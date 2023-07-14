Morningside Dive-In Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of the Morningside Dive-In Movie Series, “Encanto” will be shown Friday, July 14, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends and enjoy a relaxing movie. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Cost is $2 with a recreation card or $3 without a card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Trivia Challenge Night
LARGO — Trivia Challenge Night will be presented Friday, July 14, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Grab your friends and get ready to squash the competition at the Largo Community Center’s Music Trivia Nights. Play as a single or a group to win fun prizes. There will be dancing in aisles between trivia sets to get you moving and a grooving. Beer and wine will be sold.
Cost is $7 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Pet adoption event
SOUTH PASADENA — Save Our Strays, a no-kill cat rescue organization, will have kittens for adoption Saturday, July 15, at PetSuperMarket, 6892 Gulfport Blvd., in the South Pasadena Shopping Center from 11 am to 2:30 pm.
Raised in foster homes, all SOS kitties are vetted, microchipped and ready for forever homes.
Call SOS at 727 545-1116 for details or go to saveourstraysinc.com.
Trade Day Summer '23
LARGO — Trade Day Summer '23 will be Sunday, July 16, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave.
Cost is free to attend and free to be a vendor.
The event is hosted by a group that organizes retro video game community meetups with the intent of buying, selling, and trading games. This group is collector-, gamer-, and reseller-friendly. This is a co-sponsored event with the city of Largo's Recreation Department, organized and run by the Tampa Bay Trade Day group.
For general information on the group and vending, visit www.facebook.com/groups/tampabaytradeday. Vendor tables are limited so it is highly recommended that an RSVP is placed with the group's administrator to secure a table on this day.
For updates on this specific event located at Highland Recreation, visit www.facebook.com/events/234238642585862.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation titled “Fight the Bite” will take place Tuesday, July 18, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
Attendees will learn the causes of too many mosquitoes, what Pinellas County does to control our mosquito population and what you can do around your home to help. The program also will discuss mosquito biology and mosquito-borne illnesses. The program will be presented by Kailey Travis, Environmental Specialist, Pinellas County Mosquito Control.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Didgeridoo Down Under
OLDSMAR — Didgeridoo Down Under will be presented Tuesday, July 18, 2 to 3 p.m., at Oldsmar Public Library, 400 St. Petersburg Drive E.
This show will be an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation.
This free show is presented as part of the Children’s Summer Shows collection. Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
July Luncheon and Show
LARGO — The July Luncheon and Show will be Thursday, July 20, noon to 2 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Cost is $14 per person. The “60 Years and Counting — NASA” themed lunch will include dessert and entertainment.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Splash's Treasure Hunt
LARGO — Splash's Treasure Hunt will take place Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
The pirates are taking over the Highland Family Aquatic Center and children are invited to jump aboard the pirate ship and hunt for treasure during this annual fun event. The pirate ship, Ye Mystic Krew of Santa Margarita, will be on-site for a hands-on photo opportunity.
Cost is $5 with a recreation card and $8 without a recreation card. All attendees must have a wristband, including spectators. Wristbands go on sale July 1.
For more information, please call 727-518-3016.
Tampa Bay Reptile Expo
LARGO — The Tampa Bay Reptile Expo will be Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Largo Event Center, 6340 126th Ave. N.
The show will feature reptiles, amphibians, and exotic mammals. General admission cost is $10. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information, visit showmesnakes.com.
Luau Pool Party
DUNEDIN — A Luau Pool Party will take place on Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Highlander Pool,
1937 Ed Eckert Drive.
Bring the whole family and enjoy water games, yard games, contests, relay races and raffles. Presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation, cost is $3 per person, with children 2 years old and younger admitted for free. Register online or pay at the door on the day of the event.
Call 727-298-3266.
Nature Photography with any Camera
TARPON SPRINGS — The program “Nature Photography with any Camera” will be presented Saturday, July 22, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road.
Any camera can take great nature photographs. Knowing the basics of composing a photograph, and what your particular camera can do, makes your photos even better. Join nature photographers Karl and Kathleen Nichter for a program on these topics, plus nature photography dos and don'ts and tips for nature walks with photography in mind.
Although we won't be taking any photographs during this session, if you have any camera questions, bring your camera along and the event organizers will do their best to answer them.
The program is free. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Back to School Open House & Expo
DUNEDIN — The Back to School Open House & Expo will take place Thursday, July 27, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane.
Bring the whole family to get prepared for the school year. Visit with local exhibitors providing information about before/after school activities, health & wellness, safety and more. Kids will enjoy hands-on activities and games. The first 200 school-age children will receive a free backpack and school supplies.
Presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation, the event is free to attend. Vendor cost is $25, or free for nonprofit organizations.
For information, call 727-738-2920.
Adaptive Swim Family Luau
LARGO — The Adaptive Swim Family Luau will take place Friday, July 28, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave.
Cost is $3 a person.
This Hawaiian luau is for families with children and adults with disabilities. Attendees will enjoy games, music, and dancing. Concessions will be available for purchase. Bring your leis and hula skirts for this fun-filled family night.
