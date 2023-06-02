USF offers workplace mental health course
TAMPA — The University of South Florida is offering a free, online course designed to help managers and employees become more well-versed in addressing mental health and its impact on their organizations.
The course, Mental Health and Wellness in the Workplace, was created in partnership with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and the USF College of Behavioral and Community Sciences.
The seven-session course covers symptoms of some of the most common mental and behavioral disorders, how to identify behaviors that may suggest an impairment and how to approach the employee. It will also include information on available resources to help businesses attract and retain top talent.
A new, two-hour session will be released each week beginning June 12 with all sessions becoming available at the end of July. The course features 40 speakers from organizations and corporations across the country, such as Tampa Electric, Bealls and USAA. The group of professionals includes executive coaches, intervention specialists and several USF faculty and staff members who have an expertise in mental health and human resources.
Course registration is required. For more info, visit https://usf.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5v7uM3qd1m053qm.
Participants can earn a certificate and digital badge from the USF Office of Corporate Training and Professional Education for a $179 fee.
CTK says ‘drop (off) your drawers’
Clothes To Kids’ “Drop (off) Your Drawers” underwear drive for children is back.
Through the months of June and July, CTK will collect new underwear for children in the community.
Current sizes needed are:
• Boys Boxer Briefs, sizes XS, S, M, XL and Young Men Boxer Brief S, M, L and XL.
• Young Women Bikini’s sizes 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Children who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are eligible to shop with CTK twice in 12 months. Children receive a wardrobe of five pairs of new socks, five pairs of new underwear, five tops (three uniform tops), four bottoms (two uniform bottoms), an optional dress, pair of shoes and a jacket in season, all free of charge.
Make an appointment by calling 727-441-5050 or visit www.clothestokids.org/shop-with-us.
Last year CTK distributed more than 80,000 pairs of new underwear.
Local teachers get Sonic funding
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — In honor of May's Teacher Appreciation Month, SONIC Drive-In's SONIC Foundation donated $1.5 million to match all public contributions made to requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
The $1.5 million donation matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests. SONIC helped fully fund nearly 15,300 projects from teachers and schools across the country.
In Clearwater, two teachers from two schools received a combined donation of $132:
• Mr. Robert at Paul B Stephens School for the project "Hygiene Products for Special Needs Students" for grades 9-12.
• Ms. Hipsley at Plumb Elementary School for the project "Print and Play" for grades 3-5.
In St Petersburg, six teachers from five schools received a combined donation of $769, including:
• Mrs. Titcomb at Azalea Elementary School for the project "Making a Change While Bringing Science To Life!" for grades PreK-2.
• Mrs. Erickson at John M Sexton Elementary School for the project "Sensational Sensory Toys!" for grades PreK-2.
• Ms. Graham at North Shore Elementary School for the project "Supplies Help Us Rise!" for grades PreK-2.
• Ms. Westerfield at North Shore Elementary School for the project "Words at First Sight!" for grades PreK-2.
• Ms. Schmittauer at Sawgrass Lake Elementary School for the project "Supporting Students and Teachers With Teachers Pay Teachers Online Resources!" for grades PreK-2.
•Mrs. Jacobson at St Petersburg High School for six projects for grades 9-12.