$1M gift supports medical residents
TAMPA — Mark Lundy, husband of the late USF Health physician Dr. Marion Ridley, has made a $1 million donation to the University of South Florida medical school for the fund he established earlier this year in Ridley’s name.
The Marion B. Ridley Endowed Resident Fund supports residents in the Otolaryngology Residency Program at the Morsani College of Medicine. Residents can use the fund to pay for special training experiences and equipment.
Ridley joined USF in 1989 as a professor of otolaryngology and the chief of ENT at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. He specialized in the treatment of vocal disorders.
Ridley is described as a compassionate physician to his patients, a caring mentor to his students and residents, and a dependable colleague to his fellow physicians and staff.
After Ridley’s passing in 2018, Lundy established the Marion B. Ridley Endowed Resident Fund with a gift of $50,000. He recently added the $1 million bequest in his estate plan.
Tech manager named to USF-SP board
ST. PETERSBURG — Isaac McKinney III, a global program manager for PwC, has been appointed to a four-year term as a member of the USF St. Petersburg Campus Board.
McKinney earned a master's in business administration from the University of South Florida, as well as an undergraduate degree from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. He has been in his current role at PwC since 2015, where he manages efforts to reduce global data security vulnerability exposure.
A graduate of Leadership St. Pete, McKinney is a member of numerous professional organizations and has served on several boards, including American Stage Theater, Shorecrest Preparatory School, YWCA and 100 Black Men of Tampa Bay.
The USF St. Petersburg Campus Board was established by the Florida Legislature in 2001. Members are appointed by the USF Board of Trustees upon recommendation by the USF president. The board consists of five members residing in Pinellas County who serve staggered four-year terms.
Study touts prenatal program
ST. PETERSBURG — Unmarried African American parents transitioning to new parenthood reported better relationship dynamics and more emotionally healthy babies after participating in a prenatal coparenting program, according to a University of South Florida Family Study Center study.
The results were published in the December issue of the Infant Mental Health Journal and detail the adaptation of infant children, their mothers and their fathers, or coparents, one year after the adults took part in a six-session program called “Figuring It Out for the Child.”
The family center program, conceived of and delivered in an ongoing partnership with the local African American community of St. Petersburg, involved 138 sets of unmarried fathers and mothers expecting their first child together. All of the coparents were offered resource and referral supports to connect them to already-existing area services for expectant and new parents. In addition, 68 of the fathers and mothers were randomly chosen to take part in a six-session prenatal intervention.
During the sessions, fathers and mothers met weekly with an African American male-female community mentor pair. Mentors provided guidance as parents acquired and practiced communication and problem-solving skills and established shared goals for their baby.
Analyses from the study revealed that the coparents who had received the prenatal FIOC intervention reported better communication and respect in their coparenting relationship three months and one year after giving birth than did parents who had not received the intervention. Intervention group parents also described greater reductions in psychological aggression such as shouting and insults in their relationships.
Parents who received the intervention reported healthier adjustments by their babies at the time of the child’s one-year birthday.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.