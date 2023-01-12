Florida West Coast Orchid Society
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole.
The group’s meetings are open to the public. Attendees may bring blooming orchids for the Bloom Table. A member of the board will show your orchid and talk about the blooms and the lineage of the orchid.
For information, visit www.FWCOS.org.
Philippe Parks owl presentation
SAFETY HARBOR — A group of citizen activists called the Safety Harbor Owl Team will give a free public presentation on Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Public Library.
The presentation will focus on remembering the owls of Philippe Park and what can be done to protect raptors and other wildlife from the worst anticoagulant rodenticides. The timing of this event is important because the EPA’s open comment period on these rodenticides is now open until Feb. 13.
This is both a virtual and in-person meeting. Zoom links are available on the Safety Harbor Library website and Facebook page called Safety Harbor Strong Owls.
For additional information contact: Cathy Branch Stebbins, catbranch@me.com or 860-659-7118.
Ikebana International
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg chapter of Ikebana International will meet Monday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m., at the Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Drive S., St. Petersburg.
Polly Curran will be the featured guest. Dale Leifeste will present a workshop on photographing arrangements. A potluck lunch by members will follow. The event is free for first-time guests and members. For information, visit www.ikebanastpetersburg.com.
Treasure Island Art Guild
TREASURE ISLAND — The Treasure Island Art Guild will meet Saturday, Jan.14, 12:30 p.m., at the Treasure Island Community Center.
Robert Simone, a local artist who has received many local and national awards, will give a demonstration.
Light refreshments will be provided.
South Pasadena Fire Department open house
SOUTH PASADENA — The South Pasadena Fire Department will host its annual open house on Saturday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Station 20, 911 Oleander Way S.
Scheduled activities include:
•Police K-9 demonstration
•Vehicle extrication demonstration
•Home fire sprinkler vs. standard fire attack presentation
Public safety displays will be onsite from:
•The American Red Cross
•St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue
•HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
•Sunstar Paramedics
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Pinellas County Historical Society presentation
LARGO — Dr. Roger Block, a Native American scholar and educator, will speak about the recently dedicated Tocobaga Memorial Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m., at the Pinellas Room at Heritage Village, 12909 125th St. N.
The memorial, located at the Tiki Gardens beach parking area on Indian Shores, honors the Tocobaga Indian nation that occupied the Tampa Bay area when the first Europeans set foot on our shores in the 1500s.
As a local Native American archaeologist specializing in the Pre-Columbian Tocobaga tribal nation, Block will present his “critical analysis” of the memorial regarding whether it represents the Tocobaga with historical accuracy that is consistent with eyewitness accounts of Spanish chroniclers who accompanied the Spanish expeditions.
Sponsored by the Pinellas County Historical Society, the program is free.
Church concert
LARGO — Marimbist Britton-Rene Collins and violinist Ariel Horowitz will perform works by classical and contemporary composers Sunday, Jan. 15, 3 p.m., at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Collins and Horowitz formed their duo after becoming co-winners of the Concert Artists Guild International Competition’s Ambassador Prize.
This is a Concert for a Cause. Bring a pair or a pack of new adult-sized socks for those with housing and financial insecurities.
The concert is free.
Wading Bird Walk
ST. PETERSBURG — The Wading Bird Walk will be presented Thursday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This walk will take place during a low tide so participants will have the best chance for viewing wildlife that forage on the exposed tidal flats. Attendees will learn the identifying marks and behaviors of the most common wading birds at Weedon Island Preserve during a guided walk of the trails.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short overview of the birds found at Weedon Island, including tips on when and where different species are most likely to be seen, before departing for the trails. The total walk distance will be approximately 1.5 miles.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
SHINE volunteer orientation
SAFETY HARBOR — The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas is seeking individuals to become volunteers with the SHINE program (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders). A volunteer orientation will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Safety Harbor Library, 101 Second St. N.
SHINE is a statewide volunteer program offering seniors, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers free, unbiased counseling on Medicare and health insurance. SHINE volunteers are not affiliated with any insurance company and do not sell insurance but assist seniors in making informed healthcare decisions.
To learn more, call 727-570-9696, ext. 234, or visit floridashine.org/jointhe-team.aspx to complete an application.
St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show
ST. PETERSBURG — The annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show returns to downtown St. Pete Jan.19-22 with a comprehensive display of vessels from fishing boats to luxury yachts and a 40,000-square-foot tent housing all types of marine gear.
The show will be at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater Yacht Basin and Albert Whitted Park, 400 First St. S.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19-20; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased online at stpeteboatshow.com. General admission is $21 for adults; children ages 15 and under attend free. Veterans and active-duty military show proof of military service for a free ticket.
The Annapolis School of Seamanship and sponsor Progressive Insurance will provide on-the-water boater training programs for free to a select few attendees who pre-register through the website. Additional seminars are updated continually on the website, including the Kids Fishing Clinic. Presented by Hook the Future, the clinic takes place at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for children ages 4-16.
Library Friends book sale
SEMINOLE — The Friends of Seminole Library is holding its first ever inventory-wide book sale Jan. 19-22.
Buy two books and get a free book of equal or lesser value!
For four days the Friends’ entire book inventory will be available for sale in the lobby of the Seminole Community Library during library hours. All books in the Friends Shoppe, including current titles and antiquarian books, are included. Youth and children’s books are excluded from the sale; they are on sale every day at 3/$1 or 50 cents each.
