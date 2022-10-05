Super Greek Festival
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church will host a Super Greek Festival Oct. 7-9 at the church, 3600 76th St. N.
The three-day indoor and outdoor event is a celebration of Greek food, culture, dance and traditions.
Admission is $3 per person. Ages 12 and under are free, as well as active military and law enforcement veterans and anyone age 75 or older. Limited free admission tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Parking is free.
A raffle will be held, with prizes of $1,000 to $10,000 guaranteed.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Movies in the Park will be presented Friday, Oct. 7, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Gather up the family and friends, grab your blankets and or chairs and join us for a movie on the big screen on select Fridays in October. On-site parking and snack concessions are available.
No alcohol is permitted. The event is sponsored by Roadrunner Digital. For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or visit playlargo.com.
Car show
ST. PETERSBURG — An open car and truck show is held the first Friday of each month at Smokin 19, 3080-3090 U.S. 19 N., from 5-7:30 p.m.
Registration is $5 per entry. The show is presented by Smokin 19 and the Scroungers Car Club.
Proceeds benefit the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship at St. Petersburg College.
The next show is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7.
For information, text 727-459-3688.
Belleair Republican Women
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will host Julie Marcus, Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, Friday, Oct. 7, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
A mailed check for $32 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Sept. 30. Send to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Rd., Belleair, FL 33756. Walkups cannot be accommodated.
Unitarian Universalist Church concert
ST. PETERSBURG — Internationally known classical guitarist Charles Mokotoff will present a free concert at St. Petersburg’s Unitarian Universalist Church at 100 Mirror Lake Drive, Sunday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.
The concert is free. A goodwill collection will be taken.
Mokotoff holds degrees in guitar performance from Syracuse University and Ithaca College and has served on the faculties of numerous colleges and universities as a lecturer in classical guitar and lute. He has twice toured the Far East and has performed extensively in the U.S. since his New York City debut at Carnegie Hall in 1987.
Sailing championship
CLEARWATER — Sailing teams from around the world will tack their way to Clearwater Beach for nine days in October as world sailing championships take place, for the first time, in Pinellas County waters.
The 2022 Immunolin F18 World Championship and Red Gear Racing Championships will be held Oct. 8-16 in the waters behind the Sheraton Sand Key Resort. Eighteen-foot-long high-performance beach catamarans will race just off the beach every afternoon. The public will be able to meet the teams on the beach before and after each race.
Festivities will begin Oct. 8-10 with the Red Gear Racing Championships for the F16 Nationals, Nacra 15 Youth Nationals, and F18 Worlds Warm Up event. The main event, the 2022 Immunolin F18 World Championships, will run Oct. 12-16.
Seminole Library performance
SEMINOLE — Cellist Theresa Villani and pianist Jeffrey Chodil will perform at the Seminole Library Sunday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m.
Villani’s career is as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Seminole Library, the concert is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
Peace Memorial Concert
CLEARWATER — Renowned pianist Rebecca Penneys will open the 2022-2023 Peace Memorial Concert Series with a performance Sunday, Oct. 9, 3 p.m., at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave.
No tickets are needed, and seating is first come, first served. An offering will be taken. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Penneys is a Steinway Artist, professor emerita of piano at Eastman School of Music, and Courtesy Steinway-Artist-in-Residence at USF Tampa. She is also the founder-director of the renowned Rebecca Penneys International Piano Festival hosted each summer at USF Tampa.
CDC protocols at the time of concert will apply. While regulations are relaxed now, it is suggested that those not vaccinated wear masks.
Senior Expo
PORT RICHEY — The Tampa Bay Senior Expo is returning to the Gulfview Square Mall in Port Richey. This event is designed to help seniors, family, and caregivers looking for one central place to get information about products and services pertaining to their needs.
This one-day event will be Thursday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to get answers about everything from financial and insurance services to housing, home care, healthcare, activities geared to seniors, and volunteer opportunities.
Educational seminars will be held throughout the day and the first 150 attendees will receive a $5 Walgreens gift card.
Admission and parking are free.
