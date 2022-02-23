SEMINOLE — The last piece of the 334-unit condo-and-townhouse Seminole Isle development soon should start taking shape.
At its Feb. 15 meeting, the City Council voted to accept the site plan for Townhomes at Seminole Isle, a 66-unit townhouse subdivision to be built by Toll Brothers at 10000 Park Blvd. N.
Construction of the 10-building development will complete the condominium-and-townhouse community. Seminole Isle is directly across from Lake Seminole Park on the south side of Park Boulevard.
Seminole Isle currently includes 180 condominium units in six midrise buildings and 88 townhouses in 18 buildings. The condos and existing townhouses were constructed by Beazer Homes, which never struck a deal to buy the land on the latest piece of development land.
The Seminole Isle building plan originally was projected to feature a higher total density. But the latest construction replaces what initially was envisioned as a new group of six-story condo buildings with three-story townhouse structures.
Toll estimates that the new townhouses will be priced from “the low $500,000s.” No estimate was immediately available for when groundbreaking might take place.
Seminole Isle is situated on a 100-acre tract that was annexed by the city in 2000. The land formerly was occupied by Holiday Campground.
Blossom Lake Park
In other business, it appears Blossom Lake Park soon will get its long-promised trail and parking lot improvements.
Council members voted unanimously to spend $568,513 for a 0.7-mile extension to the present 0.3-mile trail at the park and an enlarged Blossom Lake parking lot. The trail will feature a few new exercise stations along its route.
The council previously approved the purchase of new playground equipment — now installed — as well as two event pavilions, which could be in place by April. Low bidder Harbor Contracting of Safety Harbor will handle the trail and parking lot improvements.
The work is part of a continuing effort to beautify and add amenities at the so-called pocket park, a 200-acre parcel surrounded on all sides by residential properties. The project was launched in 2018, with neighborhood participation included in the planning process.
City Manager Ann Toney-Deal said there are no immediate plans to refurbish the park restrooms.
The trail extension is being laid in concrete. Public Works Director Rodney Due said that’s currently a less expensive paving material, compared with asphalt, due to the high cost of the petroleum content in the latter product.
New engine
In another big-ticket item, council members voted unanimously to spend $577,673 to buy a fire engine. The 2022 Rosenbauer Commander, which is being purchased from Minnesota-based Rosenbauer America, will replace a 2012 Pierce engine.
The council also voted unanimously to award a $6,000 contract to Seminole-based Pyro Squad of Tampa Bay for Pow Wow Festival fireworks. The festival is set for March 11-13, and the fireworks display is scheduled for 9 p.m. March 12.
And in another unanimous vote, the council forwarded an ordinance regarding the voluntary annexation of a residential property at 10122 109th St. N. The property has been listed as an unincorporated Pinellas County tract.
The council next will meet March 8, resuming its usual schedule of monthly meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays. It had altered its schedule in February, to allow council member trips to the state capitol for legislative hearings on key bills progressing through Senate and House committees.