The Friends Shoppe is located in the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St.
Touch-a-Truck
LARGO — A Touch-a-Truck event will be presented Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Get up close and personal with local trucks, cars and vehicles from city departments and local businesses by climbing, exploring, honking the horns and learning from the drivers. Sensory-friendly hour of no horn honking will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon. Make it a family day and enjoy the STEM Exploration Fest as well. For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Food drive
SEMINOLE — Oakhurst United Methodist Church is continuing its monthly food drives on the third Saturday of every month. On Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon volunteers from the church and local food banks will be collecting food in front of the church, 13400 Park Blvd. All food and household supplies are welcome. Canned meats, beans, cereals and vegetables are especially welcomed.
Car & truck show
ST. PETERSBURG — Smokin 19 will host the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship to SPC Car and Truck Show, Saturday Jan. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 3080-3090 U.S.19 N.
There will be door prizes, 50/50, music and trophies, 10% to MVPs and a silent auction. Food will be available for purchase.
Pre-registration $10/$15 day of show. Email: okayz8@knology.net or text 727-459-3688; include: name, phone number, vehicle make, model and year.
No charge to donate or check out the show.
All proceeds will be given to the Scholarship to SPC.
Festival of Praise concert
ST. PETERSBURG — The 36th Annual Festival of Praise free concert will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, 4 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church,701 Beach Drive NE.
One City Chorus will join First Presbyterian Church’s Chancel Choir in the concert. One City Chorus and director Jon Arterton are a local tour-de-force for social justice through vocal music. The concert is a musical celebration of diversity and community.
Tampa Bay Job Fair
ST. PETERSBURG — Looking for a new job? How about a new career? Come to the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair Monday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 pm, at the St. Petersburg Coliseum.
More than 50 local companies will be present with immediate employment needs from entry-level positions to skilled trade, health care and even top managerial positions. Hundreds of positions will be available.
Several of the area's top schools for continuing education, local universities and vocational/technical institutes will be on hand.
For additional information contact Dave LaBell, 727-893-8523.
Pre-registration is not required. Admission and parking are free.
Orchid Society annual show
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will hold its annual show Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, at the Seminole Rec Center, 9100 113th St. N.
Admission is $5, with children ages 15 and under admitted free.
For information, visit www.FWCOS.org/event-info.
Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, Feb. 3, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane.
Speaker will be Mike Twitty, Pinellas County Property Appraiser.
A mailed check for $35 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Jan. 27. Annual dues of $25 can be included in the same check. Please specify that annual dues were included. Send to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. Walkups cannot be accommodated.
Arise & Run 5K
LARGO — The first Arise & Run 5K will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m., at Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave.
The run will benefit Selah Place, Empowered to Change, Inc., and Isaiah Village, which provide housing, support, and hope for vulnerable men, women, and children of Pinellas County.
For information, visit https://ariserun.com.
Beaches Chamber annual dinner
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. This year’s theme is “Rising to Resilience.”
The event kicks off with a Business Expo at 5 p.m. Program and awards will follow. Cost to attend the dinner is $75 per person.
Purchase tickets at www.tampabaybeaches.com/annualevents.
Sponsorships and Business Expo tables are available.
Ikebana International
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg chapter of Ikebana International will meet Monday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m., at the Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Drive S., St. Petersburg.
June Colburn will present a demonstration. A potluck lunch by members will follow. Afternoon workshops using fabric in Ikebana will be presented. The event is free for first-time guests and members. For information, visit www.ikebanastpetersburg.com.
Knights car show
SEMINOLE — Knights of Columbus council 17162 will present a Cruz in for Christ Car Show Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11501 66th Ave. Seminole.
Registration is open online at http//car show pro.com/event/1164 for $20. To register and pay with check, pick up a registration form at the church office.
The car show will benefit the Aid and Support After Pregnancy Program, which helps women with financial, pre- and post-natal training and community support before and after pregnancy.
Largo Car Show
LARGO — The fifth annual Largo Car Show will be presented Sunday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The annual car show is back and bringing trophy prizes for the area’s best cars. Preregistration is not required. Register the day of the event. Cost is $15 to display your car, jeep, or motorcycle.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, for event details.
Florida native plant talk
LARGO — The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation will host a symposium on Florida native plants Saturday, March 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The symposium will be held at two separate but nearby locations: 12520 Ulmerton Road, and 12211 Walsingham Road.
Admission is $75 or $50 for Foundation members. Registration begins Jan. 15.
The event will include two keynote presentations, choice of breakout sessions, and a docent-led tour of native plants in the Florida Botanical Gardens
Environmentally friendly organizations will have display tables, native plants will be for sale, and a picnic lunch will be served in the gardens.
VFW community art market
DUNEDIN — VFW Post 2550 will host a community art market Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The market will include local artists and artisans at this indoor/outdoor pop-up event, in a variety of media including photo art, canvas, prints, multimedia and high-end crafts. Breakfast, raffles and games will be available.
Proceeds will benefit veterans and family services.
Vendors that want to reserve a spot can email DunedinVFWcommunityArtMarket@gmail.com.
The VFW post is located at 360 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Playcon
LARGO — The fourth annual Playcon, a gaming and comic convention, will be presented Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Admission is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Ages 11 and younger will be admitted for free.
The event is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture. Featured will be vendors catering to these interests that include toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels. This is a family-friendly event.
