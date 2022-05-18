Tampa Bay Times wins Pulitzer
ST. PETERSBURG – The Tampa Bay Times has won the Pulitzer Prize, journalism’s most prestigious award. This is the Times’ 14th Pulitzer Prize.
The 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting was awarded to reporters Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray for “Poisoned,” an investigation into Florida’s only lead smelter, which endangered its employees and polluted the surrounding community.
Published in 2021, the series exposed dangerous practices at Gopher Resource, a company that removes lead from old car batteries, melts it and forges new blocks of the metal.
The plant employs mostly minority and immigrant workers, who were exposed to high levels of lead. Many developed serious ailments. Some workers inadvertently tracked lead dust home to their children, at least 16 of whom tested positive for exposure. Lead also polluted the neighborhood surrounding the plant.
Federal health safety officials, meanwhile, had not inspected the plant in five years. Following the Times’ stories, federal and county regulators confirmed the journalists’ findings and levied more than $800,000 in fines.
The award marks the third time the Times has won the Pulitzer Prize in the Investigative Reporting category. It is also the second consecutive year that a local Times investigation has won journalism’s top prize.
Jamieson to Tampa Bay Trust
TAMPA – Tara E. Jamieson has joined the Tampa Bay Trust Co. as administrative associate on the Client Services & Trust Operations team.
Jamieson will be responsible for assisting team members in the daily management of client accounts including cash management and check distribution. She formerly managed logistics for candidates at KFORCE, a nationwide employment agency.
Hard Rock career fair
TAMPA – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will host a career fair Tuesday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as it hopes to fill 300 positions.
The event will take place at the Hard Rock Event Center, 5223 N. Orient Road, Tampa.
Perks include $500 sign-on bonuses for the first 100 offers (after 90 days of employment), a comprehensive benefits package for full time employees, on-call positions offering flexible schedules, a free meal on every shift, wardrobe department providing uniforms, and career growth opportunities.
Positions are available in areas such as cash operations, casino guest service, culinary, custodial, facilities, finance, housekeeping, retail, hotel front desk operations, in-room dining, restaurant outlets, retail, security, slot operations, spa and recreation, and wardrobe.
Candidates are asked to bring at least 10 copies of their resume, a valid ID, social security card and, if required, a work authorization. They should also dress to impress.
Learning Coalition registration
CLEARWATER – The Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County will host a series of in-person, walk-in Voluntary Prekindergarten registration events throughout Pinellas County during May and June.
The events will allow parents to register their children to participate in Florida’s Free VPK current or upcoming program year.
Families should bring the following items:
• their email address
• proof of Florida residency such as a Florida driver’s license or utility bill and/or current signed lease
• proof of child’s age including a birth certificate, passport, or current immunization record.
Registration events will be held at the following locations:
• May 18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
2536 Countryside Blvd., Suite 500, Clearwater
• June 3, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
3420 Eighth Ave S., St. Petersburg
• June 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
3815 43rd St. N., Building 8, St. Petersburg (Lealman)
For more information, visit elcpinellas.org.
Iorio joins board
TAMPA – Former Tampa Mayor Pam Iorio has joined the board of directors of the Tampa Bay Trust Company.
Iorio served as mayor of Tampa from 2003 to 2011. She retired from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America as their president and CEO in 2021 after leading the organization through the implementation of a strategic plan that focused on the rejuvenation of the infrastructure and services provided to BBBS agencies throughout the country.
In 1992 she was elected for the first of three terms as the county’s supervisor of elections and she served as the president of the State Association of Supervisors of Elections in 1999.
The Tampa Bay Trust Company is a division of The Sanibel Captiva Trust Company of Sanibel, Florida, an independent firm with more than $3.6 billion in assets under management
Students honored
CLEARWATER – Nearly 50 students who successfully improved their grades, behavior and attitudes, or overcame substance dependence issues were honored at the 37th Annual Turnaround Achievement Awards May 11 at Banquet Masters in Clearwater.
Administrators and staff at each middle and high school nominated students who have achieved the most significant changes. Staff members and teachers who helped students make positive changes were also recognized at the breakfast.
Event sponsors included the Seminole & Sunrise Lanes and Regions Bank-Private Wealth Management.
National Merit Scholarships
Four Pinellas County students have received $2,500 National Merit scholarships.
• Sherry M. Habib of Palm Harbor University High; probable career field: Art History
• Angela N. Li of Palm Harbor University High; probable career field: Foreign Service
• Hailey A. Sherrell of Palm Harbor University High; probable career field: Law
• Kasha A. Tyranski of St. Petersburg High; probable career field: Economics
They were selected based on their academic records, scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), contributions and leadership in school and community activities, essays and recommendations.
Student scholarships
Zoe Webster and Annie Ho, both seniors at Boca Ciega High School, have been awarded $8,000 Florida Prepaid Scholarships.
Webster has a GPA of 4.4375 and plans to attend the University of South Florida. She has earned multiple recognitions, including the Dr. Mac J. Williams, Sr. Academic Excellence Award, Principals Honor recognition, Anne Frank Humanitarian Award, and the Boca Ciega Top 10.
Ho has a GPA of 4.4514 and plans to attend the University of Florida. She has received the AP Scholar with Distinction Award and the AP Scholar with Honors Award.
To qualify for the awards, Pinellas students had to complete an application for the Pinellas Education Foundation Scholarship Program. A committee reviewed the applications and selected academically deserving students who want to pursue careers in education.
Straz Center honors students
TAMPA – Pinellas County Schools won 87 awards in the Straz Center Broadway Star of the Future Awards. Nearly 160 Pinellas students were nominated for the awards.
The Broadway Star of the Future Awards celebrate outstanding student achievement in high school musical theater. The regional awards program is affiliated with the National High School Musical Theatre Awards or the Jimmy Awards®, named in honor of James M. Nederlander, a legendary Broadway theater owner and producer.
Two Gibbs High School students are finalists for the Top 10 Best Lead Performer category. If either student wins, they will go progress to the Jimmy Awards in New York City and compete with 80 students from throughout the nation
Shorebird conservation
TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is seeking input on draft Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines for four species included in Florida’s Imperiled Species Management Plan: American oystercatchers, snowy plovers, least terns and black skimmers.
The guidelines are intended to provide information on rule requirements as they relate to permitting. They also provide information on species range, survey methodology and voluntary practices that can benefit the species.
Key information included in the guidelines are being presented at public webinars. Each webinar will offer the same information and participation will require access to a computer or access to a telephone for audio-only access. The remaining webinars are scheduled for:
Wednesday, May 18, 3-4 p.m.
Monday, May 23, 2-3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Those who are unable to attend the webinars can access a PDF copy of the presentation at: MyFWC.com/SpeciesGuidelines. Information on how to join the webinars is available at: MyFWC.com/media/29347/ibnb-webinar.pdf.
Written comments will be accepted through May 27 at Imperiled@MyFWC.com.