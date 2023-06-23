Local students graduate Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Four Pinellas County students graduated from Oregon State University during its June 17 commencement ceremonies.
The students were Todd Little of Largo with a masters degree in Natural Resources, Devon Braner of St. Petersburg, with a bachelor of science degree in Computer Science, Randy Lambert of St. Petersburg with a bachelor of science degree in Tourism, Recreation and Adventure Leadership, and Rachel Baschieri of Seminole with a master of science degree in Botany and Plant Pathology.
Area students win Harvey scholarships
FORT LAUDERDALE — Tampa-St. Petersburg area students Ashley Ohall and Alex Siegel are two of the eight individuals who have been awarded Guy Harvey Foundation scholarships for marine research.
Ohall, a Tampa native, is an undergraduate biotechnology major at the University of Florida’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Her research is focused on studying the effects of varying nitrogen conditions on photosynthetic processes and cultural growth in the marine diatom Thalassiosira pseudonana.
Siegel is a graduate student pursuing a masters in conservation biology at the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg. His research focuses on evaluating the potential species and habitat benefits in the restoration site of the Robinson Preserve, a more than 600-acre coastal preserve located in northwestern Bradenton.
The non-profit organization annually recognizes undergraduate and graduate students at Florida colleges and universities whose research focuses on the biology, ecology, habitat or management of sustainable marine fisheries in Florida’s marine environment with a $5,000 scholarship.
USF gets $10M Center for Entrepreneurship
TAMPA — The University of South Florida has received a $10 million gift from alumnus James “Jay” Nault, whose donation will go toward the Center for Entrepreneurship, which will bear his name.
Nault is president and owner of Anclote Holding Company, Inc., a privately owned real estate holding company in Jacksonville. He is also president and owner of Storage Zone Self Storage and Business Centers, with more than 30 storage facilities throughout the southeast.
Nault earned a bachelor’s in finance and master’s in business administration from USF.
Nault’s longstanding USF philanthropy also includes a scholarship for entrepreneurship students and Life Membership in the USF Alumni Association, among other gifts.
The center’s master’s degree program is ranked by The Princeton Review as No. 1 in the South and No. 5 nationally for all public universities. More than 1,000 center alumni have launched approximately 300 businesses in the past decade.
Clothes To Kids needs shoes
Clothes To Kids’ inventory on shoes is extremely low. It is out of many sizes from children size 12 to adult size 13 girls, boys, juniors, and young men.
At Clothes To Kids, each child may receive up to five new underwear, five new socks, four bottoms, five tops, one pair of shoes, a dress and a jacket in season during their shopping trip.
Clothes To Kids relies purely on volunteers and donations from the community of new or quality used clothing items.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to shop, call 441-5050 or visit www.clothestokids.org.
Teens get Girl Scout Gold Award
TAMPA — Some 32 teenage girls across the Tampa Bay area were honored June 10 when they were presented the Gold Award, the most prestigious award in Girl Scouts, at the annual meeting of the Girls Scouts of West Central Florida.
The Gold Award is available to girls in high school who “create a significant and sustainable positive change in a community,” according to a press release from the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive change, and lead a team of people to success.
The 2023 Gold Award Girl Scouts in West Central Florida invested more than 3,200 hours planning and implementing projects that tackled many pervasive issues.
The award was given to Emily Allen, Skylar Anderson, Courtney Bennett, Yasmine Bouanani, Shaw Bouley, Abigail Cardoza, Georgia Chandler, Elaine Feaster, Isabela Fry, Riley Glogowski, Alexis Hatch, Madison Hurst, Lauren Kacinko, Nitya Katwala, Edy Krook, Emma Lefferts, Presley Lomel, Mariam Masud, Silvana Messina, Isha Patel, Saylor Purks, Emma Ream, Lisa Rosario, Kathleen Roset, Taylor Russell, Audrey Shelby, Samantha Squires, Maggie Warren, Abigail Weber, Emma Weiland, Amanda Whittlesey and Ayla Yebba.
Two of the honorees, Feaster and Squires, also received Ann Hensler Scholarships. Feaster’s project was on literacy awareness, while Squires created a rain garden.
Weatherford, Griffin reelected USF trustees chair, vice chair
TAMPA — Will Weatherford and Mike Griffin will continue to serve as the chair and vice chair of the University of South Florida Board of Trustees for an additional two-year term after their recent reelection by board members. Both have served as chair and vice chair since June 2021.
Weatherford, who was appointed to the board in 2021, is the managing partner of Weatherford Capital. He previously served as the 84th Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives. He is a member of the Florida Council of 100, Florida Chamber of Commerce, and serves on numerous boards including TECO Energy, Kitson & Partners, PayIt, SOMA Global and The National Council for the American Enterprise Institute. Weatherford also served as co-chairman of the Super Bowl LV Host Committee. He earned a bachelor’s degree in international business from Jacksonville University.
Griffin, who has served on the board since 2019, is an executive managing director and market leader for Savills, a worldwide company known for its integrated real estate services across the globe. Griffin previously served as chairman of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce. He serves on the Junior Achievement Tampa Bay Board of Directors and is a graduate of Leadership Florida. He has also served in several leadership roles in the Tampa Bay community, including his gubernatorial appointment to the Tampa Port Authority/Port Tampa Bay Governing Board. Griffin earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from USF. He served two terms as USF student body president and was the charter student member of the Board of Trustees.
USF trustees OK stadium financing
TAMPA — The University of South Florida Board of Trustees has approved a plan for financing an estimated 35,000-seat on-campus stadium that is scheduled to open by fall 2026. The estimated cost is $340 million.
The approval by the board authorizes the USF Financing Corp. to issue a debt of $200 million that the university will repay from several sources, including operating revenues from the stadium and other revenues generated by USF Athletics. Funding sources that will be used to support the other $140 million on the project include cash advances on future capital gifts ($50 million); Capital Improvement Trust Fund ($31 million); auxiliary funds and proceeds from a 2017 FCC auction ($34 million); and contingent cash contribution from the sale of educational broadband service licenses ($25 million-$40 million).
USF is currently going through the design phase of the new stadium.
The stadium will be built on the east side of the Tampa campus on a site known as Sycamore Fields. Trustees also approved a plan to relocate recreational fields and other small facilities located at the Sycamore Fields site to other locations on campus.
New Sprouts store is hiring
KENNETH CITY — The new Kenneth City Sprouts Farmers Market is hosting virtual an in-person event to hire more than 80 new employees.
The store is located at 4571 66th St. N in Kenneth City, and will open on Friday, Aug. 18.
An in-person team member hiring event will take place Wednesday, June 28, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon, 950 Lake Carillon Dr in St. Petersburg. Candidates may apply online in advance at www.about.sprouts.com/careers/. Walk-in applicants are also welcomed to attend the event.
Powersport coming to Tampa
TAMPA — The Powersports Super Show comes to The Florida State Fairgrounds, Friday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Nov. 19, featuring the latest powersports machines, accessories, aftermarket products, wheels, tires, apparel, and much more.
The show is presented by Bonnier Events, organizers of the Sand Sports Super Show, Off-Road Expo, 4-Wheel Jamboree, and more.
Until Oct. 1, purchase discounted tickets in advance online. For more information, visit powersportssupershow.com.