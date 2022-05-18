Pinellas foundation gets $2M arts gift
ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas Education Foundation has received its largest gift ever dedicated to arts in education. St. Petersburg neurosurgeon and foundation board member Dr. Jeffrey Walker has gifted the foundation $2 million to fund in perpetuity Walker’s Rising Stars, a scholarship competition for the arts that he helped create 19 years ago.
Walker’s Rising Stars is a year-long initiative that assists Pinellas County high school juniors and seniors in the arts as they hone their audition and portfolio skills. Aided by expert advice, they compete for college scholarships in the categories of Dance, Instrumental, Theater, Visual Arts, Vocal Performance and Culinary Arts. More than $800,000 in scholarships have been awarded to talented students in these disciplines since the program’s inception.
Any Pinellas County Schools student in good standing can apply to compete in Walker’s Rising Stars. Online applications open in September.
Some 22 Pinellas County high school juniors and seniors competed in the 19th annual Walker’s Rising Stars scholarship competition held recently at Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg.
Students placed as follows:
Dance:
1st Place: Kiley Campbell, Largo High School
2nd Place: Mackenzie McLean, Gibbs High School
3rd Place: Megan Bishop, Seminole High School
4th Place: Madeline Long, East Lake High School
Instrumental Music:
1st Place: Nicholas Ivy, Gibbs High School
2nd Place: Melinda Liu, Palm Harbor University High School
3rd Place: Janet Liu, Palm Harbor University High School
4th Place: Angie Basara, Seminole High School
Theater:
1st Place: Jake Tottle, East Lake High School
2nd Place: Christy Do, Palm Harbor University High School
3rd Place: Charlie Lane, Palm Harbor University High School
Visual Arts:
1st Place: Luna Garcia, East Lake High School
2nd Place: Lauren Martin, Gibbs High School
3rd Place: Julia Becerra, Gibbs High School
4th Place: Sophia Sapienza, St. Petersburg High
Vocal:
1st Place: Sahara Seifried, Gibbs High School
2nd Place: Seth Wannemacher, Gibbs High School
3rd Place: Elizabeth Daley, Northeast High School
4th Place: Meghan McMillin, St. Petersburg Collegiate High School
Culinary Arts: (Scholarships for culinary students are provided by the Ryan Wells Foundation.)
1st Place: Brannen Fairbank, Osceola Fundamental High School
2nd Place: Catelyn Zimmerman, Hollins High School
3rd Place: Afeiyah Kamall, Hollins High School
SPC graduation
Some 1,300 St. Petersburg College grads – and more than 9,000 of their friends and family members – filled Tropicana Field on May 7 for SPC’s first collegewide, in-person commencement ceremony since December 2019.
The celebration included not only this year’s graduates but also those from 2020 and 2021 who wished to be acknowledged.
Among the 2,254 2022 graduates, the youngest was 16, and the oldest was 74. Some 531 were the first in their family to earn a college degree.
Keynote speaker was Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls.
SPC has conferred 192,291 degrees and certificates since its beginning in 1927.
Ramos Center opens St. Pete office
ST. PETERSBURG – The Ramos Center for Interventional & Functional Pain Medicine has opened its newest office at 5959 Central Ave., Suite 101.
Interventional pain physicians Dr. Danielle Babb and Dr. Lindsay Shroyer will treat patients at the St. Petersburg location.
The Ramos Center is currently accepting new patients in all locations. To book an appointment or for more information about the St Petersburg office call 727-263-4865 or visit www.RamosCenter.com.
HCA hospital awarded ‘A’ safety grade
ST. PETERSBURG – HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, formerly St. Petersburg General Hospital, has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.