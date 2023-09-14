SAFETY HARBOR — More than 15 local restaurants will participate in Safety Harbor's 2nd Annual Restaurant Week Sept. 18-24.
The restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus starting at just $15 for casual dining all the way to exquisite 5-star meals. Tickets are not necessary for this week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended.
This year’s lineup of restaurants includes Bar Fly, Bassano Cheesecake Café, the Brinehouse, Gigglewaters, Marker 39, the NONA Slice House, the Pub at Safety Harbor, Southern Fresh, the Tides Seafood Market & Provisions, Tiki Tavern, the Sandwich on Main, Maggie’s Cafe and Kaia Bowls.
For more information, email info@safetyharborchamber.com.
A portion of proceeds will go to Mattie Williams Food Pantry in Safety Harbor.