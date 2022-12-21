Photography Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A photography hike will be presented Thursday, Dec. 22, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Grab your camera of choice and enjoy a guided tour of the trails at the Weedon Island Preserve. This program will begin with a brief classroom session to highlight the seasonal features of the preserve, as well as specific wildlife behaviors, which will help participants capture the natural beauty of the area.
Photographers of all skill levels are welcome.
This hike is roughly 2 miles in total length on a combination of boardwalks and unimproved, natural paths. This program is best suited for adults.
Cost is $3. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Noon Year’s Party
LARGO — The Noon Year’s Party will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
The event will feature dancing, entertainment, door prizes and light refreshments. The party won't stop until the ball drops. Enjoy a champagne toast at noon. Cost is $14 a person. Please call 727-518-3131 for questions.
Cops & Kids Kickball Game
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Police Department and the North Greenwood Recreation Center will host a Cops & Kids Kickball Game Friday, Jan. 6, 6 to 8 p.m., at Jack Russell Stadium, 800 Phillies Drive, Clearwater.
The teams will be half police half children to keep the game fair. For information, call 727-562-4590.
Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will have its first meeting of the new year on Friday, Jan. 6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane.
Speaker will be Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.
A mailed check for $35 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Dec. 30. Annual dues of $25 can be included in the same check. Please specify that annual dues were included. Send to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. Walkups cannot be accommodated.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, Jan. 7, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Florida West Coast Orchid Society
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole.
The group’s meetings are open to the public. Attendees may bring blooming orchids for the Bloom Table. A member of the board will show your orchid and talk about the blooms and the lineage of the orchid.
For information, visit www.FWCOS.org.
Ikebana International
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg chapter of Ikebana International will meet Monday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m., at the Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Drive S., St. Petersburg.
Polly Curran will be the featured guest. Dale Leifeste will present a workshop on photographing arrangements. A potluck lunch by members will follow. The event is free for first-time guests and members. For information, visit www.ikebanastpetersburg.com.
Weedon Walkabout
Wading Bird Walk
ST. PETERSBURG — The Wading Bird Walk will be presented Thursday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This walk will take place during a low tide so participants will have the best chance for viewing wildlife that forage on the exposed tidal flats. Attendees will learn the identifying marks and behaviors of the most common wading birds at Weedon Island Preserve during a guided walk of the trails.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short overview of the birds found at Weedon Island, including tips on when and where different species are most likely to be seen, before departing for the trails. The total walk distance will be approximately 1.5 miles.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Touch-a-Truck
LARGO — A Touch-a-Truck event will be presented Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Get up close and personal with local trucks, cars and vehicles from city departments and local businesses by climbing, exploring, honking the horns and learning from the drivers. Sensory-friendly hour of no horn honking will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon. Make it a family day and enjoy the STEM Exploration Fest as well. For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Weedon Walkabout
Orchid Society annual show
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will hold its annual show Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, at the Seminole Rec Center, 9100 113th St. N.
Admission is $5, with children ages 15 and under admitted free.
For information, visit www.FWCOS.org/event-info.
Weedon Walkabout
Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, Feb. 3, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane.
Speaker will be Mike Twitty, Pinellas County Property Appraiser.
A mailed check for $35 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Jan. 27. Annual dues of $25 can be included in the same check. Please specify that annual dues were included. Send to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. Walkups cannot be accommodated.
Ikebana International
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg chapter of Ikebana International will meet Monday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m., at the Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Drive S., St. Petersburg.
June Colburn will present a demonstration. A potluck lunch by members will follow. Afternoon workshops using fabric in Ikebana will be presented. The event is free for first-time guests and members. For information, visit www.ikebanastpetersburg.com.
Knights car show
SEMINOLE — Knights of Columbus council 17162 will present a Cruz in for Christ Car Show Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11501 66th Ave. Seminole.
Registration is open online at http//car show pro.com/event/1164 for $20. To register and pay with check, pick up a registration form at the church office.
The car show will benefit the Aid and Support After Pregnancy Program, which helps women with financial, pre- and post-natal training and community support before and after pregnancy.
Largo Car Show
LARGO — The fifth annual Largo Car Show will be presented Sunday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The annual car show is back and bringing trophy prizes for the area’s best cars. Preregistration is not required. Register the day of the event. Cost is $15 to display your car, jeep, or motorcycle.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, for event details.
Playcon
LARGO — The fourth annual Playcon, a gaming and comic convention, will be presented Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Admission is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Ages 11 and younger will be admitted for free.
The event is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture. Featured will be vendors catering to these interests that include toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels. This is a family-friendly event.
