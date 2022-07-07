ST. PETERSBURG – Mayor Ken Welch announced June 29 that the city is canceling the RFP issued two years ago and launching a new Request For Proposals process.
The decision comes after careful consideration and extensive communication with city staff regarding city needs, current economic trends and changing workforce needs, the city said in a press release.
“As a County Commissioner, I was fully engaged in this process — attending meetings and presentations, speaking with the Kriseman administration and prospective development groups in my role as the County Commissioner whose district was based in St. Petersburg. I am impressed with the efforts from the two finalists in the current RFP process — Midtown Development and Sugar Hill Community Partners,“ Welch said.
“However, our environment has changed in many ways since the initial RFP was issued in July of 2020, and we must ensure the RFP meets our current environment and realities and incorporates the most up-to-date information.”
The new conditions now to be considered include:
• The way work is conducted since the pandemic has affected the potential need for office space
• The skyrocketing cost of rental housing and home ownership
• Supply chain and labor issues impacting the cost of capital projects
• The need for intentional equity and equitable development
• The community’s desire for equity as reflected in the Community Benefits model adopted by the city council last year.
The relaunch was also “an important opportunity to bring certainty to the future of the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg."
Childs Park lift station ready for rainy season
ST. PETERSBURG – St. Petersburg city officials say they have successfully met the May 23, 2022, deadline set by the Florida Department of Environment Protection for substantial completion of a new lift station to address wet weather overflows from the city's wastewater system.
The new Lift Station 87 on 43rd Street South near the Pinellas Trail and the new wastewater pipeline that connects it to the Pasadena Master Pump Station on Park Circle South are operational, according to a press release. If a heavy rain event were to occur, the new wastewater lift station is able to send wastewater flows to the city's Northwest and Southwest water reclamation facilities as intended.
In July, a local artist will paint a mural reflective of the community on the building's exterior. Once the mural is complete, the contractor will landscape the lift station according to a landscaping plan the Childs Park neighborhood helped assemble.
The contractor's crews are currently replacing manholes and portions of the gravity sewer along 43rd Street South. Crews are also restoring First Avenue South, replacing curb, sidewalks and driveways that were disturbed, and paving the road.