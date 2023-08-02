Morningside Dive-In Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of the Morningside Dive-In Movie Series, “Minions: Rise of Gru” will be shown Friday, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends and enjoy a relaxing movie. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Cost is $2 with a recreation card or $3 without a card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Line Dance Social
LARGO — A Line Dance Social will be presented Friday, Aug. 4, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled evening of line dancing. Event organizers will have someone playing music. No instruction will be given: This will be pure dancing.
Cost is $5 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Kiwanis family fishing events
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole Breakfast is once again hosting Family Fun Fishing on Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 to 11 a.m., at Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave.
The event is free for children up to 14 years of age. The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole provides the bait and fishing poles, but youngsters are welcome to bring their own gear.
Prizes are awarded for the first fish caught, most fish caught, smallest fish caught and the first, second, and third largest fish caught.
Water or juice will be offered. Books will be given out to participants.
For information, call the Kiwanis Seminole Breakfast Club, Leah Hoffman, at 727-873-7852.
Morningside Back 2 School Bash
CLEARWATER — The Morningside Back 2 School Bash will take place Saturday, Aug. 5, 1 to 4 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd.
It’s an end-of-the-summer celebration. Children are heading back to school, and Morningside Recreation Center is holding a cookout. Space is limited. Cost is $2 for recreation card holders and $3 for those without a recreation card.
For information, call 727-562-4280.
Purple Heart Recognition Ceremony
DUNEDIN — The city of Dunedin will present a Purple Heart Recognition Ceremony on Monday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., at Purple Heart Park, 300 Main St.
National Purple Heart Day is observed on Aug. 7 each year and is a time for Americans to remember and honor the brave men and women who represented our country and were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.
Join the city of Dunedin as we honor and pay tribute to all veterans with special focus on Purple Heart recipients who have earned the military tribute by virtue of their bravery and sacrifice
For information, call 727-812-4531.
BBA breakfast seminar
LARGO — The Bluffs Business Association will host a free breakfast seminar on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m., at the Historic Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive.
Business growth expert Mark Abdo will spin the “Wheel of Success” giving participants the opportunity to win prizes. Afterward, members can engage in a mini-play, “Energizing Your Numbers in Business.”
Seating is limited. Register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/673861246127.
Florida West Coast Orchid Society
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will meet Thursday, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N.
The featured speaker will be Pam Waters from Orchids in Bloom. She will bring orchids to sell.
For information, email parnold3@tampabay.rr.com, call 727-475-0750, or visit www.FWCOS.org.
North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association
PALM HARBOR — The North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association will meet Thursday, Aug. 10, 8-11 a.m., at Tiffany's Family Restaurant, 35000 Hwy US 19.
All retired educators are invited to join.
Please bring school supplies for the Mattie Williams Family Center 'Stuff the Bus' project. For more information, email npcrea@gmail.com
Snow Sharks kick-off party
CLEARWATER — Snow Sharks will hold its annual kick-off party on Friday, Aug. 11, 5 to 7 p.m., at Feather Sound Country Club, 2201 Feather Sound Drive.
The open house event will reveal details of the club’s 2024 ski trips and non-ski adventures. Door prizes will be given away and a 50/50 raffle will benefit the Bay Pines Disabled Veterans.
Library concert
SEMINOLE — The Just Us Duo will perform Sunday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. N.
The wife and husband team, with Edi on vocals and Richard on keyboard, will present a new show featuring an eclectic mix of American standards, popular hits, and Broadway classics. They also take requests.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Easy Plant Identification: The Big 4” will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
If you can remember four plant groups, you’ve made a big step in plant ID. Attendees will explore the Big Four and what makes a plant belong to one particular group. This program is recommended for adults and youth over 12. It will be presented by James Stevenson, Botanist, Brooker Creek Preserve.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
August Luncheon and Show
LARGO — The August Luncheon and Show will be Thursday, Aug. 17, noon to 2 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Cost is $14 per person. The “Wild Wild West” themed lunch will include dessert and entertainment.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
FWCOS sale
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will conduct its annual orchid auction Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Fellowship Hall of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd St. N.
