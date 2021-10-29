Trick-or-treat along Main Street
Roads will be closed in Dunedin along Main Street and Broadway Avenue Friday, Oct. 29 for Downtown Trick or Treat, presented by the city of Dunedin, the Dunedin History Museum and the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association.
The free event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Participants in the history museum’s costume parade will begin lining up at 5:45 p.m. at the museum and parade east on Main to the intersection of Douglas Avenue for awards at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 727-298-3201.
Art Harvest coming Nov. 6-7
Art Harvest, presented by the Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7, at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Boulevard, in Dunedin.
The event began over 57 years ago as a small arts gathering and has evolved into a highly respected juried show of high-quality art with balanced media involving over 200 artists.
For event informatin, visit www.jlcd.org/support/art-harvest/.
Pioneer Park face-lift complete
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. to mark the completion of renovations to the John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski and members of the Dunedin City Commission invite the public to join the festivities at the park, 420 Main St., Dunedin.
Craft fest takes over Main Street
The Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20-21, along Main Street.
The free event, presented by American Craft Endeavors, gathers 150 of the nation’s most talented artists showcasing life-size sculptures, spectacular paintings, one-of-a-kind jewelry, photography and ceramics. For more information, visit www.ArtFestival.com, email info@artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.
Input sought on pandemic relief strategy
The City of Dunedin will host three public town hall meetings in November to engage the community in identifying public projects that are eligible for funding by the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed in March to combat the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stimulus package includes $350 billion to state and local governments that qualify. The city of Dunedin qualifies for ARPA local recovery funds which are estimated at $18.3 million, and received its first payment of $9 million in October.
City staff has been working with ARPA consultant Witt O Brien to identify eligible projects. There are specific categories or “buckets” that make up the spending framework: Supporting the public health response to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; COVID-19 negative impacts on families, not-for-profits, and business/industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality; replacing lost public sector revenue; and investments in large-scale water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Details of the public town hall meetings:
• For businesses: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 9-11 a.m., Dunedin Commission Chambers
• For residents: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6-8 p.m., Dunedin Public Library
• For not-for-profits: Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2-4 p.m., Dunedin Public Library
There will also be opportunities for citizen input through surveys on City social media platforms.
Veterans get designated parking
To honor those who have served, the City of Dunedin and the U.S. Military Advisory Committee are proud to provide designated parking spaces for veterans throughout the community.
Designated parking spaces can be found at the entrances to the Dunedin Community Center, Dunedin Library, Hale Senior Activity Center, and the Downtown Monroe Parking Garage.
"Piper on the Pier" returns
The “Piper on the Pier” will play “Amazing Grace” and other live bagpipe music as the sun sets every Friday and Saturday beginning Oct. 15 at the Dunedin Marina Pier, 51 Main Street.
The event is free to attend and will take place through April 30.
Note, the Piper on the Pier will not be held on the following dates:
• Friday-Saturday, Dec. 24-25
• Friday, Dec. 31
• Saturday, Jan. 1
• Saturday, April 2
• Friday, April 15
The event is presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation and the City of Dunedin Pipe Band. For more information, call 727-812-4530 or visit Facebook@City of Dunedin Pipe Band.