DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Majors Cardinals won the District 12 Little League Top Team Tournament May 21 with a 4-0 score.
The team is comprised of Max Knable, Lyman Krewson, Trey Crosse, Carter McKay, Justis Bennett, Jacob Swonger, Liam Gonzalez, Carter Kiehn, Ben Schwartz, Collin McKay, Miles Daly and Cole Knable. Coaches are Vince Ionata, Paul Davis, Glenn McKay and Andrew Schwartz.
Dunedin to begin group swim lessons
DUNEDIN – Group swim lessons are scheduled to begin Monday, June 6, for children six months and older at Highlander Pool.
The lessons will be given in two-week sessions, Monday through Wednesday. Times will vary depending on swim level:
• Session 1: June 6-15
• Session 2: June 20-29
• Session 3: July 11-20
• Session 4: July 25-Aug. 3
• Session 5: Aug. 15-24
• Session 6: Aug. 29-Sept. 7
Fees are $40 per session with a Rec Card and $60 a session with no Rec Card.
Private lessons and adaptive swim lessons are also available.
Register online or in person at Highlander Pool, 1937 Ed Eckert Drive, or the Dunedin Community Center.
Student achievements
• Abby Strong of Tarpon Springs has been named to the Dean’s List at Georgia Southern University for the spring semester for excellence in academics. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Whitney Shepherd of Palm Harbor has been named to the University of Mississippi's spring 2022 Honor Roll lists. Shepherd, majoring in psychology, was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
Pinellas students named to TCC President’s List
TALLAHASSEE – Several Pinellas County residents who are students at Tallahassee Community College have been named to the school’s Spring 2022 President’s List. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to receive the President's List recognition.
• Jessica Jakab of Dunedin
• Kaitlyn Selbach of Palm Harbor
• Taylor Hendry of Palm Harbor
• Brianna Cloutier of Palm Harbor
• Jacob Chouinard of Palm Harbor
Sonic donates to local teacher
SAFETY HARBOR – Laura Madrazo of Safety Harbor Middle School has received a donation from Sonic Drive-In for Teacher Appreciation Month.
Madrazo received a $44 donation for her project, “Just The Basics for Grades 6-8.” The gift was part of $1.5 million with which Sonic funded more than 9,000 projects for teachers across the country.
Tarpon Springs to resume Citizens Academy
TARPON SPRINGS – Applications are now being accepted for the city of Tarpon Springs’ Citizens’ Academy Program. The Citizens’ Academy guides and educates citizens through the operations that keep the city of Tarpon Springs running.
Academy participants will tour key facilities, learn about the challenges the city faces, and will have the opportunity to discuss current issues and events affecting Tarpon Springs with city leaders. Citizens will also have the opportunity to meet key staff members and receive insight about the essential functions of the city.
The academy will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m., Aug. 3 through Oct. 5.
Class size is limited to 25 people. Interested persons can complete an application located on the city’s website at https://www.ctsfl.us/CitizensAcademy and return it to the City Clerk’s Office at ijacobs@ctsfl.us.
Applications can also be returned via mail to the City Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 5004, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688-5004 or in person at the City Clerk’s Office, 410 N. Ring Ave.
For additional information, contact Irene Jacobs, City Clerk at 727-942-5614, Option 6 or ijacobs@ctsfl.us.