road.
Kids will participate in a variety of games and crafts. Arriving dressed in costume is highly encouraged. Cost is $10 per child and $4 per adult. The program is for children 7 and younger. Registration will open Sept. 11. Registration is required by Oct. 20.
Trick or Treat Trail
LARGO — A Trick or Treat Trail will be presented Friday, Oct. 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., at the Largo City Hall complex, 201 Highland Ave.
Dress in your Halloween best and trick or treat around the perimeter of the Largo City Hall. The event will feature decorated booths, costumed characters, and performers. Parking is available at the Highland Recreation Complex.
For the safety of all guests, personal bags or buckets are not permitted to enter the Trick or Treat Trail. This includes purses, backpacks, diaper bags. Trick or Treat bags will be passed out to every child in line. The line to the Trick or Treat Trail will close at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Adults can also Trick or Tree and take a tree home at the end of the Trick or Treat Trail while supplies last.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014 for more details.
Owl-O-Ween
LARGO — Owl-O-Ween will be presented Friday, Oct. 27, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N.
Cost is $5 per person. Kids 2 and younger are free.
Come enjoy the spooky nature trail, animal shows, candy and a scavenger hunt. Pre-registration is recommended.
For information, visit playlargo.com.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 3, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet on Friday, Nov. 3, at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Social time will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the luncheon and speaker at noon.
C. Scott Dudley, director of field advocacy and federal affairs at the Florida League of Cities, will be the speaker. Having worked at the League for more than 20 years, he oversees the grassroots and member advocacy efforts at the state and federal level, as well as the federal legislative agenda for Florida’s 411 municipalities.
Payment for the luncheon must be received by Oct. 25. Make the $35 check payable to BWRC and mail to Treasurer Marilu Baker, 9347 89th Ave., Seminole, FL 33777. Walk-ups cannot be accommodated.
Community Garage Sale
LARGO — A Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Clean out your closets and garages and find your gently used items a new home at this annual indoor event. Free admission to shop. Cost is $10 per table for sellers. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Lopez Hall yard sale
PINELLAS PARK — Vendors are being sought for a community yard sale on Nov. 11, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Lopez Hall.
Outdoor spaces are $10 if you bring your own table. Tables can be rented for $!5.
Deadline is Oct 31. If interested call 727-244-1341.
Lopez Hall is located at 7177n 58th St. N.
Veterans Day Ceremony
LARGO — A Veterans Day ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
This is a free event. Live music will be performed as well as readings and presentations from local veterans. There also will be a mini service vehicle Touch-a-Truck. Attendees will have an opportunity to talk to various service groups.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Concert Series on the Breezeway
LARGO — Concert Series on the Breezeway will be presented Friday, Nov. 17, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road.
Live entertainment will be presented on the Breezeway featuring live music, beer, food and relaxation. Food trucks will be on-site.
For more information, call 727-518-3024.