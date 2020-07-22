Clothes to Kids is in the midst of its annual underwear drive.
Drop Off Your Drawers runs through the end of August. The drive is designed to collect and help the organization “underwrite” underwear — a basic part of the Clothes to Kids wardrobe. All children deserve clean, new underwear. For the months of July and August, Clothes to Kids will be collecting new, unopened packages of underwear. Sizes needed for boys are 4-16 (boxer briefs) and young men sizes 30 and larger. For girls, the organization is seeking sizes 6-16, junior girls sizes 5 and up (primarily bikini style are requested).
Following are five easy ways that businesses, places of worship, clubs, neighborhoods or family and friends can help facilitate this underwear drive:
• Shop a local store and drop off at a Clothes to Kids store
• Shop the CTK Amazon wish list
• Send a check to CTK and on the memo line write underwear
• Host a drive and collect new underwear
• Share on your social media — Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
For more information, including a link to the organization’s Amazon wish list, visit clothestokids.org/dyd.
Drop-off donations are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Locations include:
• Tampa — 5011-H West Hillsborough Ave.
• Clearwater — 1059 North Hercules Ave.
• St. Petersburg —2168 34th St. S.
Coldwell Banker Cares donates $2K to SCTB
Coldwell Banker Cares recently presented a check for $2,000 to Somebody Cares Tampa Bay to help the organization with its work.
Established by Kathy & Daniel Barnard, Somebody Cares Tampa Bay not only helps to feed hungry families but currently is doing a community CareFest that helps homeowners with minor home repairs, yard work and painting. Each year, their volunteers complete more than 400 projects throughout the Tampa Bay region.
For information, visit www.sctb.org, email CareFest@sctb.org or call 727-536-2273.
Pace Pinellas to host Dance Party with a Purpose
Pace Center for Girls, Pinellas will host its inaugural Dance Party with a Purpose Saturday, July 25, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., via the via Zoom online platform.
With Dance Party with a Purpose, a virtual dance-a-thon, the nonprofit seeks to raise money for its year-round academic and social services focused program. Energetic supporters can sign up to become dancers and collect “pledges” or donations via personal fundraising webpages. Donors can contribute to the cause from the event website to ensure all transactions are safe and secure.
The Dance Party with a Purpose is presented by Tech Data and will feature Pace Pinellas board members, including Debbie Lieberman, chair; Irene Sullivan, long-time member; as well as Chantell Miles, the new Pace Pinellas executive director. In addition, the event will feature community partners, supporters, and Pace girls and families. Dancer registration is free and the event is open to the public.
To take part in the event, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/partywithapurpose.
BLS to host annual fundraiser
Better Living for Seniors will host Virtual Hearts and Hope, its annual fundraiser, Friday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., live on YouTube.
Tickets are $10. Sponsorships are available starting at $100. Visit blspinellas.org/event-3868803. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Area Agency on Aging and will be used for the care of seniors and disabled adults in need. Former news anchor John Wilson will serve as master of ceremonies for the event showcasing entertainment and stories of how “we are all in this together.” The entertainment lineup will feature the Angie Rey Project, Janelle Sadler and Robin Swenson, the Black Honkeys, Brother Brownlow, Ronnie Dee and the Superstars, Gumbi Ortiz and Stormbringer with Robby Steinhardt and the Music of Kansas.
Better Living for Seniors is a nonprofit group of professionals that work hard to help those in need.
NCF Tampa Bay reaches milestone
The National Christian Foundation, one of America’s largest charities, announced that its Tampa Bay office has surpassed $500 million in giving since opening in 2005 — a goal the organization originally projected would not be met until 2022.
“While NCF is known for offering some of the most advanced charitable gift planning solutions and expertise in the country — the “how” of giving— our real passion is serving our givers and partners in the “why” of giving. Why do you give? What are your passions? What organizations are you considering supporting through NCF and why? If we can encourage families and business owners in our local communities to embrace generosity, we can transform our cities and the world. I’ve yet to meet an unhappy generous person,” said Andrew Prilliman, NCF Tampa Bay president.
Thousands of Tampa Bay givers are stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting when churches and charities need it the most. Since March alone, more than 700 grants were distributed to a variety of Tampa Bay causes, including:
• $394,970 in grants to humanitarian aid and disaster relief
• $241,690 to organizations providing food
• $17,000 in grants to medical research
• $366,447 in grants to medical and healthcare needs including almost 18,000 masks that were provided to medical professionals in the Tampa Bay area
• More than $2.7m raised for smaller churches in need due to COVID-19, as part of the Churches Helping Churches initiative
National Christian Foundation and its givers continue to maximize their impact for the causes they love. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, givers nationwide mobilized more than $196 million in grants from their National Christian Foundation Giving Funds (donor-advised funds). National Christian Foundation’s grants were up $50 million — a 31% increase — compared to the same timeframe last year.
Sales of new St. Pete cookbook supports local COVID-19 relief
ST. PETERSBURG — Kanika Tomalin, city of St. Petersburg deputy mayor and city administrator, recently partnered with local restaurants to create “St. Pete Eats: A Cookbook,” a collection of St. Pete’s favorite flavors, all in one place.
The cookbook gives at-home cooks a taste of the diverse flavors that can be found throughout St. Pete’s food scene, including healthy twists on some of area favorites. The unique collaboration includes food and drink recipes from local staples such as La V, Trophy Fish, The Library, Dr. BBQ, Noble Crust and Tomalin’s own home kitchen.
“We’re so fortunate to live in a city that overflows with flavor and epicurean experiences. It’s my mission as St. Pete’s Deputy Mayor and City Administrator to infuse those flavors with delicious, healthy options, through Healthy St. Pete,” said Dr. Tomalin. “In this cookbook, I’ve shared some of my own favorite recipes, and have enlisted the expertise of some of St. Pete’s finest chefs to give you an authentic culinary experience that can only be found in St. Pete.”
This cookbook helps advance Healthy St. Pete’s mission of creating a culture of health in the city and making the healthy choice the easy choice.
“We can change health outcomes when we work together,” said St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman. “That is why I am excited about this cookbook. It is a vibrant illustration that great food and great health can coexist, especially in St. Petersburg."
“St. Pete Eats” was released July 17 and can be purchased at stpeteeats.org for $20, plus shipping and handling. Additionally, limited quantities will be available at participating local businesses found at stpeteeats.org. Proceeds from cookbooks purchased from the website will go towards the city of St. Petersburg’s Fighting Chance Fund, which provides grants to locally-owned and independently-operated small businesses that have been negatively impacted due to COVID-19. For more information on the Fighting Chance Fund, visit stpete.org/FightingChanceFund.
Proceeds from cookbooks purchased at participating local businesses will go directly to the local business.