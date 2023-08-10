TAMPA — The University of South Florida, in partnership with Skanska, has announced a class designed to support small businesses in the construction industry.
The free 12-week program provides guidance on a variety of subjects, such as environmental health and safety, marketing and business development, as well as project accounting. This year it features enhanced learning opportunities with the inclusion of clinical simulations in conjunction with USF Health, which will help participants prepare for live construction scenarios within a health care facility.
The first session begins on Aug. 10.