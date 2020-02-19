CLEARWATER – Westfield Countryside announced Feb. 19 that The Cheesecake Factory will join the retail center and plans to open in the fall. It will be located off Countryside Boulevard in between JCPenney and Macy’s, and will be the first in Pinellas County.
“We are thrilled to kick off the new year announcing the addition of The Cheesecake Factory to the Westfield Countryside tenant lineup,” says Dawn Arvidson, marketing director at Westfield, “As our community grows, we aim to continually cater to our guests with this delicious restaurant that will bring such delight to individuals and families alike.”
The Cheesecake Factory is known for its extensive menu, generous portions and desserts. The menu features more than 250 selections and more than 50 signature cheesecakes and desserts.
The restaurant will feature imported limestone floors and custom wood columns, hand-painted murals and modern lighting.
For more information on new tenant announcements or event information, visit westfield.com/countryside.