Gulfview Square Mall is located at 9409 U.S. 19, Port Richey.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Tom & Jerry” will be shown Friday, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Movies in the Park will be presented Friday, Oct. 14, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Gather up the family and friends, grab your blankets and or chairs and join us for a movie on the big screen on select Fridays in October. On-site parking and snack concessions are available. No alcohol is permitted. The event is sponsored by Roadrunner Digital. For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or visit playlargo.com.
Clearwater Hispanic Farmers Market
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Hispanic Farmers Market will honor Hispanic heritage Saturday, Oct. 15.
“We are a unique and different marketplace because we have created a community, within the Farmers Market, where we identify the needs and common interests of local residents in Clearwater and developed an atmosphere that builds on that vision,” Dina Ramos, the market’s founder, said in a press release.
“We partner with community services, educational attractions, business resources, and family-oriented organizations. We are holding job fairs, programs for single mothers, workshops for business starters and we create a cultural platform where people find a sense of belonging and experience an atmosphere that is conducive to the growing development of Clearwater.”
Kiwanis pancake breakfast
CLEARWATER — Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Clearwater Historical Society Museum, 610 S. Ft. Harrison Ave.
The breakfast is being conducted in partnership with Village Inn and the Clearwater Historical Society Museum.
Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door.
The breakfast will help Kiwanis provide school supplies for local elementary, middle and high schools.
City to host ShredFest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host a ShredFest event Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, or until full capacity has been reached. This easy, drive-through event allows residents to bring up to five boxes of documents for free and secure on-site shredding and recycling. All patrons are to remain in their cars during the event.
The Starkey Road Recycling Center is also a 24-hour facility where residents can drop off their mixed recycling at no cost, recycle used cooking oil, and pick up free, recycled mulch all year-round. ShredFest is part of the city of Largo’s sustainability initiatives. To learn more about ShredFest or other upcoming events, visit OurFutureLargo.com.
Tampa Bay Bridal Show show
ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Bridal Show will be held Sunday, Oct. 16, noon-4 p.m., at the St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N.
Top bridal professionals from more than 75 area businesses will be on hand. The show will feature the latest in fashions, venues, photography, caterers and more. Get great tips, trade secrets and advice. Register to win door prizes and grand giveaways. The first 500 brides will receive a free bag.
Admission is $5. Tickets are available at the door and on EventBrite.
Boating classes
Classes on safe boating and basic navigation are available online from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-10.
Boat America classes will be offered Monday through Thursday, 7-9 p.m., Oct.17-20, Nov. 14-17, and Dec. 12-15. Topics to be covered include introduction to boating, safe operation, rules, aids to navigation, Florida and federal laws, safety equipment and emergencies on the water. The fee is $42.
Introduction to Basic Coastal Navigation is offered on Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 26, or Dec. 17. Instruction will include plotting courses, and determining position on a nautical chart, understanding latitude and longitude coordinates, not correcting a true course reading, use of a nautical chart, finding speed, time and distances. The fee is $42.
For registration information, contact Buddy Casale at boatinbud7@gmail.com or call 613-379-1110.
Candlelight vigil
LARGO — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m., in Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The vigil will remember those lost from struggles with alcohol or drugs. It is being organized by the NOPE Task Force of Pinellas County. Attendees can bring pictures of loved ones lost to place on a memorial wall during the vigil.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Movies in the Park will be presented Friday, Oct. 21, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Gather up the family and friends, grab your blankets and or chairs and join us for a movie on the big screen on select Fridays in October. On-site parking and snack concessions are available. No alcohol is permitted. The event is sponsored by Roadrunner Digital. For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or visit playlargo.com.
Coco’s Crabfest
CLEARWATER — Coco’s, at 423 Poinsettia Ave. Clearwater Beach, will host Crabfest 2022, Oct. 21-23.
The festival will have live music all weekend, along with sponsor tents, fun, games, and of course plenty of stone crab, snow crab, and more!
Cycling for Autism
TAMPA — Midtown Rotary Club will host its 11th annual Cycling for Autism on Saturday, Oct. 22, to support programs at the University of South Florida focused on helping individuals with autism and their families.