A preview will be at 9 a.m. with the auction beginning at 9:45 a.m. Admission and parking are free.
For information, call or text 312-493-4629 or visit www.FWCOS.org.
Pollinator Walk
ST. PETERSBURG — A Pollinator Walk will be presented Friday, Aug. 25, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE.
Learn about the weird world of pollination from a center naturalist, then go on a walk to see the pollinators doing their thing at the Weedon Island Preserve. Bring your camera of choice to capture these interesting observations.
This walk is recommended for adults and youth ages 10 and older. All youth must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program.
The program is free. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Midnite Madness
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation and the Youth Advisory Committee will present Midnite Madness on Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. to midnight, at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane.
Designed for ages 9 to 14, attendees will have an opportunity to skate, scooter, and play until midnight as well as test their skills on extreme inflatables or the games truck. The fun also includes mini scooter/skate jams, music, giveaways and a snack food buffet.
Cost is $20 before Aug. 24 and $25 the day of the event. Call 727-738-2920.
Regal Railways toy train show, sale
PINELLAS PARK — Regal Railways will hold a toy train show and sale Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N.
Admission is $6 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger.
Vendors will be on hand selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles, and die cast cars. There will be a running train layout for the children to enjoy and a test track.
For information, call 727-244-1341.
City of Refuge luncheon
CLEARWATER — The City of Refuge, which works with recently released incarcerated women by providing a safe living environment, will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a Aug. 27 luncheon and auction at the Rusty Pelican Restaurant, 2425 N. Rocky Point Drive, in Tampa.
The event will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Visit www.cityofrefugeclearwater.org or call 727-530-3350 for tickets.
KoC prayer service
SEMINOLE — Knights of Columbus Council 17162 of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will host a special prayer service Aug. 27, 1 p.m., to celebrate the Silver Rose in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The service will be held at 11501 66th Ave.
The Silver Rose is on a nine-month pilgrimage sponsored by the Knights of Columbus ending on Dec.12 at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico. During this time the Rose travels town to town in eight routes through North America. The Silver Rose pilgrimage demonstrates the unity between the Knights of Columbus in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
Trivia Challenge Night
LARGO — Trivia Challenge Night will be presented Friday, Sept. 8, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Grab your friends and get ready to squash the competition at the Largo Community Center’s Music Trivia Nights. Play as a single or a group to win fun prizes. There will be dancing in aisles between trivia sets to get you moving and a grooving. Beer and wine will be sold.
Cost is $7 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Highland Rec's 10th Birthday
LARGO — Highland Rec's 10th Birthday will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave.
The celebration will include prizes, music, games, free popsicles, cake, and a visit from Captain Play.
Daddy Daughter Date Night
LARGO — Daddy Daughter Date Night will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Dads take your daughters out of a special night of dinner, dancing and dessert during the fabulous Daddy Daughter Date Night at the Largo Community Center. The theme this year is "Hollywood Glam."
Cost is $45 per father and daughter, and $15 for each additional daughter. Ticket sales will run July 3 through Aug. 31. For information, visit the Largo Community Center or call 727-518-3131.
Mom Son Messy Madness
LARGO — The Mom Son Messy Madness event will be presented Saturday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave.
Come prepared to get messy and have fun during our Mom Son Messy Madness event. On arrival, mom and sons will have dinner and then take part in high-energy interactive messy games. Make sure to wear clothes and shoes that you don’t mind getting messy and a towel. Cost is $30 per mother and son, and $10 for each additional sibling.
Registration can only be done at Highland Recreation and begins on Aug. 1. Space is limited.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Florida-Friendly Landscaping Essentials” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
This informative class will provide an overview of the nine principles of Florida-friendly Landscaping.
