St. Brendan fashion show
BELLEAIR — St. Brendan Council of Catholic Women will host a fashion show and luncheon Thursday, Feb. 9, at Belleair Country Club with fashions by Patchington.
A silent auction will be conducted, as well as heart and money trees, 50/50 and basket raffles. All proceeds benefit local charities.
The show is open to the public. Doors open at 11 a.m. Cost is $45 a person.
Contact Peggy Boyer at 727-584-0065 or peggyboyer1@tampabay.rr.com for reservations.
Shepherd Center fundraiser
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center presents its annual fundraiser, A Night of Hope, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., featuring Beside Myself with the music of Billy Joel and Elton John, at St. Nicholas Community Center, 348 N. Pinellas Ave.
Single tickets are $45. Visit tscenter.org/events to purchase tickets or sponsor the event.
Doors open 6 p.m., with a silent auction, raffle items and drinks available for purchase.
For more information, call Liz Robb and 727-580-8237 or via email at bonjourliz@yahoo.com.
Seminole Garden auction
SEMINOLE — A fun new experience that is part auction, part raffle and a whirl of activity that will be both fun and entertaining will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2-5 p.m., at the Peacock Center, 8324 112th St., Seminole Garden Apartments.
Guests will bid with quarters on items they hope to win and hold up a numbered paddle.
Contact Jean Campbell for tickets or more information, dcampy55@gmail.com or 727-871-0325
Peace Memorial concert
CLEARWATER — The Con Brio String Quartet and Piano will play classical works by French composers Maurice Ravel and Caesar Frank Sunday, Feb. 12, 3 p.m., at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave.
The group is comprised of violinists Valentin Mansurov and Marina Lenau, violist David Pedraza, and cellist Aziz Sapaev. They will be joined by Sheng-Yuan Kuan on piano.
No tickets are needed and seating is first come, first served. An offering to help defray the performance costs is expected but not required ($5-$10 minimum suggested). Attendees are requested to bring a jar of peanut butter to add to the church’s regular food pantry donation basket. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Puppy Bowl
DUNEDIN — What’s a natural companion for the Super Bowl on Feb. 12? Man’s best friend, of course: puppies!
Plenty of the baby canines can be found at the eighth annual Puppy Bowl Fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday at HOB Brewing Co., 931 Huntley Ave.
The event, which benefits the Suncoast Animal League, will have adoptable puppies, raffles, vendors, game day player cards by Dorky Daisy Photography, special pup menu and more.
For details, visit the Facebook page of the Suncoast Animal League.
Ikebana International
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg chapter of Ikebana International will meet Monday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m., at the Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Drive S., St. Petersburg.
June Colburn will present a demonstration. A potluck lunch by members will follow. Afternoon workshops using fabric in Ikebana will be presented. The event is free for first-time guests and members. For information, visit www.ikebanastpetersburg.com.
100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County
CLEARWATER — The next 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 16, 7 to 8 p.m., at Cove Cay Golf Club, 2612 Cove Cay Drive, Clearwater.
This group gives money to local charities quarterly and has given almost $500,000 since 2013. There is an optional social time from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Cove Cay restaurant, where drinks and food may be purchased. For more information, call Brenda George at 727-515-1868; or call Julie Webster at 813-760-4749 or email info@100WomenPinellas.org. For more details, go to www.100womenpinellas.org.
St. Jerome health fair
LARGO — St. Jerome Parish Center, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., will hold a Health Fair Friday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The fair will include wellness screenings, blood pressure testing, information on advance directives, and more.
The bloodmobile also will be present. All are welcome. Bring the entire family.
Localtopia
ST. PETERSBURG — Localtopia, an event known as “A Community Celebration of All Things Local,” will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Williams Park in downtown St. Petersburg.
Rain date will be Feb. 25.
“Localtopia 2023 will be the biggest one ever staged by the Independent Business Alliance, Keep St. Petersburg Local (KSPL), with over 300 vendors, which makes the event the largest-ever showcase of St. Pete’s small businesses,” organizers said. The size of the event has caused the closure of several adjacent streets, including:
• Second Avenue between Second and Fourth Streets North.
• Third Street between First and Third Avenues North. First Avenue North westbound will be open, but parking spaces next to the park will not be available.
• The old bus lane on Fourth Street North will also be closed. Fourth Street North heading south will still be open.
Winterfest on the Rocks
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Calvary Episcopal Church will present its 18th annual fundraising celebration, Winterfest On The Rocks, Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will be both inside the church and outside with entertainment for all ages ranging from face painting, ring toss, bean bag toss, animal balloons and build/sail miniature toy sailboats for the children.