Everyone entering the pool deck ages 1 and older must pay regardless of swimming. One caretaker is free with every paid admission.
For information, visit playlargo.com.
Moth Mania
ST. PETERSBURG — Moth mania will be presented Saturday, July 29, 9 to 10 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE.
Learn about the fascinating world of our “other butterflies,” the moths. Find out about their secret nocturnal lifestyles, their fuzziness, why they are attracted to lights, and maybe even find a few on the exterior windows of the Cultural and Natural History Center.
This program will take place inside the auditorium of the Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, but will also go outside briefly to observe wild moths. This program is recommended for adults and youth ages 10 and older.
The program is free. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Mole Patrol
CLEARWATER — Mole Patrol: Skin, Head, Neck and Oral Cancer Screenings will be offered Sunday, July 30, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Pier 60 Pavilion, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater.
Moffitt Cancer Center’s Mole Patrol and head and neck teams will provide free skin, head, neck and oral cancer screenings at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach, weather permitting. The event is open to the public. All beachgoers, passersby, etc. are welcome regardless of whether or not you have insurance coverage. Free sunscreen and education materials will be provided. Early detection is key to successful treatment of skin, head, neck and oral cancers.
For information, visit Moffit.org or email MolePatrol@Moffitt.org.
Teen Tidal Wave
LARGO — Teen Tidal Wave will be presented Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave.
Teens, bring your friends and take over the Highland Family Aquatic Center for a fun teen night of swimming, music, snack bar and fun. Cost is $3 a person. The program is for ages 12 to 17.
For information, call 727-518-3016.
Morningside Dive-In Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of the Morningside Dive-In Movie Series, “Minions: Rise of Gru” will be shown Friday, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends, and enjoy a relaxing movie. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Cost is $2 with a recreation card or $3 without a card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Line Dance Social
LARGO — A Line Dance Social will be presented Friday, Aug. 4, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled evening of line dancing. Event organizers will have someone playing music. No instruction will be given: This will be pure dancing.
Cost is $5 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Morningside Back 2 School Bash
CLEARWATER — The Morningside Back 2 School Bash will take place Saturday, Aug. 5, 1 to 4 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd.
It’s an end-of-the-summer celebration. Children are heading back to school, and Morningside Recreation Center is holding a cookout. Space is limited. Cost is $2 for recreation card holders and $3 for those without a recreation card.
For information, call 727-562-4280.
Purple Heart Recognition Ceremony
DUNEDIN — The city of Dunedin will present a Purple Heart Recognition Ceremony on Monday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., at Purple Heart Park, 300 Main St.
National Purple Heart Day is observed on Aug. 7 each year and is a time for Americans to remember and honor the brave men and women who represented our country and were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.
Join the city of Dunedin as we honor and pay tribute to all veterans with special focus on Purple Heart recipients who have earned the military tribute by virtue of their bravery and sacrifice
For information, call 727-812-4531.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Easy Plant Identification: The Big 4” will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
If you can remember four plant groups, you’ve made a big step in plant ID. Attendees will explore the Big Four and what makes a plant belong to one particular group. This program is recommended for adults and youth over 12. It will be presented by James Stevenson, Botanist, Brooker Creek Preserve.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
August Luncheon and Show
LARGO — The August Luncheon and Show will be Thursday, Aug. 17, noon to 2 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Cost is $14 per person. The “Wild Wild West” themed lunch will include dessert and entertainment.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Pollinator Walk
ST. PETERSBURG — A Pollinator Walk will be presented Friday, Aug. 25, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE.
Learn about the weird world of pollination from a center naturalist, then go on a walk to see the pollinators doing their thing at the Weedon Island Preserve. Bring your camera of choice to capture these interesting observations.
This walk is recommended for adults and youth ages 10 and older. All youth must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program.
The program is free. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Midnite Madness
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation and the Youth Advisory Committee will present Midnite Madness on Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. to midnight, at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane.
Designed for ages 9 to 14, attendees will have an opportunity to skate, scooter, and play until midnight as well as test their skills on extreme inflatables or the games truck. The fun also includes mini scooter/skate jams, music, giveaways and a snack food buffet.
Cost is $20 before Aug. 24 and $25 the day of the event. Call 727-738-2920.
Trivia Challenge Night
LARGO — Trivia Challenge Night will be presented Friday, Sept. 8, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Grab your friends and get ready to squash the competition at the Largo Community Center’s Music Trivia Nights. Play as a single or a group to win fun prizes. There will be dancing in aisles between trivia sets to get you moving and a grooving. Beer and wine will be sold.
Cost is $7 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Highland Rec's 10th Birthday
LARGO — Highland Rec's 10th Birthday will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave.
The celebration will include prizes, music, games, free popsicles, cake, and a visit from Captain Play.
Daddy Daughter Date Night
LARGO — Daddy Daughter Date Night will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Dads take your daughters out of a special night of dinner, dancing and dessert during the fabulous Daddy Daughter Date Night at the Largo Community Center. The theme this year is "Hollywood Glam."
