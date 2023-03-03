Belleair GOP Women
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, March 3, 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane. Social time is at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. March’s speaker is Charles Thomas, Pinellas County tax collector.
A mailed check for $35 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Feb. 24. Please also remit annual dues of $25 for the calendar year if not already paid. Send to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756.
Walk-ups cannot be accommodated.
The club will not meet in April but will meet again on May 5. Payments to reserve a seat for the May meeting must be received by April 28.
Charity car show
ST. PETERSBURG — Scrounger Car Club’s Friday Nite Cruiser of the Month show is set for March 3 at Smokin 19, 3080 U.S. 19 N.
Registration is $5, with all proceeds benefitting the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship to St. Petersburg College.
Registration will be handled on-site. The car show will run 5-7 p.m.; registration is from 4:30 p.m.
For more info, text 727-459-3688.
Tampa Bay Boat Show
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Boat Show will be at the Florida State Fairgrounds March 3-5 with a virtual flotilla of watercraft ranging from pontoon to cruisers to jet skis.
Florida Fishing School Seminars will be held every day and the area’s top fishing guides and local experts will offer tips and secrets.
Hours will be Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Admission is free.
Champa Bay dinner
CLEARWATER — GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club will hold its second Champa Bay Elimination Dinner Saturday, March 4, to support programs for human-trafficking victims.
The sports-themed event will be held at The Conmy Center in Dunedin. The evening will include chances to win signed sports memorabilia from Tampa Bay teams and other prizes. The night will include great food, silent/live auctions, sports trivia, a photo booth and much more.
For tickets and sponsorship details, visit ccwcFlorida.org or contact Nita Cole at 2ndVP@ccwcFlorida.org.
Clearwater Comic Con
CLEARWATER — The 2023 Clearwater Comic Con will take place Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Ross Norton Recreation Complex, 1426 S. MLK Jr. Ave., Clearwater.
This is a free, family-friendly event.
Dress up as your favorite superhero or villain and join in on the cosplay contest. There will be over 40 guests and vendors to meet, panel discussions, food trucks, and special visits from the 501st Legion, Ghostbusters and more.
The event is presented by the Clearwater Public Library System and Clearwater Parks & Recreation Department. Visit the Clearwater Library Facebook page to learn more.
Seminole library concert
SEMINOLE — Roots musicians Paula Bradley and Ash Devine will play Sunday, March 5, 3 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St.
The duo brings stories and songs of women in country music from the 1920s through the early 1960s, highlighting their often-overlooked contributions to America’s musical legacy.
They will cover songs by Moonshine Kate, the Carter Family, Patsy Montana, Kitty Wells, and Loretta Lynn.
Artspring
SOUTH PASADENA — The city of South Pasadena will host its annual Artspring Exhibition Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at City Hall, 7047 Sunset Drive S.
The city’s annual Block Party will be held March 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bay View Park, 7054 Sunset Drive S.
Orchid repotting event
LARGO — Members of the Florida West Coast Orchid Society will repot your orchids and provide information on culture as needed on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.
A nominal fee will be charged for supplies used in repotting.
The event will take place at the Florida Botanical Gardens; use the entrance at 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
Information at 727-475-0750, FWCOS.org or Facebook at FWCOS.
All-breed Cat Show
CLEARWATER — The Skyway Cat Club of Tampa Bay will host the International Cat Association All-breed Cat Show on Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Banquet Masters, 13355 49th St. N.
Judges will evaluate cats both days. The event will include feline education and welfare, and attendees will have an opportunity to learn about different breeds of cats and how to care for them.
The show will feature more than 25 breeds of cats. Vendors will have unique cat items, cat artwork, cat furniture, jewelry, cat beds, blankets, toys and more.
Cats and kittens will be available for adoption from local shelters. Food will be available for purchase.
Parking is free. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children and free for children aged 5 and younger.
For information, visit www.skywaycatclub.com or call 727-289-1989.
Scholarship Luncheon and Fashion Show
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Youth Guild will host its annual Scholarship Luncheon and Fashion Show on Saturday, March 11, at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road.
