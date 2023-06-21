A man died on Lake Tarpon when his boat apparently struck a dock in Palm Harbor, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.
A PCSO report said Mark Mayer, 50, left his home about 7 p.m. in a 19-foot Tracker vessel and failed to return home. Mayer’s family reported him missing.
Deputies responded to the report about 10:22 a.m. on June 19. About an hour later, deputies assigned to the sheriff’s office flight unit located Mayer and his boat, which appeared to have struck a dock at 3723 Mullenhurst Drive.
An investigation indicated that Mayer struck the dock and was thrown from the boat. His body was recovered from the water near the vessel.
According to deputies, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.