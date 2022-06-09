Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.