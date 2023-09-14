Students named to President’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Crystal Tananykin of Tarpon Springs, Angelica McLain of Holiday, and Alexandra Sifis of Holiday have been named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University for the summer term.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.
Harris named to Dean's List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nicole Harris of Palm Harbor has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer Dean's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.
Yoder enrolls at Lehigh
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Luke Yoder of Palm Harbor has enrolled at Lehigh University as an undergraduate student as part of the Class of 2027.
Members of the incoming undergraduate class represent 49 U.S. states and territories, including Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, and 52 countries and is the largest and among the most diverse classes ever admitted to Lehigh.