The ride will be along the Courtney Campbell Causeway, beginning and ending at Whiskey Joe’s. Nick Hall, a 74-year-old Rotarian, retired USF microbiology professor and motivational speaker, will serve as grand marshal.
Proceeds will support safety projects of the USF Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, which include wandering prevention and drowning prevention.
To learn more about Cycling for Autism riding teams and sponsorships, contact midtownrotarycycling@gmail.com or visit https://www.tampamidtownrotary.org.
Suncoast Genealogy Society mini seminar
PALM HARBOR — The Suncoast Genealogy Society will host its annual Fall Mini-Seminar Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Palm Harbor Library. Drew Smith from the Genealogy Guys will present two sessions beginning at 1 p.m.
Cost is $30 for non-SGS members and pre-registration is required. Visit the SGS website at https://sgsfl.com or send an email to info@sgsfl.com for more information.
Bluffs sets Wine Walk
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Wine Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-7 p.m. This is the sixth year the Bluffs Business Association has organized the event and BBA says it is expected to sell out.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day of the event. Guests may choose from three check-in locations where they will receive 20 wine tasting tickets, a complimentary wine glass, a wristband and a map showcasing all of the wine walk stops. The check-in locations are Belleair Market, 510 Indian Rocks Road N.; BayFirst Bank, 401 Indian Rocks Road N.; and Valley Bank, 2781 West Bay Drive.
Guests may walk or the Jolley Trolley will take them to participating businesses throughout Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs. A tour guide on the trolley will announce each stop and identify business locations. Businesses without a physical location are set up in key high-traffic locations and will be included in the wine tasting and all event activities.
All can attend, however only age 21 and up can purchase a ticket and participate in the wine tasting. Tickets are only available online. A portion of the net proceeds will be donated to several charitable organizations. For tickets and information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bluffs-wine-walk-2022-tickets-392498693157.
Bluffs Wine Walk
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The annual Bluffs Wine Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-7 p.m.
This is the sixth year the Bluffs Business Association has organized this event and it is expected to sell out. Participants can taste wines and shop with over 50 Bluffs businesses while enjoying live music, food and fun with friendly people.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 day of the event. Participants will receive 20 wine tasting tickets, a complimentary wine glass, a wristband and a map showcasing all of the wine walk stops.
Check-in locations are Belleair Market at 510 Indian Rocks Road N., BayFirst Bank at 401 Indian Rocks Road N. and Valley Bank at 2781 W. Bay Drive. Guests may walk or ride the Jolley Trolley to participating businesses throughout Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs.
All can attend, but only those age 21 and up can purchase a ticket and participate in the wine tasting. Tickets are only available online.
A portion of the net proceeds will be donated to several charitable organizations. For tickets and more information visit eventbrite.com.
Honeymoon Island Fall Fest
DUNEDIN — The inaugural Honeymoon Island Fall Fest will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Honeymoon Island State Park on Oasis Beach and the adjacent parking area.
This beachside event will feature an arts market, outdoor recreation activities, live music, food trucks, vendor tables, and an array of engaging educational booths. Vendors and others interested in participating may apply on the Friends of the Island website. Visit friendsoftheislandparks.org.
Fall Fest will be free with the regular paid admission to Honeymoon Island State Park. Friends of the Island Parks, a citizens support organization serving Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island State Parks, is organizing this new special event in conjunction with the Florida State Park staff.
Patchington’s Party with a Purpose
BELLEAIR BLUFFS – The Patchington store in Belleair Bluffs is offering a special event to bring attention to the problem of domestic violence.
As part of a company-wide campaign, the store at 280 Indian Rocks Road N. is taking part in Patchington’s “Party with a Purpose” Oct. 25-31. In exchange for a $10 donation, non-perishable food or new personal care items, customers will receive 20% off their purchase during the event. The Belleair Bluffs store is partnering with Hope Villages of America in support of the campaign.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in every four women will become a victim to domestic violence in her lifetime. For more than 23 years, Patchington has partnered with local communities to bring awareness to domestic violence.
Blessed Sacrament Fall Festival
SEMINOLE — Blessed Sacrament Catholic School will hold its 2022 Fall Festival Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11501 66th Ave. N.