Musical entertainment will range from organ recitals to a symphony orchestra concert to three entertainers singing Sinatra favorites.
The Ladies of the Altar Guild will offer baked good, while the IRB Rotary will sell beer and wine.
An Avanton electric bicycle will be raffled, and a silent auction will be held.
The church is located at 1615 First St. Indian Rocks Beach.
Knights of Columbus car show
SEMINOLE — Knights of Columbus council 17162 of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will hold its first Cruz In For Christ car show Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 pm.
The show will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church,11565 66th Ave., Seminole. Register your car at https://carshowpro.com/event/1164. Early registration is $15 with increases closer to the event.
Opening ceremonies will start at 9 a.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing, cash only. Food and drinks will be sold, cash only. Trophies will be awarded for the top three in seven classes and first place in the four best in show truck, car, paint and engine.
Proceeds will support Kimberly Home and Aid and Support After Pregnancy.
Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship car show
ST. PETERSBURG — Cody’s Roadhouse, 4360 Park St. N, will host a car show Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship at St. Petersburg College.
Fees are $10 for cars registered in advance or $15 day of show. To register, email okayz8@knology.net or text 727-459-3688. Include name, phone number, vehicle make, model and year.
The show will include music, trophies, a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction and door prizes.
There is no charge to browse the entered vehicles.
Lealman Honey & Arts Festival
LEALMAN — The Lealman Honey & Arts Festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Ray Neri Community Park, 4303 43rd Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
This is the first arts festival to be held in unincorporated Lealman. It will feature local honey with beekeepers selling their wares. It will include craft vendors, food trucks, live demonstrations of chainsaw art and glass b lowing, craft beer and wine. Monika from 102.5 The Bone will broadcast live.
The family-friendly event is free, but please leave the family dog at home. This is a non-smoking event. It is organized by the Lealman Engagement Events Committee.
Art for Faith’s Sake Concert
LARGO — The Art for Faith’s Sake Concert Series will present the Three Organ Spectacular Sunday, Feb. 19, 3 p.m., at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave.
Organists Seth Bott, John Lowe, and Shawn Thomas will present musical favorites arranged for three organs. Special guest organist Peter Kinzie will make a return appearance to present selections arranged for orchestral theatre organ.
The Prince of Peace Festival Choir will perform Charles-Marie Widor's Mass for Two Organs and Choir.
The concert is free. A free-will offering will be collected and a reception will follow.
For more information, call 727-585-9969.
Largo Car Show
LARGO — The fifth annual Largo Car Show will be presented Sunday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The annual car show is back and bringing trophy prizes for the area’s best cars. Preregistration is not required. Register the day of the event. Cost is $15 to display your car, jeep, or motorcycle.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, for event details.
Greater Palm Harbor Kiwanis Club
PALM HARBOR — Members of the Greater Palm Harbor Kiwanis Club & Foundation will make no-sew baby blankets Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Palm Harbor CSA Centre, 1500 16th St.,
Members of the public are welcome to participate. The baby blankets will be presented to Kimberly Home.
Contact Ele Fox for reservations and more information at 727-647-3365.
Conference on World Affairs
ST. PETERSBURG — The 11th annual St. Petersburg Conference on World Affairs will kick off on the evening of Feb. 21 with an opening reception and Dr. Isaiah “Ike” Wilson’s keynote speech “Rethinking American Power” at Eckerd College’s Fox Hall. Based at MacDill in Tampa, Dr. Wilson serves as president of the Joint Special Operations University.
From Feb. 22-24, the conference will offer a daily schedule of multiple panels, events and author interviews at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg’s Student Center, 200 Sixth Ave. S. The conference will close with a Breaking News panel and reception at Eckerd College’s Bininger Theater on Friday, Feb. 24.
The public can attend for free but must re-register at www.worldaffairsconference.org. VIP tickets, which include reserved seating, daily boxed luncheons and exclusive programming, are available for a donation of $250 per person. Those wishing to participate virtually may do so free of charge on the conference website.
See the complete 2023 conference schedule and list of speakers online at www.worldaffairsconference.org.
Largo Cracker Lunch
LARGO — The Largo Area Historical Society will celebrate the 49th Annual Cracker Lunch Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A Southern lunch will be served for $25. A silent auction will be conducted.
For reservations, contact Jean Beistle at 727-535-7342. Reservation deadline is Feb. 12.
