Former head of Project Pop Drop now heads the Life is a Donation nonprofit
OLDSMAR — To Sharon Edwards, life is all about giving back.
For nearly a decade, the Oldsmar resident and copier sales executive ran the successful Project Pop Drop, a company-driven initiative that helped generate thousands of pounds of food and supplies from annual donation drives to supply to needy families in the area through places like Oldsmar Cares.
Now, Edwards is heading her own nonprofit called Life is a Donation, where she collects and distributes “lifesaving” supplies to a different homeless shelter each month.
Last month, Edwards made her eighth annual trip to the Oldsmar Cares facility, where she and her army of volunteers, including former mayor Doug Bevis and Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce President Mark Howe, delivered box after box of clothing and canned goods, toiletries, and other crucial materials. And while the name of her program might be different, Edwards’ mission remains the same: help others.
“Sharon works tirelessly,” Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp said as he and his then-infant daughter, Leona, helped unload a truck of supplies in June 2021. “Oldsmar Cares is one in a rotation of events she organizes. The work she does is amazing, and it’s awesome we can do this for Oldsmar Cares.”
For more information on Sharon Edwards’ Life is a Donation nonprofit, visit lifeisadonation.org.