The theme for this year’s Fashion Show is “All Around The Town” with fashions provided by Suncoast Hospice. Guests will be able to shop in the “Hospice Shop” in the lobby of the Dunedin Community Center from 9:30-11:00 a.m. The main event room will open at 10:30 a.m.
Lunch will be catered by Palate Culinary Services.
Cost is $40 per person. Reserved tickets can be purchased from any Dunedin Youth Guild member, by calling 727-734-0394, or online by visiting www.dunedinyouthguild.org.
Community Library concert
SEMINOLE — Sean Gaskell will give a performance and educational demonstration on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa, Thursday, March 16, 6 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. N.
He will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire.
The kora is traditionally played by oral historians known as griots, often called jalis or jelis. Many songs tell stories of war, hardship, love and loss all while presenting the history and fabric of Mande society, from which the instrument originates.
Native plant symposium
LARGO — The second annual Florida Native Plant Symposium will be held Saturday, March 25, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Florida Botanical Gardens.
Registration provides access to all symposium activities, including two keynote presentations, four breakout sessions, a docent-led tour of native plants in the Florida Botanical Gardens, display tables along Eco Alley, a collection of environmentally friendly organizations, a native plant sale, and a picnic lunch in the gardens.
Register online at www.flbgfoundation.org.
Advance registration is required. General admission is $75 per person, and members of the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation receive discounted admission of $50 per person.
Event check-in is located on the southeast end of the gardens, at 12211 Walsingham Road.
Enchanted Garden Fest
SAFETY HARBOR — Enchanted Garden Fest will take place at Folly Farm Nature Preserve on Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Like past events, it will include plant, garden and art vendors, enchanted performances, fairy doors and gnome villages to search for, and a character costume contest.
Additionally, artist Chris Dotson and local contractor Sean Carbery will be constructing a wooden “Gnomeo” onsite.
The Enchanted Garden Fest is a free family-friendly event. There is a $40 fee for vendors, who can apply at www.cityofsafetyharbor.com, or call 727-724-1530, ext. 3307, for more information.
Folly Farm Nature Preserve is located at 1538 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N. Onsite parking during the event is for handicapped visitors only, but parking will be available at the corner of Cedar and Elm streets, with a shuttle to and from Folly Farm.
Three programs will be presented:
• Backyard Composting, 10:30-11:15 a.m., free.
• Vertical Garden Workshop, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., $15.
• DIY Rain Barrel Workshop, 1:45-3 p.m., $55.
Pre-register online in advance by visiting www.safetyharborrecreation.com.
GOP women’s fashion show
BELLEAIR — Belleair Women’s Republican Political Committee will hold a fashion show and luncheon Friday, March 31, 11:30 a.m., at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Proceeds will be used to support Republican candidates for public office.
Fashions will be provided by Suzette’s Boutique of Belleair Bluffs.
Cost is a suggested donation of $60.
Reservations and payment are due by March 24. Make check payable to BWRPC and mail to Carol Shea, 2903 Sunrise Dr, Clearwater, FL 33759.
Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Garden Club flower show
The Clearwater Garden Club will present its first flower show since 2019 Saturday, April 1, from 1-4 p.m. at the club’s headquarters, 405 Seminole St.
Highlights will include floral design and horticulture. Large rosettes and ribbons will be awarded.
The show and parking are free.
VFW community art market
DUNEDIN — VFW Post 2550 will host a community art market Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The market will include local artists and artisans at this indoor/outdoor pop-up event, in a variety of media including photo art, canvas, prints, multimedia and high-end crafts. Breakfast, raffles and games will be available.
Proceeds will benefit veterans and family services.
Vendors that want to reserve a spot can email DunedinVFWcommunityArtMarket@gmail.com.
The VFW post is located at 360 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
Playcon
LARGO — The fourth annual Playcon, a gaming and comic convention, will be presented Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Admission is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Ages 11 and younger will be admitted for free.
The event is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture. Featured will be vendors catering to these interests that include toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels. This is a family-friendly event.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
To submit event announcements, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.