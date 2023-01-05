DUNEDIN — In today’s health and fitness-minded society, exercise clubs and spas abound, but a new local facility takes wellness to a higher level.
The Covery Wellness Spa features some traditional treatments like facials, chemical peels and weight-loss programs. However, it also specializes in some unusual health and wellness services not typically seen in a salon or spa.
A hyperbaric oxygen chamber, compression massage and red-light therapy are just some of the ways that people can reduce pain, promote healing and gain energy and vitality, according to Penny Petys, one of the registered nurses working at The Covery.
“All of these modalities, I call magic,” said Petys, who worked as an ER nurse for 28 years but dabbled in alternate treatments on the side before joining The Covery when it opened in June.
The hyperbaric oxygen chamber has been used for more than 30 years ago for wound treatment in diabetics, but it is now used for all sorts of ailments.
“It helps migraines, brain fog, Alzheimer’s disease and even long COVID symptoms,” Petys said. “It helps every single symptom from head to toe.”
People lay in the chamber, which resembles a large capsule, for an hour where they increase the pressure and oxygen level.
All clients receive a medical review before being approved for any of foundational (machine) treatments or for the IV therapies and boost shots offered at The Covery.
There are 16 different IV treatments, they are divided by the number and type of nutrients used, Petys said.
One of the most popular IV mixtures is called the “Myer’s Cocktail,” which combines B Complex, Magnesium, Vitamin C, Zinc, Calcium and B12.
It can be used for renewed energy, perhaps after a night of drinking alcohol, and also for immunity, according to Petys.
The other most popular IV treatment is called the “Ultra Immunity,” which adds additional nutrients.
“It is like the Myers Cocktail on steroids,” Petys said.
In addition or in place of the IV therapy, clients can get what they call “boosts,” which are injections used for many different reasons including boosting the immune system, improving sleep quality and helping to maintain a healthy digestive tract.
Another popular foundational treatment is Red Light Therapy. Patients stand between eight panels of red lights that are used to promote cellular health, making it an ideal option for injuries, chronic pain, improving skin and hair, hormone health and general wellness, according to The Covery’s promotional brochure.
The Covery has a sauna that uses red light therapy as well as salt spray mist, and it is often combined with a cryotherapy that uses extremely cold temperatures to increase energy levels, metabolism and white blood cells while reducing inflammation.
“We call it ‘Fire and Ice,’” Petys said. “If you do something hot and then cold, it amps up your body and helps to reduce chronic pain.”
Nutritional and weight-loss program are also provided at The Covery. Kirsten Noll, another nurse who works for the wellness center, is not just an employee, but also a client. Last summer, she tried the nutritional program and was amazed at the results.
“I lost 20 pounds and 29 inches in 23 days, and I’ve kept it off since August,” she said.
Services at The Covery are sold individually, but many people buy monthly memberships for the foundational therapies and or the IV treatments or boosts. Memberships are also available for skin care and nutritional programs.
The Covery is at 1717 Main St. in Dunedin. To learn more, call 866-268-3791 or visit www.thecovery.com/dunedin.