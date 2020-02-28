City looks to honor environmental advocates
DUNEDIN — The city is accepting nominations for the Dunedin Green Scene Environmental Advocate Award.
Visit DunedinGov.Com/GreenScene for school, business, and resident applications. Deadline for submitted applications for schools is March 17. Deadline for businesses and residents is March 20.
Nominations sought for Senior Hall of Fame
DUNEDIN — The city of Dunedin Committee on Aging is calling for nominations for this year's Dunedin Senior Hall of Fame.
Each year, the Committee on Aging inducts new members into the Hall of Fame, which honors and celebrates older Dunedin residents who have made significant contributions to the community. The new inductees are then honored during an awards banquet May 13 at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
Honored inductees (individual or couple) must meet the following guidelines:
• Be 75 years of age or older.
• Have at some time resided in Dunedin for 10 years or more.
• Have demonstrated the art of aging successfully.
• Have donated time and abilities to activities serving the community.
• Both individual men and women nominees are welcomed, as are couples.
To submit a nomination form, visit www.dunedingov.com or print one out and return it to the Hale Activity Center.
The deadline to submit applications is March 26.
For more information, contact Elaine Swinehart at the Hale Senior Activity Center at 727-298-3299.
City seeking teen leaders for summer camp
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Parks & Recreation Department is seeking teens ages 13-16 to volunteer as a Teen Leaders and work alongside adult staff mentors during the 2020 summer camp season.
The Teen Leadership Program is designed as a hands-on experience, giving teens a sense of pride and ownership through volunteering, an opportunity to develop skills for the workforce, as well as communication skills and team building.
Applications are available online at www.DunedinGov.com/camps or at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane.
Completed applications must be submitted by Tuesday, March 31.
Interviews will be conducted, and selected teens will be notified during the week of April 27. Training will be held in May, and summer camps begin Monday, June 3.
For more information, call Emily Hoban at 727-738-2920 or email ehoban@dunedinfl.net.
Inaugural Heart of Dunedin event honors community stars
DUNEDIN — The Rotary Club of Dunedin North sponsored its inaugural Heart of Dunedin event Feb. 9 at Mease Manor.
The event celebrated nonprofit organizations and their members. Nonprofits who are part of the Dunedin Council of Organizations were invited to participate in this celebration.
Organizations represented at the event, and their honorees, included:
• Clearwater Free Clinic, honoring Carol Toscani
• Dunedin Boat Club, honoring Cindy Clay Cole
• Dunedin Fine Art Center, honoring Dr. Irwin and Syd Entel
• Dunedin History Museum, honoring Vincent Luisi
• Dunedin Kiwanis Foundation Inc., honoring Joseph Garrison
• Florida Business Incubator Inc., honoring Evelyn Dufner
• GFWC North Pinellas Woman’s Club, honoring Patti Boylan
• Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties honoring Marc and Terry Banning, who, in turn, recognized Pam Ora
• Homeless Empowerment Program, honoring Lois Byrnside
• Literacy Council of Upper Pinellas Inc., honoring Gaye Staskiel
• Random Acts of Flowers Tampa Bay, honoring Shari Schwartz
The Rotary Club of Dunedin North meets at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Dunedin Golf Club. Guests are welcome to join for the breakfast meetings to learn more about the club.
Summer camp registration opens March 11
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation is gearing up for the summer and Camp Dunedin, which offers a variety of full-day and half-day camps for ages 4-17.
Registration opens Wednesday, March 11, and camps begin Monday, June 1.
Beginning Wednesday, March 4, the Parent Handbook and Registration Packet will be available online at dunedingov.com or you can pick up your packet at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road.