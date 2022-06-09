Girl Scouts earn Gold Award
ST. PETERSBURG – More than 40 teenage Girl Scouts will receive Gold Awards during the annual Gold Award ceremony Saturday, June 11, at the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art.
The young women are from Girl Scout troops in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sumter counties.
The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, available to girls in high school who create sustainable change on a community or world issue, from recycling in Tampa Bay and life skill memory boxes for Alzheimer’s patients to a meditation garden for veterans and a library for little learners. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive change, and lead a team of people to success.
State Farm scholarships
PINELLAS PARK – Pace Center for Girls, Pinellas has received a $15,000 grant fromState Farm’s Outstanding Community Engagement Program.
Additionally, State Farm Agent Joanne Dauphin recently presented college scholarships totaling $4,000 to three Pace seniors in honor of her late father, as a Dauphin family donation was matched by State Farm.
“The funding provided by State Farm and the Dauphin family will benefit and empower our community’s next generation of young women,” said Heidi Hugh, development manager at Pace Pinellas. “Upon graduating from Pace, girls are able to find their voices and embody our guiding principles of strength, passion and integrity, with no bounds to their success, building a better and brighter world for us all.”
Said Dauphin: “I’m honored to partner with Pace Center for Girls and to support their mission to provide girls and young women with the opportunity for a better future through education. When my dad passed away last year and my family and I were thinking of ways to celebrate his life, I immediate thought of the girls at Pace.”
Pace is a transformational program that not only empowers girls to reach their highest potential.
“My dad worked hard to try to provide a better life for us than he had growing up,” Dauphin said. “I just can’t think of a better way to honor him than providing a little bit of extra help to the girls who could use it the most.”
For more information about Pace Center for Girls, visit https://www.pacecenter.org/
Crider to investment team
TAMPA – Jeremy Crider, vice president and portfolio manager, has been named to the Investment Management Team at Tampa Bay Trust Co.
Crider is also an investment analyst and will manage client portfolios.
Prior to joining The Trust Co., Crider served as the Investment Analyst Team Lead at Truist Wealth Management in Tampa, where he managed a team of investment analysts for both Florida and Texas in excess of $8 billion of assets under management.
COVID deaths study
TAMPA – Workers in lower-paid positions in labor, service and retail jobs are most likely to die from COVID-19, a study by a professor at the University of South Florida has found.
The study, led by Jason Salemi, associate professor at USF’s College of Public Health, analyzed nearly 70,000 adults ages 25 to 64 who died from COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic. Approximately 68% of COVID-19 deaths were adults in low socioeconomic positions employed in labor, service and retail jobs that require on-site attendance and prolonged close contact with others.
The team categorized each person’s “socioeconomic position” by their level of education, with “low SEP” adults having no education beyond high school. The majority of low SEP adults were employed in working-class jobs across all gender, race and ethnicity groups in the United States, the study said.
Salemi found that hazardous conditions of work, such as working in close proximity with others, were “primary drivers of disparities in COVID-19 mortality rates,” USF said.
Salemi’s study showed the mortality rate of low SEP adults is five times higher when compared to high SEP adults.
The most urgent implication of this study points to possible actions that could be considered to protect the working class from infection, he said, such as strengthening labor laws, and adopting safety and health hazard policies.
Sack Race nets $25K for vets
TAMPA – Camaraderie Foundation’s inaugural Ruck Sack Race at Busch Gardens on May 1 attracted more than 300 competitors and spectators and raised $25,000 to support veterans and active service members.
Attendees “walked a mile in their boots” – the boots of current and former military service members the organization serves – as they walked, ran or rucked a 5K course through the park.
Lukos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka was the race’s title and colonel sponsor. Busch Gardens provided discounted park passes.
Founded in 2009, Camaraderie Foundation is a Florida-based nonprofit whose mission is to provide healing for the “invisible wounds of war” through counseling, emotional, and spiritual support for all branches of military service members, veterans, and their families.
