Artist of the month
TARPON SPRINGS — Marilyn Davis has been named Artist of the Month for May by the Tarpon Springs Art Association.
Midolo graduates Alabama
TUSCALOOSE, Ala. — Brittney Midolo of Tarpon Springs has received a bachelor of science degree in human environmental sciences from The University of Alabama.
UA awarded over 5,885 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.
Olenoski named to honor roll
UNIVERSITY, Miss. — Mackenzie Olenoski of Palm Harbor was named to the University of Mississippi's spring 2023 Honor Roll.
Olenoski, majoring in allied health studies, was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
Spankus named to Dean's List
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gabrielle Spankus of Palm Harbor has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.
Buckley makes Dean’s List
TROY, NY — Matthew Buckley of Palm Harbor, who is studying mechanical engineering, has made the Dean's Honor List for the spring semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
To be named to the Dean's Honor List, undergraduate students must have completed 12 or more credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average or better for that term.
Wright is Firefighter of the Year
PALM HARBOR — Conner Wright has been named Firefighter of the Year by East Lake Fire Rescue.
ELFR said Wright was selected for the award based on the many accomplishments he achieved including: obtaining his State of Florida Pump Operator certificate, becoming an acting driver, receiving a commendation from PCEMS for a cardiac arrest resuscitation, receiving his Certificate of Compliance from the State of Florida for Fire Safety Inspector, completing State Fire Office I and II, becoming an acting lieutenant and attending the National Emergency Management Basic Academy, along with assisting with Pinellas County Emergency Management efforts.