Spring Fest Car Show
CLEARWATER — Registrations and sponsorships are being accepted for the fourth annual Spring Fest Car Show Sunday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N. All show cars are welcome.
The show will include music, vendors, trophies and cash prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Florida Wildlife Turtle Rescue.
The show is presented by Jesse James Law Firm. Register at www.springfestcarshow.com.
Jewel Antique Mall appraisal fair
BELLEAIR BLUFFS – Jewel Antique Mall will conduct an appraisal fair Sunday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appraiser George Higby has appraised antiques and vintage collectibles for more than 20 years. He appeared as a guest appraiser on Antiques Roadshow in 1999.
Appraisals are $3 for one item, or $5 for two. He will provide a first-glance verbal value estimate and suggest further resources needed to establish values. Appraisals will be conducted between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Dealers will be set up outside the mall, which is located at 2601 Jewell Road. The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, March 3, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Social time is at 11:30, followed by lunch at noon, and usually a speaker, who is often an active elected or appointed governmental official, a political author, or media representative.
A mailed check for $35 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Feb. 24. Send to BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. Please also remit annual dues of $25 for the calendar year if not already paid.
Walkups cannot be accommodated.
Champa Bay Elimination Dinner
CLEARWATER — GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club will hold its second Champa Bay Elimination Dinner Saturday, March 4, to support programs for human-trafficking victims.
The sports-themed event will be held at The Conmy Center in Dunedin. The evening will include chances to win signed sports memorabilia from Tampa Bay teams and other prizes. The night will include great food, silent/live auctions, sports trivia, a photo booth and much more.
For tickets and sponsorship details, visit ccwcFlorida.org or contact Nita Cole at 2ndVP@ccwcFlorida.org.
Artspring
SOUTH PASADENA — The city of South Pasadena will host its annual Artspring Exhibition Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at City Hall, 7047 Sunset Drive S.
The city’s annual Block Party will be held March 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bay View Park, 7054 Sunset Drive S.
Florida native plant talk
LARGO — The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation will host a symposium on Florida native plants Saturday, March 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The symposium will be held at two separate but nearby locations: 12520 Ulmerton Road, and 12211 Walsingham Road.
Admission is $75 or $50 for Foundation members. Registration begins Jan. 15.
The event will include two keynote presentations, choice of breakout sessions, and a docent-led tour of native plants in the Florida Botanical Gardens.
Environmentally friendly organizations will have display tables, native plants will be for sale, and a picnic lunch will be served in the gardens.
Enchanted Garden Fest
SAFETY HARBOR — Enchanted Garden Fest will take place at Folly Farm Nature Preserve on Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Like past events, it will include plant, garden and art vendors, enchanted performances, fairy doors and gnome villages to search for, and a character costume contest.
Additionally, artist Chris Dotson and local contractor Sean Carbery will be constructing a wooden “Gnomeo” onsite.
The Enchanted Garden Fest is a free family-friendly event. There is a $40 fee for vendors, who can apply at www.cityofsafetyharbor.com, or call 727-724-1530, ext. 3307, for more information.
Folly Farm Nature Preserve is located at 1538 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N. Onsite parking during the event is for handicapped visitors only, but parking will be available at the corner of Cedar and Elm streets, with a shuttle to and from Folly Farm.
Three programs will be presented:
• Backyard Composting, 10:30-11:15 a.m., free.
• Vertical Garden Workshop, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., $15.
• DIY Rain Barrel Workshop, 1:45-3 p.m., $55.
Pre-register online in advance by visiting www.safetyharborrecreation.com.
Clearwater Garden Club flower show
The Clearwater Garden Club will present its first flower show since 2019 Saturday, April 1, from 1-4 p.m. at the club’s headquarters, 405 Seminole St.
Highlights will include floral design and horticulture. Large rosettes and ribbons will be awarded.
The show and parking are free.
VFW community art market
DUNEDIN — VFW Post 2550 will host a community art market Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The market will include local artists and artisans at this indoor/outdoor pop-up event, in a variety of media including photo art, canvas, prints, multimedia and high-end crafts. Breakfast, raffles and games will be available.
Proceeds will benefit veterans and family services.
Vendors that want to reserve a spot can email DunedinVFWcommunityArtMarket@gmail.com.
The VFW post is located at 360 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
Playcon
LARGO — The fourth annual Playcon, a gaming and comic convention, will be presented Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Admission is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Ages 11 and younger will be admitted for free.
The event is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture. Featured will be vendors catering to these interests that include toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels. This is a family-friendly event.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
To submit event announcements, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.