Dunedin has been one of the great success stories of Pinellas County in recent years.
Residents of nearby cities often come to their leaders and say, “Why can’t we be more like them?”
There are several reasons why.
The city features one of the world’s best beaches. It has a thriving business industry packed with ambitious entrepreneurs. And it has a community that collaborates for the greater good. Look no further than the efforts to establish the Gladys Douglas Preserve.
I like to think an informed community contributes to that success. Since its launch in 2009, I also like to think the monthly Dunedin Beacon has played a role in telling the success story that is Dunedin.
In 2019, the city surveyed almost 1,300 residents on a wide range of topics.
The survey revealed (no surprise here) that 98.7 percent of them felt Dunedin is an excellent or good place to live.
Also, no surprise (at least to me) is that almost 60 percent rely on the Dunedin Beacon to get information.
Well, let’s see if we can bump that number up, because Tampa Bay Newspapers has some exciting news.
Starting Dec. 30, our monthly newspaper will become a weekly.
The Beacon will provide the same local content you expect each month, only you’ll be getting it each week. This will allow us to bring you the stories you care about in a more timely manner.
That means more coverage of your city government, more stories about local businesses or events, and more profiles on ordinary people who do extraordinary things.
The change means you’ll also see more advertisements each month, which will give you more opportunities to learn about and support the entrepreneurs that contribute to the city’s vitality.
TBN’s publisher, Jay Rey, lives in Dunedin with his wife and two children. He has witnessed the city’s prosperity firsthand, which is why he thinks increasing our coverage of the community will not only help residents stay informed, but will help the city stay on its upward trajectory.
“Tampa Bay Newspapers continues to grow and expand its reach to areas we feel are deserving of great local news and content,” Rey said. “Dunedin is such a fun and dynamic community that it was just a matter of time before we took on the challenge of covering it weekly. We are so excited to increase our presence in Dunedin.”
Another change is that the Beacon will cover and be distributed in both the cities of Dunedin and Clearwater. Besides their proximity, we feel the cities’ tourism and entertainment offerings make the pairing a natural fit.
But don’t fret. Much like the city itself, which embraces its past while looking to the future, the Beacon will continue to evolve while upholding its tradition of providing quality community news.
And, for some of you, let’s not forget the best part about the Beacon becoming a weekly. You now get four crossword and sudoku puzzles each month instead of one!