Floridians have even more reason to celebrate this Fourth of July as they save a little cash during the state’s second annual Freedom Week Tax-Free Holiday set for Friday, July 1-Thursday, July 7.
Shoppers can make tax-free purchases on a large variety of outdoor and recreational supplies, including boating and activity supplies, camping and fishing gear, sporting equipment and entertainment and more.
“Now is the time for Floridians to enjoy a discount on summer fun,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “Florida retailers are ready to help Floridians find what they need to make the most of their summer. Don’t forget to shop local and “Find It In Florida.” When you support Florida retail stores, you’re supporting Florida jobs and Florida families.”
The criteria for tax-free savings on boating and water activities include:
• The first $75 on the price of boating and water activity supplies;
• The first $35 on the price of recreational pool tubes, floats, inflatable chairs and pool toys;
• The first $50 on the price of safety flares;
• The first $75 on life jackets and coolers;
• The first $150 on the price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable water tubes or floats;
• The first $300 on the price of paddleboards and surfboards;
• The first $500 on the price of canoes and kayaks;
• The first $75 on the price of paddles and oars; and
• The first $25 on the price of snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks.
Floridians may also enjoy tax-free purchases on the following camping supplies:
• The first $200 on the purchase of tents;
• The first $50 on the price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs; and
• The first $30 on the price of camping lanterns and flashlights.
Florida shoppers more interested in fishing can find savings on:
• The first $75 on the price of individual rods and reels; or
• The first $150 on the price of a set of rods and reels;
• The first $30 on the price of tackle boxes or bags; and
• The first $5 on the price of individual bait or fishing tackle; or
• The first $10 on the price of multiple bait and tackle items sold together.
Other recreational savings include tax-free purchases such as:
• Up to the first $15 on the price of sunscreen or insect repellant;
• The first $100 on a pair of sunglasses;
• The first $200 on a pair of binoculars;
• The first $30 on the price of water bottles;
• The first $50 on the price of hydration packs;
• The first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills;
• The first $50 of the sales price of bicycle helmets;
• The first $250 of the sales price of bicycles;
• The first $100 on residential pool and spa replacement parts;
• The first $150 on residential pool and spa chemicals; and
• The first $40 on sports equipment.
Floridians can also save on equipment used for individual or team sports purposes. This does not include clothing or footwear selling for $40 or less.
Other items that be purchased tax-free include the following events scheduled from July 1 through Dec. 31:
• Live music events;
• Live sporting events;
• Movies at the movie theater;
• Entry to a museum, including annual passes;
• Entry to a state park, including annual passes;
• Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theatre performance;
• Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, or musical theatre performances;
• Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event; or
• Access or use of private and/or membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities.
For more information visit, https://floridarevenue.com/FreedomWeek/Pages/default.aspx.