Cost is $45 per father and daughter, and $15 for each additional daughter. Ticket sales will run July 3 through Aug. 31. For information, visit the Largo Community Center or call 727-518-3131.
Mom Son Messy Madness
LARGO — The Mom Son Messy Madness event will be presented Saturday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave.
Come prepared to get messy and have fun during our Mom Son Messy Madness event. On arrival, mom and sons will have dinner and then take part in high-energy interactive messy games. Make sure to wear clothes and shoes that you don’t mind getting messy and a towel. Cost is $30 per mother and son, and $10 for each additional sibling.
Registration can only be done at Highland Recreation and begins on Aug. 1. Space is limited.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Florida-Friendly Landscaping Essentials” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
This informative class will provide an overview of the nine principles of Florida-friendly Landscaping.
Doris Heitzmann, Pinellas County’s FFL program manager, will present each principle with emphasis on “Right Plant, Right Place” and watering efficiently. Attendees will take away suggestions for changing their landscape design and gardening practices that can lead to enjoyable and low-maintenance landscapes, water conservation and a healthier environment. This class is suitable for homeowners new to our area and for experienced gardeners alike.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
2nd Infantry Division reunion
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 100th annual reunion in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from Sept. 20-24, visit www.2ida.org/product/reunion/10 on the web, send an email to 2ida.pao@charter.net or call Mike Davino at 919-356-5692.
Crop 'Til You Drop
LARGO — The Crop 'Til You Drop event will run Friday through Sunday, Sept. 22-24, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Hours will be Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost to attend the full weekend with meals is $130 until Sept. 1 and $150 after Sept. 1. Other ticket options are available.
This will be a weekend of cropping, eating and socializing. This quiet, roomy space features electrical outlets at every table and dining areas away from your crafting. No refunds will be given two weeks prior to the event date. Any requests to refund or change dates will result in a $20 processing fee.
Call 727-518-3131 for questions.
Library Pop-Up Book Sale
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Friends of the Library will host a Pop-Up Book Sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Meeting Room B at Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Books will be priced at 50 cents or less. Only cash and check will be accepted. For information, call 727-298-3080 or email dunedinlibrary@dunedinfl.net.
McGough Nature Park garage sale
LARGO — The McGough Nature Park Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Clean out your closet and sell your items during this community garage sale. For information, visit playlargo.com.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Garden Weed Identification” will take place Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Get to know the plants that arrive and thrive uninvited in our gardens. This is a chance to learn interesting information about many weeds — including some that are beneficial — a well as how to manage and prevent weed intrusion. Participants may join in by bringing fresh weed samples from their garden. The program is presented by Liza Ryan, Master Gardener.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Concert Series on the Breezeway
LARGO — Concert Series on the Breezeway will be presented Friday, Oct. 20, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road, Largo.
Live entertainment will be presented on the Breezeway featuring live music, beer, food and relaxation. Food trucks will be on-site.
For more information, call 727-518-3024.
Pint Sized Halloween Party
LARGO — The Pint Sized Halloween Party will take place Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m., at the Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.
Kids will participate in a variety of games and crafts. Arriving dressed in costume is highly encouraged. Cost is $10 per child and $4 per adult. The program is for children 7 and younger. Registration will open Sept. 11. Registration is required by Oct. 20.
Trick or Treat Trail
LARGO — A Trick or Treat Trail will be presented Friday, Oct. 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., at the Largo City Hall complex, 201 Highland Ave., Largo.
Dress in your Halloween best and trick or treat around the perimeter of the Largo City Hall. The event will feature decorated booths, costumed characters, and performers. Parking is available at the Highland Recreation Complex.
For the safety of all guests, personal bags or buckets are not permitted to enter the Trick or Treat Trail. This includes purses, backpacks, diaper bags. Trick or Treat bags will be passed out to every child in line. The line to the Trick or Treat Trail will close at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Adults can also Trick or Tree and take a tree home at the end of the Trick or Treat Trail while supplies last.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014 for more details.
Owl-O-Ween
LARGO — Owl-O-Ween will be presented Friday, Oct. 27, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Cost is $5 per person. Kids 2 and younger are free.
Come enjoy the spooky nature trail, animal shows, candy and a scavenger hunt. Pre-registration is recommended.
For information, visit playlargo.com.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 3, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Community Garage Sale
LARGO — A Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Clean out your closets and garages and find your gently used items a new home at this annual indoor event. Free admission to shop. Cost is $10 per table for sellers. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 10, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Veterans Day Ceremony
LARGO — A Veterans Day Ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Honor local veterans during this free event. Live music will be performed as well as readings and presentations from local veterans. There also will be a mini service vehicle Touch-a-Truck. Attendees will have an opportunity to talk to various service groups.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 17, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Concert Series on the Breezeway
LARGO — Concert Series on the Breezeway will be presented Friday, Nov. 17, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road, Largo.
Live entertainment will be presented on the Breezeway featuring live music, beer, food and relaxation. Food trucks will be on-site.
For more information, call 727-518-3024.