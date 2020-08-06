SAFETY HARBOR — Safety Harbor Public Library staff would like to inspire hope and decrease feelings of isolation in our community during these unsettled times.
Staff writers would love to exchange cards and letters filled with inspiration, quotations, interesting articles, poetry, funnies, or simply a kind hello to homebound residents to brighten their day. Participants are welcome to write back anytime in response or can participate simply by receiving inspirational cards or letters and can remain completely anonymous if they choose.
A registration questionnaire form is required to enroll residents in the program. The form is available online at cityofsafetyharbor.com/DocumentCenter/View/14419/SHPL-Pen-Pals-Unite-. It can be scanned and emailed back to the library or mailed via USPS. Letters will be sent to participants from library pen pal staff at least once a month.
The library is at 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. For more information, call 727-724-1525, ext. 4107, or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.
Santa’s Angels reschedules charity event
Santa’s Angels recently announced its decision to reschedule Havana Nights, an annual charity event.
Havana Nights was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3. Due to the pandemic and for the safety of volunteers and the community, the new date for the fundraiser will be Saturday, April 3.
Organizers also are planning to host a virtual event in the fall with music, raffles and silent auctions to help raise funds to bring Christmas toys and food to children and families in need in Pinellas County. Donations are being accepted for auctions as well as a food drive.
For information, email santasangels@tampabay.rr.com or call Mike at 727-362-3397.
Food distribution continues at Ruth Eckerd with time change
CLEARWATER — As the numbers of COVID-19 positive cases increase and with continued unemployment, the Salvation Army in Clearwater and Upper Pinellas County will continue USDA food box drive-thru distribution at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Food distribution takes place on Fridays and will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until all boxes have been given away.
During the months of June and July, over 3,500 boxes of food have been given to families in need. On average, this equates to feeding over 10,000 people in need. This includes a foster family of 14 teenage boys who remind us how much growing boys can eat. Boxes contain a protein (typically pre-cooked chicken), milk, butter, cheese, fresh produce, and fruit. For more details call 727-446-4177 or visit www.SalvationArmyClearwater.org.
The Salvation Army in Clearwater and Upper Pinellas needs support to be able to continue to provide needed services throughout this pandemic.
To learn more and support The Salvation Army’s efforts visit www.SalvationArmyClearwater.org.
Library announces One Book, One Community read
SAFETY HARBOR — The Safety Harbor Public Library announces a One Book, One Community read featuring the New York Times Bestseller and National Book Award Winner “Between the World and Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.
The book covers the most pressing questions about American history and ideals and the intimate concerns of an African American father for his son. Coates offers a powerful new framework for understanding our nation’s painful racial history and our current civil rights crisis. Written in the form of a letter to his adolescent son, he shares the story of his awakening to the truth about his place in American culture through a series of revelatory experiences. Beautifully woven from personal narrative, reimagined history, and fresh, emotionally charged reportage, “Between the World and Me” clearly illuminates the past, bracingly confronts our present, and offers a transcendent vision for a way forward.
Copies of the book are available at the library and can be placed on hold if checked out to others. Discussion questions, author videos, and information on upcoming online book discussions can be found on the One Book, One Community webpage at cityofsafetyharbor.com/813/One-Book-One-Community.
The library is at 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, email lkothe@cityofsafetyharbor.com.
Pace Center raised over $20K with virtual dance party
ST. PETERSBURG — Pace Center for Girls, a nationally-recognized program that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for area girls and young women, hosted its first-ever Dance Party with a Purpose virtual fundraiser on July 25. The nonprofit raised more than $20,000 from participants during a 12-hour dance-a-thon to support its program model designed to keep at-risk girls from entering the juvenile justice system.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from our community and beyond,” said Chantell Miles, executive director, Pace Center for Girls — Pinellas. “This fundraiser has brought a lot of laughs to our girls and staff during this challenging time, and will ensure we are able to provide needed resources for Pace girls, both inside and outside of the classroom.”
The virtual fundraiser continued through July 31. Donations will be used to support the Pinellas Center’s program, girls and staff in the following ways:
• Laptops, tablets and other technology to help girls engage in remote learning
• Personal protection equipment for girls and Pace staff
• Breakfast and lunch for Pace girls onsite and girls working remotely
• School supplies for girls and teachers
Since opening its doors in Pinellas County in 1997, Pace has served more than 1,500 girls through its alternative education model, designed to combine academics, mental health counseling and social services to help girls develop self-sufficiency and find opportunities for a brighter future. The Pace model has garnered national recognition as one of the most effective programs in the country to help girls complete their education, stay out of the criminal justice system and obtain productive life skills.
To make a donation to the Pace Pinellas Center, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/partywithapurpose.
For more information about Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.