Doris Heitzmann, Pinellas County’s FFL program manager, will present each principle with emphasis on “Right Plant, Right Place” and watering efficiently. Attendees will take away suggestions for changing their landscape design and gardening practices that can lead to enjoyable and low-maintenance landscapes, water conservation and a healthier environment. This class is suitable for homeowners new to our area and for experienced gardeners alike.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
2nd Infantry Division reunion
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 100th annual reunion in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from Sept. 20-24, visit www.2ida.org/product/reunion/10 on the web, send an email to 2ida.pao@charter.net or call Mike Davino at 919-356-5692.
Crop 'Til You Drop
LARGO — The Crop 'Til You Drop event will run Friday through Sunday, Sept. 22-24, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Hours will be Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost to attend the full weekend with meals is $130 until Sept. 1 and $150 after Sept. 1. Other ticket options are available.
This will be a weekend of cropping, eating and socializing. This quiet, roomy space features electrical outlets at every table and dining areas away from your crafting. No refunds will be given two weeks prior to the event date. Any requests to refund or change dates will result in a $20 processing fee.
Call 727-518-3131 for questions.
Library Pop-Up Book Sale
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Friends of the Library will host a Pop-Up Book Sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Meeting Room B at Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave.
Books will be priced at 50 cents or less. Only cash and check will be accepted. For information, call 727-298-3080 or email dunedinlibrary@dunedinfl.net.
McGough Nature Park garage sale
LARGO — The McGough Nature Park Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N.
Clean out your closet and sell your items during this community garage sale. For information, visit playlargo.com.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Garden Weed Identification” will take place Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
Get to know the plants that arrive and thrive uninvited in our gardens. This is a chance to learn interesting information about many weeds — including some that are beneficial — a well as how to manage and prevent weed intrusion. Participants may join in by bringing fresh weed samples from their garden. The program is presented by Liza Ryan, Master Gardener.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Concert Series on the Breezeway
LARGO — Concert Series on the Breezeway will be presented Friday, Oct. 20, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road.
Live entertainment will be presented on the Breezeway featuring live music, beer, food and relaxation. Food trucks will be on-site.
For more information, call 727-518-3024.
Pint Sized Halloween Party
LARGO — The Pint Sized Halloween Party will take place Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m., at the Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road.
Kids will participate in a variety of games and crafts. Arriving dressed in costume is highly encouraged. Cost is $10 per child and $4 per adult. The program is for children 7 and younger. Registration will open Sept. 11. Registration is required by Oct. 20.
Trick or Treat Trail
LARGO — A Trick or Treat Trail will be presented Friday, Oct. 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., at the Largo City Hall complex, 201 Highland Ave.
Dress in your Halloween best and trick or treat around the perimeter of the Largo City Hall. The event will feature decorated booths, costumed characters, and performers. Parking is available at the Highland Recreation Complex.
For the safety of all guests, personal bags or buckets are not permitted to enter the Trick or Treat Trail. This includes purses, backpacks, diaper bags. Trick or Treat bags will be passed out to every child in line. The line to the Trick or Treat Trail will close at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Adults can also Trick or Tree and take a tree home at the end of the Trick or Treat Trail while supplies last.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014 for more details.
Owl-O-Ween
LARGO — Owl-O-Ween will be presented Friday, Oct. 27, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N.
Cost is $5 per person. Kids 2 and younger are free.
Come enjoy the spooky nature trail, animal shows, candy and a scavenger hunt. Pre-registration is recommended.
For information, visit playlargo.com.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 3, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Community Garage Sale
LARGO — A Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Clean out your closets and garages and find your gently used items a new home at this annual indoor event. Free admission to shop. Cost is $10 per table for sellers. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 10, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Veterans Day Ceremony
LARGO — A Veterans Day Ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
Honor local veterans during this free event. Live music will be performed as well as readings and presentations from local veterans. There also will be a mini service vehicle Touch-a-Truck. Attendees will have an opportunity to talk to various service groups.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 17, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Concert Series on the Breezeway
LARGO — Concert Series on the Breezeway will be presented Friday, Nov. 17, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road.
Live entertainment will be presented on the Breezeway featuring live music, beer, food and relaxation. Food trucks will be on-site.
For more information, call 727-518-3024.