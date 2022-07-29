Fed officials visit St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG — Leaders from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, including Atlanta Fed president and chief executive Raphael Bostic, traveled to St. Petersburg July 20 to discuss strategies to improve affordable housing, minority and women business contracting, data-driven initiatives and job creation.
In discussions with city and community leaders, Fed officials covered a number of issues, including community economic development systems; capital absorption and CED systemic opportunities and challenges; partners in achieving greater economic mobility and resilience; and strategies to reach our comprehensive goals.
The visit included a series of Community Partners Round Tables and a bus tour of the city.
“Collaboration and partnership are cornerstones of progress. These conversations help our city evaluate strategies employed elsewhere, how they are working or not working, and how they can be successfully implemented in St. Petersburg to benefit our residents, businesses, workforce and stakeholders,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch. “Through these conversations, we were able to brainstorm with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta on the current opportunities and challenges facing our community, creative community economic development strategies, and ways to promote economic mobility and resilience in St. Petersburg.”
Atlanta Federal Reserve officials are expected to return in the fall, along with experts who can provide guidance and resources on economic development strategies.
Habitat for Humanity gets projects
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg city officials announced July 11 that Habitat for Humanity had been selected to develop two major affordable homeownership projects in south St. Petersburg: at 18th Street and 18th Avenue South at The Grove, and 21st Street and 18th Avenue South at Pelican Place.
At Pelican Place, Habitat aims to develop 44 units: nine two-bedroom units, nine four-bedroom units and 26 three-bedroom units. The units have one-car garages on the first floor. The homes would range between 1,000 and 1,300 square feet. The total development cost is roughly $13.5 million.
Habitat submitted two designs for The Grove. The 10-unit design consists of two five-unit buildings with primary frontage on Russel Street. The site plan for the 10 units would not entail having frontage on 18th Avenue South and it allows for a more open design with added green space for residents.
The 12-unit design plan consists of four separate buildings. This design has primary frontage on 18th Avenue South, which aligns with the zoning. All the three-story units would have bottom-floor garages and a utility/storage area. There would be a total of two parking spaces per unit, to limit the impact of on-street parking in the area.
The total development cost for the project is roughly $3.4 million.
Under Habitat’s proposals for both projects, homeowners are provided a conventional 30-year, 0% interest mortgage. Habitat would also eliminate a need for a down payment and not require private mortgage insurance. It would only require $1,000 in closing costs. Habitat has committed to exclusively marketing the site to south St. Petersburg residents and city staff for the first three months of the program
Welch picked for leadership program
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is among 40 mayors from around the world selected to take part in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.
The program is designed to equip mayors with the leadership and management tools to tackle complex challenges in their cities and improve the quality of life of their residents.
The Initiative is a collaboration between Bloomberg Philanthropies, Harvard Kennedy School, and Harvard Business School that aims to provide a world-class learning experience for mayors and their senior leaders to help equip them with the tools and expertise to effectively govern cities.
Harvard faculty, staff, and students, alongside experts from Bloomberg Philanthropies' global network of experts, work with the mayors and senior officials over the course of one year in the classroom, online, and in the field to foster professional growth and advance the necessary capabilities to drive innovation and deliver results for residents. Since its launch in 2017, the Initiative has built an alumni network of nearly 200 global mayors from 24 countries.