There will be rides, live music, food, games, face painting, raffles, and bingo.
Hours are Friday 3-11 p.m., Saturday noon-11 p.m., and Sunday noon-7 p.m. Bingo is Saturday and Sunday 1-4 p.m.
Cars and Candy
PALM HARBOR — A Cars and Candy event will be offered Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Palm Harbor University High School, 1900 Omaha St.
Admission for the public is free. Car entries are $5 with candy or $10 without candy.
All car clubs and individual car entries are welcome.
The family friendly event will include a DJ, costume contest, food vendors and candy. Awards will be given for Best in Show and Fan Favorites vehicles, and for the scariest, funniest and most original costumes.
Presented by the Kiwanis Greater Palm Harbor Foundation, proceeds benefit the Key Club of Palm Harbor University High School and other children’s programs in the Tarpon Springs and Palm Harbor schools.
For additional information, contact PalmHarborKiwanis.org, or 727-647-3365.
Outdoor Coastal Market
LARGO — Coastal Market will hold its third annual outdoor market Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the store, 607 Clearwater-Largo Road N.
The market will include 30 local vendors specializing in arts, crafts, plants, holiday items and food vendors. There also will be costume contests.
For information, call 727-587-6607 or email coastalmarket607@gmail.com.
Clearwater Sangria Festival
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Sangria Festival will be presented Saturday, Nov. 5, noon to 11 p.m., at 600 Cleveland St, Clearwater.
This Cleveland Street Block Party will feature live entertainment, food vendors and street vendors. Visit www.clearwatersangriafestival.com.
Veteran’s Day Golf Tournament
DUNEDIN — The 29th Annual Veteran’s Day Golf Tournament will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Dunedin Golf Club.
The tournament, which will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start, costs $75 a person and includes a free lunch at Norton’s on Main Street in Dunedin.
For an entry form, stop by Flooring America, 100 Patricia Ave., Dunedin, visit www.rocketsports-ent.com or email krzeddie@aol.com.
Proceeds from this year’s tournament benefit the Dunedin Children’s Christmas Fund.
The fund has brought Christmas to 7,175 children over the 21 years of its existence. Now its funds are low. In 2021, the fund spent about $1.87 for every dollar raised.
Knights of Columbus car show
CLEARWATER — The Knights of Columbus will host their fifth annual car show Saturday, Nov. 5 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1955 S. Belcher.
Spectator admission is free.
Early online registration for exhibition vehicles is $15, $20 the day of the show. Trophies will be presented to the top 35 vehicles, five best in show, and father’s choice.
A blessing of the cars will occur at 9:30 a.m.
To register, or for more information, visit http://kofc3580.org.
Indoor Garage Sale
LARGO — An Indoor Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Cost to rent a table is $10. There is no cost to shop. Clean out your closets and garages and find your gently used items a new home at this annual indoor event.
Table sales begin Sept. 1. More than 30 tables are available. Call 727-518-3131 for event questions.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Frozen II” will be shown Friday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Festival of Trees
CLEARWATER — The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation will present its Festival of Trees Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18-20, at the Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Road, Clearwater.
Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event showcases hundreds of beautifully decorated trees and wreaths, local vendors, and live performances. All tree and wreath sales benefit those with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation.
For information, visit thearctbfoundation.org/event/festival-of-trees.
Orchid society to host sale
LARGO — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will host an orchid sale Saturday, Nov. 19, 8-11 a.m. at Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
A class on general orchid care will be presented at 11:30 a.m.
For information, call Corinne Arnold, 727-475-0750.
Shopapalooza
ST. PETERSBURG — More than 50 local businesses are expected at Shopapalooza Festival 2022 Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-27, at Vinoy Park.
Designed to make holiday shopping fun and easy, the event will draw a large number of vendors including artists, makers, food trucks and nonprofits. Special sections and activities will include shopping spree giveaways, holiday decor, beer and wine stations, food halls, live music, and aerial performances.
The main stage will feature live entertainment throughout the weekend, and pop-up entertainment will be scattered throughout the park. Santa and Mrs. Claus will both be there throughout the weekend, of course. Admission is free and open to the public.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “The Grinch” will be shown Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
